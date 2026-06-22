Germany reportedly agrees to accept six more IEA diplomats

Germany has reportedly agreed to accept six additional Islamic Emirate-appointed diplomats as part of an arrangement aimed at expanding deportation flights for Afghan nationals, according to a report by German broadcaster NDR.

The report, citing diplomatic sources, states that the agreement emerged from confidential talks held last week in Istanbul between representatives of the Islamic Emirate and senior officials from Germany’s Federal Ministry of the Interior.

Germany’s Interior Ministry confirmed that discussions had taken place at a “technical level” between ministry officials and representatives of the Islamic Emirate, but declined to provide details about the location or duration of the meetings.

According to NDR, the agreement would allow Germany to significantly increase deportations to Afghanistan. A ministry spokesperson said charter flights to Kabul are being expanded, with up to three deportation flights per month planned in the future. Authorities may also be able to deport individuals using regular commercial flights.

The report says the IEA had long linked cooperation on deportation flights to Germany’s willingness to accept additional Afghan diplomats. These officials are reportedly needed to verify the identities of Afghan nationals facing deportation and issue the necessary travel documents.

At present, only two IEA-appointed consular officials are operating in Germany. Arriving in 2025, they have reportedly assumed key responsibilities at the Afghan Embassy in Berlin and the Consulate General in Bonn.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt defended the government’s deportation policy, telling Bild am Sonntag that individuals who commit serious crimes after receiving protection in Germany should be returned to their home country.

“Anyone who abuses our protection and commits serious crimes here must seek their future in their home country,” Dobrindt said. “Our society has a legitimate interest in criminals leaving our country.”