Latest News
Uzbek president calls for Central Asia-Afghanistan development space
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has called for closer cooperation between Central Asia, the South Caucasus and Afghanistan, saying a historic opportunity has emerged to create a shared development space in the heart of Eurasia.
Speaking at an informal consultative meeting of Central Asian leaders and the President of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan on Friday, Mirziyoyev said Central Asia should now be viewed within a broader geopolitical framework.
He said the region, which was once divided, is gradually moving toward greater cooperation around a common development agenda, while Azerbaijan’s participation expands this process beyond Central Asia.
“A historic opportunity is opening before us to create a common space for development linking Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Afghanistan. We must seize this moment to build lasting ties and good-neighborly relations in the heart of Eurasia,” Mirziyoyev said.
The Uzbek leader emphasized the importance of strengthening regional connectivity, economic cooperation and long-term relations among neighboring countries.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s power company seeks Uzbekistan’s support to address technical grid issues
The head of Afghanistan’s power utility company has requested Uzbekistan’s cooperation in identifying and resolving technical problems in Afghanistan’s electricity network.
Haji Mullah Abdul Haq Hamkar, Chief Executive Officer of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), held talks with Dr. Akmal Jumanazarov, head of Uzbekistan’s Technical Regulation Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers, during his visit to Uzbekistan.
The two sides discussed technical standards in the electricity sector, improving the capacity of testing laboratories, implementing international standards, and expanding technical cooperation.
Hamkar called on Uzbekistan to support DABS in calibrating testing equipment, standardizing laboratories, and establishing mobile laboratories to help detect and resolve technical problems in the power network more quickly and accurately.
Uzbekistan’s Technical Regulation Agency also expressed readiness to cooperate in enhancing the technical capacity of DABS employees, calibrating equipment, organizing specialized training programs, and providing mobile laboratory facilities.
Both sides emphasized the importance of continued cooperation, exchange of technical expertise, implementation of international standards, and improving the quality and reliability of Afghanistan’s electricity sector.
Latest News
China, Türkiye discuss Afghanistan’s reconstruction and regional security
China’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong, said he held talks with a senior Turkish diplomat in Ankara on Afghanistan’s peaceful reconstruction and regional security.
In a post on X, Yue said he met with Cihad Erginay, Director General for South Asia at Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and described the discussions as productive.
“As always I am delighted meeting with Mr. Cihad Erginay… We had a very good discussion as to peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan as well as regional security and stability,” Yue wrote.
The meeting comes as China and Türkiye continue diplomatic engagement on Afghanistan following the return of the Islamic Emirate to power in 2021. Both countries have repeatedly emphasized the importance of regional cooperation, economic development and stability in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Trump says five-month Iran campaign outpaced years of war in Afghanistan
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday defended the military campaign against Iran, saying the operation had achieved more in five months than initially expected and comparing it to the years-long U.S. wars in Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korea.
Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, Trump said the United States had made rapid progress in weakening Iran’s military capabilities.
“We’re in there for five months,” Trump said. “We’ve done a much bigger job, much more important job than we originally anticipated.”
The president contrasted the operation with previous U.S. military engagements, noting that American forces remained in Vietnam for two decades and in Afghanistan and Korea for many years.
“If you look at Vietnam, they were in there for twenty years. You look at Afghanistan, they were in there for many years. You look at any one of the wars — Korea, any one of them — they’re in there for many years,” Trump said.
Trump also claimed the U.S. military had severely degraded Iran’s military capabilities.
“We have obliterated their military capacity. Again, they’ve got some left, but soon they won’t have some left,” he said.
The United States launched its war in Afghanistan in October 2001 following the Sept. 11 attacks. The conflict became America’s longest war, lasting nearly 20 years. U.S. and allied forces withdrew in August 2021, after which the Islamic Emirate regained control of the country. More than 2,400 U.S. soldiers were killed in the war in Afghanistan.
US to make visa bond program permanent for people from dozens of countries
US to make visa bond program permanent for people from dozens of countries
Uzbek president calls for Central Asia-Afghanistan development space
Afghanistan’s power company seeks Uzbekistan’s support to address technical grid issues
China, Türkiye discuss Afghanistan’s reconstruction and regional security
Pakistan’s governance system has ‘collapsed’: Mohsin Naqvi
India offers 1,000 online scholarships for Afghan students for 2026-27 academic year
Cricket world pays tribute to Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran
Turkey spent over $120 million to prepare airport for Qatar-donated U.S. presidential aircraft
Thousands pay final respects as Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran buried in Kabul
Tawsia: Efforts to increase Ghori cement production discussed
Tahawol: Germany’s deportation of non-criminal Afghan refugees
Saar: Discussion on ongoing US-Iran tensions
Tahawol: Calls for implementation of development projects in Afghanistan
Saar: Deporting Afghan refugees from Germany discussed
Trending
-
Latest News1 day ago
Pakistan’s governance system has ‘collapsed’: Mohsin Naqvi
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan’s Swiss fund grows to $4.2 billion: Ahadi
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan set for crucial five-match ODI series against Ireland
-
Latest News4 days ago
Badakhshan information chief killed in armed attack; tribal elder also slain in Nimroz
-
Latest News5 days ago
Islamic Emirate launches media initiative, says Badakhshan security situation under control
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA: 57 civilians killed in Pakistan attacks in three months
-
Latest News5 days ago
FIFA Fan Festival attracts more than nine million visitors during World Cup 2026
-
Latest News3 days ago
MSF urges Pakistan to halt forced returns of Afghan refugees