Mujahid: Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions benefit neither side

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has expressed concern over reports that Afghan students in Pakistan are facing difficulties renewing their visas and allegations of harassment by authorities.

In a statement, Karzai described the reports as regrettable and urged the relevant Pakistani authorities to keep the issue of students’ residency separate from broader matters affecting relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He said Afghan students had travelled to Pakistan solely to pursue their education and should be treated in line with the standards and practices normally afforded to students in academic institutions. Karzai stressed that they should be able to continue their studies without facing legal or administrative obstacles related to their immigration status.

The comments come amid ongoing concerns over visa renewal delays affecting Afghan students studying in Pakistan.

Last month, the Islamic Emirate’s Consul General in Karachi, Abdul Jabbar Takhari, confirmed that many students in Pakistan’s Sindh province have been able to continue attending university but have been unable to renew their visas after their existing permits expired because Pakistani authorities have not yet issued new visas.

The delays have left a number of students in legal uncertainty, raising concerns about their ability to remain in the country and complete their education.

Takhari also said the situation is more difficult in some other provinces, where Afghan students reportedly face a greater risk of detention or deportation as Pakistan continues its campaign against undocumented foreign nationals.

Pakistan has been implementing a nationwide repatriation policy targeting undocumented foreigners since late 2023, resulting in the return of hundreds of thousands of Afghans. Although students with valid visas have generally been exempt from the campaign, delays in visa renewals have increased fears that some could become vulnerable to enforcement measures if their documentation lapses.

Afghan officials have repeatedly called on Pakistan to facilitate visa renewals for students, warning that prolonged delays could disrupt their education and create further hardship for young Afghans seeking to complete their studies.