Uzbek president calls for Central Asia-Afghanistan development space

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has called for closer cooperation between Central Asia, the South Caucasus and Afghanistan, saying a historic opportunity has emerged to create a shared development space in the heart of Eurasia.

Speaking at an informal consultative meeting of Central Asian leaders and the President of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan on Friday, Mirziyoyev said Central Asia should now be viewed within a broader geopolitical framework.

He said the region, which was once divided, is gradually moving toward greater cooperation around a common development agenda, while Azerbaijan’s participation expands this process beyond Central Asia.

“A historic opportunity is opening before us to create a common space for development linking Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Afghanistan. We must seize this moment to build lasting ties and good-neighborly relations in the heart of Eurasia,” Mirziyoyev said.

The Uzbek leader emphasized the importance of strengthening regional connectivity, economic cooperation and long-term relations among neighboring countries.