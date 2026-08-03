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Afghan agriculture delegation visits Moldova to boost scientific cooperation
According to ministry spokesperson Shir Mohammad Hatami, the visit aims to expand scientific, technical and research cooperation between the two countries.
A high-level delegation from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock has traveled to Moldova to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agricultural research, innovation and technical development.
The delegation, led by Deputy Minister Sadr Azam Osmani, is visiting Moldova from August 2 to 7 at the official invitation of the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry.
According to ministry spokesperson Shir Mohammad Hatami, the visit aims to expand scientific, technical and research cooperation between the two countries.
Afghan officials are expected to hold meetings with their Moldovan counterparts on agricultural development, scientific research, plant protection, pest management, modern farming technologies and the implementation of joint research projects.
The ministry said the visit forms part of its efforts to strengthen international partnerships and promote the exchange of expertise in sustainable agriculture and environmentally friendly technologies.
Officials believe the visit will help Afghanistan benefit from European agricultural expertise, strengthen its research capacity, introduce modern farming techniques and deepen long-term scientific and technical cooperation with Moldova.
The visit comes as Afghanistan continues to expand agricultural cooperation with regional and international partners to improve productivity, modernize farming practices and support sustainable development across the country’s agricultural sector.
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KP chief minister says Islamabad has lost control of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan
Afridi alleged that Islamabad had allowed instability to worsen in both provinces, arguing that the federal government no longer exercised effective control over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has accused Pakistan’s federal government of losing effective control over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, saying the country’s security policies have failed and should be urgently reassessed.
Speaking at a public gathering, Afridi said the worsening security situation reflected the failure of Pakistan’s current security strategy. He claimed that institutions responsible for national security had become preoccupied with political matters instead of addressing growing militant threats.
“If you want to earn dollars or buy islands abroad, do not do it at the cost of my people’s lives,” Afridi said. “Our people are not an experimental ground. They are not sacrificial animals to be used whenever a new policy is tested.”
Afridi alleged that Islamabad had allowed instability to worsen in both provinces, arguing that the federal government no longer exercised effective control over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
He also criticized Pakistan’s policy on Kashmir, saying the government had long presented the region as an integral part of the country while, according to him, failing to protect its own citizens.
“The crisis in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is no longer confined to those provinces,” Afridi said. “For years we were told that Kashmir belongs to Pakistan, so where is Kashmir heading today?”
Questioning Pakistan’s reliance on military force, Afridi said more than two decades of conflict in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had shown that weapons alone could not restore peace.
“If guns could solve these problems, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would have been peaceful after 22 years,” he said. “If force had been the answer over the past 78 years, Pakistani ministers would not be speaking today about the country’s deepening crisis.”
Afridi’s comments come as militant attacks have increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in recent months, adding to concerns over Pakistan’s security situation. His remarks are also expected to intensify political tensions between the provincial administration and the federal government.
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Karzai voices concern over reported visa problems facing Afghan students in Pakistan
The comments come amid ongoing concerns over visa renewal delays affecting Afghan students studying in Pakistan.
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has expressed concern over reports that Afghan students in Pakistan are facing difficulties renewing their visas and allegations of harassment by authorities.
In a statement, Karzai described the reports as regrettable and urged the relevant Pakistani authorities to keep the issue of students’ residency separate from broader matters affecting relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
He said Afghan students had travelled to Pakistan solely to pursue their education and should be treated in line with the standards and practices normally afforded to students in academic institutions. Karzai stressed that they should be able to continue their studies without facing legal or administrative obstacles related to their immigration status.
The comments come amid ongoing concerns over visa renewal delays affecting Afghan students studying in Pakistan.
Last month, the Islamic Emirate’s Consul General in Karachi, Abdul Jabbar Takhari, confirmed that many students in Pakistan’s Sindh province have been able to continue attending university but have been unable to renew their visas after their existing permits expired because Pakistani authorities have not yet issued new visas.
The delays have left a number of students in legal uncertainty, raising concerns about their ability to remain in the country and complete their education.
Takhari also said the situation is more difficult in some other provinces, where Afghan students reportedly face a greater risk of detention or deportation as Pakistan continues its campaign against undocumented foreign nationals.
Pakistan has been implementing a nationwide repatriation policy targeting undocumented foreigners since late 2023, resulting in the return of hundreds of thousands of Afghans. Although students with valid visas have generally been exempt from the campaign, delays in visa renewals have increased fears that some could become vulnerable to enforcement measures if their documentation lapses.
Afghan officials have repeatedly called on Pakistan to facilitate visa renewals for students, warning that prolonged delays could disrupt their education and create further hardship for young Afghans seeking to complete their studies.
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Mujahid: Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions benefit neither side
Mujahid reiterated that maintaining security and fostering stable relations with neighbouring countries remain key priorities for the Islamic Emirate.
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, says ongoing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan are in the interests of neither country, stressing that the Islamic Emirate is working to resolve outstanding issues through dialogue and constructive engagement.
Speaking to reporters, Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate does not seek political or economic disputes with any nation. However, he claimed Pakistan has disrupted Afghan trade by blocking transit routes, creating difficulties for traders and cross-border commerce.
Commenting on security, Mujahid dismissed the group known as the “United Front,” saying it exists only on social media and has no meaningful presence inside Afghanistan.
He said Afghanistan’s security forces would not allow any group or individual to threaten the country’s stability, adding that similar groups had previously operated under different names and had simply rebranded themselves.
Mujahid reiterated that maintaining security and fostering stable relations with neighbouring countries remain key priorities for the Islamic Emirate.
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