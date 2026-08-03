Afghan agriculture delegation visits Moldova to boost scientific cooperation

A high-level delegation from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock has traveled to Moldova to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agricultural research, innovation and technical development.

The delegation, led by Deputy Minister Sadr Azam Osmani, is visiting Moldova from August 2 to 7 at the official invitation of the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry.

According to ministry spokesperson Shir Mohammad Hatami, the visit aims to expand scientific, technical and research cooperation between the two countries.

Afghan officials are expected to hold meetings with their Moldovan counterparts on agricultural development, scientific research, plant protection, pest management, modern farming technologies and the implementation of joint research projects.

The ministry said the visit forms part of its efforts to strengthen international partnerships and promote the exchange of expertise in sustainable agriculture and environmentally friendly technologies.

Officials believe the visit will help Afghanistan benefit from European agricultural expertise, strengthen its research capacity, introduce modern farming techniques and deepen long-term scientific and technical cooperation with Moldova.

The visit comes as Afghanistan continues to expand agricultural cooperation with regional and international partners to improve productivity, modernize farming practices and support sustainable development across the country’s agricultural sector.