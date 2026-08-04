Iran wants oversight of Hormuz traffic under proposed Oman plan

Iran is seeking greater control over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz under a temporary proposal being discussed with Oman, according to a senior Iranian source familiar with the negotiations.

The source told Reuters that Tehran wants authority over all vessels entering the strategic waterway, while also maintaining oversight of outbound traffic with the ability to intervene if necessary.

Under the proposal, ships leaving the Gulf would travel through a route between Iran and Oman, with Oman issuing final clearance after notifying Iranian authorities.

According to the source, the proposal represents a compromise from Iran’s original demand for full control over shipping in both directions. Tehran is not expected to soften its current position, arguing that its security concerns must be addressed before any long-term arrangement can be reached.

Negotiations over the waterway have become one of the most contentious issues following the recent conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

While Washington maintains that the memorandum of understanding that ended the fighting requires the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened for normal international shipping, Tehran insists the agreement preserves its authority over maritime traffic through the passage.

Last month, Iran rejected an Omani proposal that would have divided responsibility for transit routes equally between the two countries, saying the plan did not adequately address its security concerns.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints.

Roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption passes through the narrow waterway each day, along with significant volumes of liquefied natural gas, petrochemicals, fertilisers and other commercial goods.

Any disruption to traffic through the strait can have an immediate impact on global energy prices, shipping costs and international trade.

Located between Iran and Oman, the strait is approximately 34 kilometres (21 miles) wide at its narrowest point. Since 1968, ships have used internationally recognised traffic lanes established under a United Nations-backed routing system, allowing vessels to transit through both Iranian and Omani territorial waters while treating the passage as an international shipping route.

The outcome of the current negotiations is expected to play a key role in determining when normal commercial shipping can fully resume through one of the world’s busiest and most strategically significant waterways.