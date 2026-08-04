Final touches being made to Ayubi Cricket Stadium ahead of Kabul Premier League

Preparations are in the final stages at Kabul’s Ayubi Cricket Stadium as ground staff complete the finishing touches ahead of the start of the fourth season of the Kabul Premier League (KPL) on Saturday, August 8.

Workers have been busy ensuring the venue meets the highest standards, with improvements focused on the playing surface.

Officials overseeing the preparations said this year’s tournament will be held in a venue that is in excellent condition.

“This time we will have everything good and up to standard in terms of greenery and excellence,” officials said, expressing confidence that players and fans will enjoy an improved match-day experience.

The tournament has become one of the country’s premier domestic Twenty20 competitions, providing a platform for Afghanistan’s leading cricketers and emerging young talent to compete at a high level.

Six teams will compete for this year’s title:

Shamshad Eagles

Pamir Stars

Kabul Zalmi

Speenghar Warriors

Abaseen Defenders

Band-e-Amir

The opening match of the tournament will be played on August 8, when Pamir Stars take on Shamshad Eagles at Ayubi Cricket Stadium.

The Kabul Premier League has become an important part of Afghanistan’s domestic cricket calendar, helping strengthen the country’s cricket structure while giving promising players an opportunity to showcase their skills before national selectors.

Cricket fans across Afghanistan will be able to follow every match live on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which holds the exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament.

Fans are meanwhile encouraged to follow Ariana Television, Ariana Sport and Ariana News’ social media pages for updates on schedules, news and other exciting information.

With just days remaining before the first ball is bowled, Ayubi Cricket Stadium is ready to welcome players and supporters for what promises to be another exciting season of domestic T20 cricket.