Afghanistan aim to strengthen ODI ranking in Ireland series

Afghanistan will begin their five-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland on Wednesday, with the visitors looking to strengthen their position in the latest ICC men’s ODI rankings ahead of the 2027 Cricket World Cup qualification deadline.

The opening two matches will be played at Bready Cricket Club in Northern Ireland on August 5 and 7, while the remaining three fixtures will take place at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on August 10, 12 and 15.

Afghanistan head into the series ranked eighth in the latest ICC ODI standings with 90 rating points, while Ireland sit 12th with 54 points.

The series is important for both teams as the ICC rankings on September 30, 2026, will help determine automatic qualification for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The top eight ranked teams, excluding hosts South Africa, will qualify directly for the tournament.

Afghanistan have dominated recent meetings between the two sides, winning their last six ODIs against Ireland. Ireland’s last ODI victory over Afghanistan came in March 2019.

The series will mark the first ODI assignment for Afghanistan’s new captain, Rahmat Shah, who took over the leadership after Hashmatullah Shahidi stepped down in June.

Afghanistan will be aiming to bounce back after suffering a 3-0 ODI series defeat to India earlier this year.

Ireland enter the series in confident form after recording a 2-0 T20I series victory over reigning T20 World Cup champions India last month. Jai Moondra, who was named Player of the Series against India, has earned his maiden ODI call-up, while Ben Calitz and Byron McDonough have also been included in the squad.

However, the hosts have been hampered by injuries, with Josh Little, Matt Hollard, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Jordan Neill and David Delany all unavailable for selection.

Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) holds the exclusive broadcast rights to the Ireland–Afghanistan ODI series and will air all five matches live across Afghanistan. Cricket fans can watch every ball live on Ariana Television and follow Ariana Television, Ariana Sport, and Ariana

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