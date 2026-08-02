Afghanistan, Uzbekistan strengthen strategic energy cooperation through new partnership talks

A high-level delegation from Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), led by Chief Executive Officer Abdul Haq Hamkar, held a key meeting with Omid Mohammad Aminov, First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, along with senior officials from Uzbekistan’s technical and engineering institutions, to discuss expanding strategic cooperation in the energy sector.

The meeting was also attended by Abdul Ghafar Bahr, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, who emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing mutual cooperation, and expanding joint efforts in the energy sector between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the development of electricity generation, transmission, and distribution networks, strengthening technical capacities, cooperation in engineering and design, implementation of smart metering systems, long-term energy planning, and modernization of Afghanistan’s electricity sector.

The Uzbek side announced its full support for the development of Afghanistan’s energy sector, stating that reliable and sustainable electricity is essential for Afghanistan’s economic growth, mining development, and industrialization.

Uzbek officials emphasized that their cooperation with Afghanistan would not be limited to electricity exports but would also include electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and technical capacity-building initiatives.

Welcoming Uzbekistan’s proposals, DABS Chief Executive Officer Abdul Haq Hamkar said that the proposals were important and valuable for the development of Afghanistan’s energy sector.

He stressed the need for a clear and practical roadmap for bilateral cooperation to move into the implementation phase.

Hamkar said Afghanistan requires extensive technical studies in electricity generation and called for comprehensive feasibility studies for small-scale (Micro) and medium-scale (Mini) hydropower projects, as well as solar, natural gas, and coal-based electricity generation projects in different parts of the country to develop a comprehensive national energy map.

He added that Afghanistan’s goal is not only to import electricity but also to strengthen its domestic electricity generation, transmission, and distribution capacities.

According to Hamkar, technical cooperation and capacity-building in engineering, design, generation, operations, and maintenance are among Afghanistan’s key priorities.

“With a joint plan, strong technical coordination, and swift practical decisions, Afghanistan’s energy future will become brighter, and the economic ties between the two countries will be further strengthened,” Hamkar said.

The meeting also included discussions on the progress of the Surkhan–Pul-e-Khumri 500 kV Power Transmission Project. Both sides stressed the importance of accelerating the implementation of the project and pledged to address existing challenges through close technical coordination and joint efforts.

The First Deputy Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan said that a comprehensive 15-year Energy Development Plan would be prepared for Afghanistan.

He added that after completing the required technical studies and feasibility assessments, the technical specifications and estimated costs of priority projects would be shared with Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat.

At the end of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to establishing joint technical working groups, exchanging expertise and technology, strengthening technical capacities, and continuing practical cooperation to modernize Afghanistan’s energy sector.