WFP warns Afghanistan’s child malnutrition crisis deepens as aid cuts put millions at risk

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that Afghanistan is facing a worsening child malnutrition crisis, with funding shortages forcing life-saving nutrition and food programmes to scale back at a time when they are needed most.

According to WFP, child acute malnutrition has reached critical levels in 12 provinces, including Helmand, Kandahar, Baghlan and Logar, with the situation expected to deteriorate through October. The agency said nearly one-third of Afghanistan’s provinces are now experiencing critical levels of child malnutrition—the highest number on record.

WFP estimates that 3.7 million children and 1.2 million pregnant and breastfeeding women are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition this year unless urgent action is taken.

“Feeble cries of malnourished babies haunt the health clinics of Afghanistan as worried mothers—many themselves weakened by hunger—bring their children, desperate for treatment,” said WFP Country Director in Afghanistan John Aylieff. “We are witnessing the next generation waste away in spite of this being harvest time – a time of plenty. This is not simply heartbreaking—it is unacceptable.”

The agency attributed the worsening situation to a combination of conflict, unemployment, high food prices, reduced humanitarian funding, supply disruptions caused by conflict in the Middle East, and the prolonged closure of the Pakistan border, which limited access to nutrition supplies.

WFP said 142 health centres closed in 2025 due to funding cuts, leaving more than 13,000 children without nutrition treatment, while nearly one million mothers and children missed essential nutrition services for five months this year.

“Afghanistan is already gripped by one of the world’s most severe and unrelenting malnutrition crises, and these staggering numbers could climb even higher. This crisis could eclipse all previous projections and condemn countless more children and mothers to preventable death,” added Aylieff.

The agency called for an urgent $540 million over the next six months to maintain and expand nutrition programmes, warning that without immediate support, the crisis could claim more lives and reach unprecedented levels.