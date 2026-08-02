Afghanistan, Norwegian committee discuss expanded cooperation

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Economy has announced that Minister Din Mohammad Hanif met with Taria Magnusson Waterdal, Secretary General of the Norwegian Committee for Afghanistan, and his accompanying delegation to discuss expanding joint cooperation, continuing humanitarian and development assistance, and the organization’s four-year strategy for Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Economy, the Secretary General of the Norwegian Committee presented details of the organization’s four-year strategic document for Afghanistan, saying the strategy focuses on three main areas: food security, natural resource management, and health and rehabilitation.

He added that capacity building and vocational training are also among the important components receiving attention under the strategy.

Waterdal further noted that communications is one of the key areas of the strategy, and the Norwegian Committee will work to reflect a real and positive image of Afghanistan to the international community through this sector.

Referring to the decline in international assistance, the Secretary General of the Norwegian Committee said that despite limited resources, the organization will continue supporting people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups and will work in coordination with the Ministry of Economy to improve people’s living conditions.

Meanwhile, Minister Din Mohammad Hanif thanked the Norwegian Committee for its activities and cooperation, emphasizing that coordination between the Ministry of Economy and domestic and international organizations is important for the effective implementation of humanitarian and development projects.

The Minister of Economy described the implementation of the Norwegian Committee’s four-year strategy as an effective step toward improving the livelihoods of Afghan people.

“We support programs that serve the national interests, economic growth, creation of sustainable opportunities, and the welfare of the people of Afghanistan, and as a facilitating institution, we will provide the necessary cooperation,” Hanif said.

At the end of the meeting, the Secretary General of the Norwegian Committee thanked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan for its cooperation, coordination, and management, particularly in addressing the needs of migrants who have returned to the country in recent years.

He also reaffirmed the continuation of joint cooperation with the Ministry of Economy.