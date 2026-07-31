World
Drone strike at Egypt port near Suez Canal ignites new shipping risks
A drone strike that sparked fires on two gas vessels in Egypt’s Mediterranean port of Damietta has raised a new threat to shipping through the Suez Canal, one of the last major export routes available to Saudi oil amid the expanding U.S.-Iran war.
No one has claimed responsibility for what Egypt’s cabinet said on Thursday was an unidentified drone that caused a fire on two vessels at Damietta a day earlier. The port lies near the Suez Canal, which links the Mediterranean and Red Seas, Reuters reported.
The drone hit the U.S.-owned gas storage tanker Energos Winter, causing a fire that spread to a second vessel, people familiar with the incident said.
Iran has denied any involvement in the Damietta strike.
“Egypt is an important friend and partner in the region, and its security is of utmost importance to us,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi wrote on social media. “We must all be vigilant against Israeli plots and false-flag operations designed to undermine regional peace.”
The five-month-old war has already brought shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a slender chokepoint in the global energy trade, to a virtual standstill.
Before the conflict, the waterway between Oman and Iran carried about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. The strait has become the main hurdle in peace talks and a flashpoint for repeated escalations in the conflict.
SAUDI PROPOSES MULTINATIONAL MARITIME DEFENCE COALITION
Iran-aligned Houthis on July 20 declared a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia, opening a new front against the U.S. and its allies in the Iran war.
Recent Houthi attacks on shipping prompted London’s marine insurance market on Thursday to widen its “high risk” zone in the Red Sea to include more coastline adjacent to Saudi ports.
Saudi Arabia unveiled plans on Thursday for a multinational maritime defence coalition aimed at protecting international shipping and energy supply routes in the Red Sea region.
The drone strike on the two gas tankers in Egyptian waters has renewed energy security concerns about the nearby Suez Canal and a related pipeline, a vital export route for Saudi Arabian oil since the beginning of the Iran war, say energy analysts.
A growing volume of Saudi oil, along with other shipping, has been diverted north up the Red Sea toward the Suez Canal and the SUMED pipeline, according to data from market intelligence firm Kpler. For Asian customers, however, that means a longer voyage around Africa instead of south via the Gulf of Aden.
Oman has presented Iran with a plan backed by Gulf states to manage the Strait of Hormuz, including collecting voluntary fees for using it, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
While Iran has publicly rejected the Omani proposal, its semi-official ILNA news agency quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying talks with Oman over the strait were continuing.
IRAQ SAYS IT HAD NO KNOWLEDGE OF STRIKES ON SAUDI TARGETS
In a first in the five-month war, Saudi Arabia publicly joined strikes alongside U.S. forces, targeting Iran-aligned groups in eastern Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for what it said were drone attacks on Saudi oil targets launched from Iraq.
According to assessments by Saudi Arabia and regional partners the Houthis carried out the attacks on Saudi Arabia from Iraqi territory in coordination with Iraqi groups.
Iraqi government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi said on Thursday that Baghdad neither approved nor had prior knowledge of U.S.-Saudi strikes on Iraqi territory, the state news agency reported.
The latest strikes in Iraq and Egypt threatened to draw more Middle Eastern countries into the conflict.
World
US airstrike reported near Iran-Iraq border; no casualties reported
Iranian state media reported on Wednesday that a suspected US airstrike targeted an area near the western Iranian city of Piranshahr, close to the Iraqi border, with no casualties or damage immediately reported.
According to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, the strike hit a location in West Azerbaijan province and was “reportedly carried out by the United States.” The broadcaster did not provide further details on the target or the timing of the attack.
There has been no immediate confirmation from US officials.
The reported strike comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high despite a recent lull in hostilities.
A fragile calm has largely held since Friday after the latest exchange of US strikes on Iranian targets and Iranian retaliatory attacks subsided.
President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire had ended on July 8 following tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, which Washington blamed on Tehran.
During the recent escalation, the United States said it struck military infrastructure, coastal surveillance systems, missile and drone facilities, naval assets and logistics sites inside Iran.
Iran responded by launching attacks against what it described as US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries.
The latest flare-up occurred despite a memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran in June aimed at halting the fighting and opening negotiations on a broader agreement to end the conflict that began with Israeli and US attacks on Feb. 28.
Iranian authorities said no casualties or material damage were reported from Wednesday’s alleged strike. The incident could not be independently verified.
World
New poll shows weak U.S. support for Iran conflict
Approval of the conflict has been below 40% since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on February 28 — a stark contrast to the opening months of other recent conflicts.
Just one in three Americans support the war on Iran, the lowest reading in a Reuters/Ipsos poll since the five-month-old conflict’s early days, with most respondents saying that President Donald Trump has failed to explain his goals, Reuters reported.
The poll, conducted Friday through Sunday, also showed the Republican president’s approval rating ticking higher to 37%, up three points from last month when his rating tied the lowest of his presidency.
Trump has offered shifting objectives for the conflict such as aiding Iranians to topple their leaders, taking out Iran’s ballistic-missile capabilities and preventing it from obtaining a nuclear weapon. The poll found that 69% of Americans — including four in 10 Republicans – think Trump has not “clearly explained the goals of U.S. military involvement in Iran.”
White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said Trump will not make decisions based on “fluid opinion polls” and reiterated the president’s resolve to prevent Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon. “What matters most to the American people is having a commander in chief who takes bold action to keep them safe,” Wales said.
Approval of the conflict has been below 40% since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on February 28 — a stark contrast to the opening months of other recent conflicts.
While each had different context, the Iraq War from 2003 to 2011 had the support of about 70% of Americans in its early months. During the early days of the Afghanistan War, which lasted from 2001 to 2021, about 90% of the country backed the war, to polling, by Gallup.
Public disapproval of the war is weighing on Trump and his Republican Party ahead of the November midterm elections when the president’s allies will defend slim majorities in the U.S. Congress.
“It’s not clear why we started a war with them. I have no idea,” said Alex Womack, a retired turbine repair specialist from Stockbridge, Georgia, who became a Republican in part because he liked how Republican President George H.W. Bush handled the Gulf War in 1991.
Womack, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps during that conflict, said his support for Trump has ebbed because of the war. “I don’t think he’s doing very well, personally,” he said.
To date, 18 American soldiers have died in the conflict while thousands have died in Iran and in Lebanon, where Iran-allied fighters have battled Israeli forces.
The war has pushed gasoline prices sharply higher, a blow to the finances of many Americans. Gasoline prices are averaging just over $4 a gallon nationwide, up from about $3 a gallon just before the war started on February 28, read the report.
“This puts pressure on the party in a myriad of ways, all of them bad,” said Alex Conant, a Republican political strategist and a White House spokesman during the presidency of George W. Bush. “The White House officials have been saying since January that they need to win economic arguments. It’s hard to win the economic arguments when you’re clearly focused on foreign policy.”
Independent registered voters in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll said they were favoring the Democratic congressional candidate over the Republican by 36% to 20%. Independent voters also favored Democrats over Republicans on economic policy, the poll found
In campaigning for the 2024 presidential election, Trump said he would keep the U.S. out of enduring conflicts. He initially estimated the Iran war would last four to five weeks. He has bristled over comparisons to other wars, including the Vietnam War, which lasted two decades and claimed the lives of more than 58,000 U.S. soldiers.
Rhyan Anderson, an independent from Fairburn, Georgia, who voted for Trump in 2024, said he thinks Trump should focus on domestic problems rather than on helping Israel or other allies.
“My biggest thing is just focus on the people who are actually in the country,” said Anderson, who works two jobs in security and data collection and said he voted for Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. “I know we have allies and things like that, but there’s a lot of people here that really need help.”
Since mid-March, the Reuters/Ipsos survey has asked respondents whether they support or oppose military strikes on Iran. At that time, 37% said they supported the war.
That compared to 27% approval on the day the war began, when the Reuters/Ipsos survey also gave respondents the option to choose unsure, which 29% did.
The latest Reuters/Ipsos survey, which was conducted online and nationwide, gathered responses from 1,246 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points in either direction.
World
Myanmar military escalates civilian killings, monitor warns, amid diplomatic push
Myanmar’s military has sharply escalated attacks on civilians since a new administration took office in the war-torn country, a conflict monitor said on Monday, even as regional governments ramp up diplomatic engagement.
The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) said the onslaught was a result of the tactics deployed by Myanmar’s new military chief who took over in late March as his predecessor prepared to become the country’s president, Reuters reported.
“Since the ruling junta in Myanmar reconfigured its military command structure in March, civilians have been subject to the military’s worsening repression and intensified aerial bombing campaign,” ACLED said.
“These adjustments included the regular deployment of specialised groups of two to five jet fighters executing sustained airstrikes against single targets.”
A Myanmar government spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters.
ACLED gathers data on Myanmar’s ongoing conflict from media reports and local partners, as well as reports by the UN, international monitoring groups and local human rights organisations.
Myanmar was plunged into turmoil after the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in February 2021, sparking a civil war that has killed some 100,000 people and displaced millions.
Days before becoming president after an election that banned most opposition, Min Aung Hlaing appointed long-time loyalist and former spymaster Ye Win Oo as the military’s new commander-in-chief.
Under his command, the military has launched renewed offensives into several border regions, including a frontier area with critical rare earth deposits and other vital trade routes.
“Reprieve for civilians is unlikely as the junta focuses its efforts on consolidating control following coup leader Min Aung Hlaing’s transition from commander of the military to civilian president in April,” ACLED said.
MASS KILLINGS
During the first half of 2026, ACLED said it recorded more than a dozen mass killings, resulting in over 450 civilian fatalities, around 40% of them in Myanmar’s central dry zone known as the Anyar region.
In May, hundreds of junta troops swept through parts of Myit Chay township, across the river from the ancient temples of Bagan, killing at least 40 people, three residents of the area told Reuters.
“About 700 soldiers came into the town, grabbed the belongings of the people here and then beat them and killed them,” said Ye Naung, 35.
Reuters could not independently verify accounts of the incident at Myit Chay, which is part of ACLED’s event database with at least five fatalities and was reported by local media.
“The military’s tactics in 2026 so far show merely shifting modalities of civilian repression rather than any reduction in its severity,” ACLED said.
The political transition in Myanmar has triggered a flurry of diplomacy, with Min Aung Hlaing travelling to key neighbours India and China.
There has also been tentative re-engagement with the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc, which barred Myanmar’s ruling generals from its summits after the coup.
Min Aung Hlaing will make an official visit to Thailand on August 6 to 7, as he pushes for further legitimacy.
World Bank: Afghanistan’s economic growth too weak to improve living standards
Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss boosting strategic, economic and academic cooperation
Pakistan’s governance system has ‘collapsed’: Mohsin Naqvi
Drone strike at Egypt port near Suez Canal ignites new shipping risks
Qosh Tepa crowned champions of inaugural Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League
India offers 1,000 online scholarships for Afghan students for 2026-27 academic year
Cricket world pays tribute to Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran
Turkey spent over $120 million to prepare airport for Qatar-donated U.S. presidential aircraft
Thousands pay final respects as Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran buried in Kabul
Shapoor Zadran’s body returns to Kabul as family, teammates and officials pay tribute
Tahawol: Germany’s deportation of non-criminal Afghan refugees
Saar: Discussion on ongoing US-Iran tensions
Tahawol: Calls for implementation of development projects in Afghanistan
Saar: Deporting Afghan refugees from Germany discussed
Tahawol: Iran–US relations amid recent developments
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Badakhshan Governor, Army Chief reaffirm commitment to Afghanistan’s security
-
Business4 days ago
Iran seeks to establish free trade zone with Afghanistan and China
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan issues 5,000 visas to Afghan citizens this year
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Swiss fund grows to $4.2 billion: Ahadi
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan PM, Uzbek Deputy PM hold talks on expanding economic and political cooperation
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghan team arrives in England for training camp ahead of Ireland ODI series
-
Latest News3 days ago
Badakhshan information chief killed in armed attack; tribal elder also slain in Nimroz
-
Latest News4 days ago
Islamic Emirate launches media initiative, says Badakhshan security situation under control