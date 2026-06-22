Iran-US talks make encouraging progress as framework for final agreement emerges

Iran’s senior negotiating team has returned to Tehran following nearly 18 hours of intensive discussions with United States officials in Switzerland, while technical experts remain in place to continue work on the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.

Mediators Pakistan and Qatar reported that the opening round of high-level negotiations yielded “encouraging progress,” with both sides agreeing to a roadmap designed to secure a comprehensive agreement within the next 60 days.

The diplomatic efforts come amid ongoing regional tensions. Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington could consider military action if Iran continues to support Hezbollah. In response, Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, urged the United States to avoid inflammatory rhetoric that could undermine the talks.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israeli forces would remain deployed in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary, while Hezbollah pledged to respond to any breaches of the current ceasefire arrangement.

Despite the challenges, US Vice President JD Vance struck an optimistic tone, describing the negotiations as highly productive. He said a “very good foundation” had been laid for a final agreement and noted that negotiators had achieved significant progress, expressing confidence in the direction of the talks.

The latest developments have raised hopes that sustained diplomatic engagement could pave the way for a broader understanding between Tehran and Washington in the coming weeks.