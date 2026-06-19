World
US-Iran peace talks called off, clouding prospects for lasting truce
Trump has become openly critical of Israel’s operations in Lebanon, opening one of the biggest rifts between the two countries in decades.
Switzerland said U.S. talks with Iranian negotiators on a pact to end the Middle East conflict, would not take place on Friday, as Vice President JD Vance dropped plans to travel to Geneva, adding to uncertainty whether a lasting truce can be found, Reuters reported.
“The logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable,” the White House spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday night. Vance and the U.S. delegation had been ready to depart as soon as plans were finalised.
The talks, set for the mountaintop resort of Burgenstock, would not take place, Switzerland’s foreign ministry confirmed, but gave no details.
There was no immediate response from Iran, which had earlier said it was ready to begin technical talks after Wednesday’s 14-point accord extended a tenuous ceasefire by at least 60 days.
Iran’s negotiators first needed to see signs of the U.S. implementing the interim deal, and there was no confirmation its delegation would travel to Geneva, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said before Vance’s Thursday announcement.
U.S. officials had also said they would hold a formal signing ceremony for the U.S.-Iran agreement in Switzerland, but Iran’s foreign ministry had cast doubt on the plan, calling it unnecessary after both countries’ presidents signed the pact.
The war, which began on February 28 with U.S. and Israel air attacks on Iran, has killed at least 7,000 people, sent energy prices soaring and shaken global markets.
Israel, left out of the peace talks, has distanced itself from the U.S.-Iran accord and kept up fighting against the Iranian-allied Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, also raising questions about whether the agreement would hold.
In Washington, some of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Republican allies in Congress questioned whether he had conceded too much in order to end the conflict, unpopular with most Americans in the run-up to mid-term elections in November, read the report.
Trump had sworn to end the war only with Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.”
But the memorandum signed with Iran instead provides relief from economic sanctions, unfreezes assets worth tens of billions of dollars and immediate U.S. waivers for its exports of oil.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said Trump had signed the deal “out of desperation” and signalled that approaching talks over Iran’s nuclear program, among Trump’s stated reasons for starting the war, would not be easy.
“If the American side wants to be too demanding, we will not accept it,” he said in a message.
The deal gives negotiators 60 days to agree on the status of Iran’s nuclear program, unless an extension is agreed, and set up a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran and other financial incentives.
Vance said Washington would also seek to limit Iran’s long-range missiles.
The growing cost of the war also drew the spotlight, as the U.S. defence department told lawmakers it needed $80 billion to cover the costs and some unrelated bills, the Wall Street Journal said.
When the U.S. and Israel launched the war nearly four months ago, Trump said he aimed to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities to ensure it could never develop such weapons.
He also sought to end Tehran’s ability to strike its neighbours, prevent it from backing allied anti-Israel militants in the region and make it possible for Iranians to topple their theocratic government.
None of those objectives had been met when Trump signed the agreement, in which Iran restated its decades-long assertion not get or develop nuclear weapons, a position doubted by a succession of U.S. presidents, Reuters reported.
It also agreed to the onsite “down blending” of its highly enriched uranium stockpile and inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency as a Non-Proliferation Treaty member, rejecting Trump’s wish to remove the material from the country.
U.S. officials say the negotiations could still yield a strong agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, aiming to better one dating from 2015 between Iran, the U.S. and other countries that Trump tore up in his first term.
But critics say Iran is in a stronger position now, having withstood a superpower attack, demonstrated its control of the Strait of Hormuz and gained valuable waivers to financial sanctions.
Iran has said it will still exert control over Hormuz in partnership with Oman, its neighbour across the critical waterway, and intends to charge ships service fees that did not exist before the war, although not during the 60-day talks.
Oil prices dipped on Friday as prospects brightened for more supply after tankers began moving through the reopening Strait, which had carried nearly a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies before the war.
In Lebanon, where more than a million people have been displaced by the fighting, fresh Israeli strikes on Friday killed at least 15, the state news agency NNA said, in attacks Israel said were directed at Hezbollah targets.
That raised doubt about how far Trump will go to force his wartime ally to halt an offensive he has now pledged to end.
The deal calls for “permanent termination” of the war in Lebanon, but Israel has said it has no intention of withdrawing, instead depicting an expanded occupation zone in a new map.
Trump has become openly critical of Israel’s operations in Lebanon, opening one of the biggest rifts between the two countries in decades.
World
The 14-point US-Iran pact as read by US official
The United States on Wednesday read out the text of the interim U.S.-Iran agreement to halt the war in Iran and open the Strait of Hormuz.
The agreement, read to reporters by a senior U.S. official, outlines in 14 points a high-level understanding that defers many of the most difficult issues, such as how to wind down Iran’s nuclear program, until a final deal is reached. It paves the way for a broader 60-day negotiation period due to begin in Switzerland on Friday, Reuters reported.
Here is the full document, titled “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran”, as it was read out:
1. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran and their allies in the current war, by signing this MOU (Memorandum of Understanding), declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and undertake from now on not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other, and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon. The final deal will confirm the permanent termination of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and other provisions of this paragraph.
2. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran undertake to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs.
3. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran commit to negotiating and achieving the final deal in maximum 60 days extendable with mutual consent.
4. Immediately upon the signing of this MOU, the United States of America will begin the removal of its naval blockade and any disturbances or impediments against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and will fully end the naval blockade within 30 days. During this period, the traffic of vessels will be in proportion to the numbers of pre-war traffic being restored by the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America further undertakes to remove its forces from the proximity of the Islamic Republic of Iran within 30 days after the final deal.
5. Upon the signing of this MOU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa. The traffic of commercial vessels will immediately start and, considering the need for removing the technical and military obstacles and de-mining by the Islamic Republic of Iran, will be instated within 30 days. The Islamic Republic of Iran will conduct dialog with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz, in discussion with other Persian Gulf littoral states in line with the applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz.
6. The United States of America undertakes with regional partners to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least USD 300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The mechanism for the implementation of this plan will be finalized as part of final deal within 60 days. All required licenses, waivers, and permissions needed for the relevant financial transactions will be granted by the United States of America.
7. The United States of America undertakes to terminate all types of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the United Nations Security Council resolutions, i.e. IAEA Board of Governors resolutions, and all unilateral U.S. sanctions, primary and secondary, in an agreed upon schedule as part of the final deal. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America acknowledge the critical importance of the sanctions termination issue above mentioned and express their intentions to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them.
8. The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have agreed to resolve the disposition of stockpiled enriched material pursuant to a mechanism that will be mutually agreed upon, in accordance with the schedule mentioned in paragraph seven with the minimum methodology to be down blending on site under the supervision of the IAEA. The two parties also agreed to discuss the issue of enrichment and other mutually agreed matters related to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear needs, based on a satisfactory framework being agreed upon in the final deal. The final deal will confirm the provisions of this paragraph. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran acknowledge the critical importance of the nuclear issues above mentioned and express their intention to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them.
9. Pending the final deal, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree to maintain the status quo. The Islamic Republic of Iran will maintain the current status quo of its nuclear program and the United States of America will not impose any new sanctions and will not deploy additional forces in the region.
10. The United States of America undertakes that immediately upon the signing of this MOU and until the termination of sanctions, S. Department of Treasury will issue waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products, and derivatives, and all associated services, including banking transactions, insurances, transportation, etc.
11. The United States of America undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Upon the implementation of this MOU, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will mutually agree on the procedures related to the release of these funds during the negotiation. Such funds, whether retained in the original account or transferred, shall be made fully usable for payment to any ultimate beneficiary designated by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America undertakes to issue all necessary licenses and authorizations accordingly.
12. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree that an executive mechanism will be established to monitor the successful implementation of this MOU and the future compliance of the final deal.
13. After signing this MOU, and subject to the beginning of the implementation of paragraphs 1,4,5,10 and 11 of this MOU, and the continuing implementation of these measures, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will start negotiations regarding the final deal exclusively on the other paragraphs.
14. The final deal will be endorsed by a binding UNSC resolution.
World
G7 leaders express optimism for peace after Trump’s ‘very good’ Zelenskiy meeting
U.S. President Donald Trump said Russia should make peace with Ukraine after a “very good” meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday, in comments that sparked cautious optimism among G7 leaders that a peace deal could be struck.
The upbeat mood over the Ukraine war, now deep into its fifth year, stands in stark contrast to Zelenskiy’s meeting with Trump in the Oval Office last year, when he was told he had no leverage in potential peace talks with Russia, Reuters reported.
Zelenskiy and his European allies came to this week’s G7 summit in the French lakeside resort of Evian-les-Bains hoping to impress upon Trump that Ukraine’s battlefield fortunes had improved thanks to its drone incursions deep into Russia.
Trump, who arrived at the summit brandishing a preliminary deal to end his war with Iran, said he would do what he could do to end the conflict in Ukraine, but there were few details of any concrete steps to raise the pressure on Moscow.
“Look, Russia should make a deal,” Trump told reporters, adding that too many young men were dying on the battlefield on both sides. “I’m gonna do whatever I can.”
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Trump’s statement that Russia should end the war was cause for cheer.
“I found him to be very cooperative, and I also saw him listening very attentively,” Merz told reporters. “And in that respect, once again, it gives me a certain degree of optimism that we here, as Europeans and as Americans, are now doing everything we can, together, to end the war.”
After the group meeting with Trump, Zelenskiy told Reuters that G7 leaders agreed that Russia was not winning the war. He said they also discussed additional sanctions targeting Russia’s oil exports, its banking sector and its military production to bring Moscow to the negotiating table.
Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne later showed a clip of Zelenskiy saying he hoped to meet Trump again on Tuesday.
“Our teams will be meeting over the course of the next 24 hours at various levels and will continue to meet,” Zelenskiy said. “I think that tomorrow we will also meet separately with the president (Trump).”
Zelenskiy said on Monday that he had offered to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin at the G7 summit, but a Kremlin aide said that did not come up in a call between Trump and Putin.
POSITIVE TALKS ON UKRAINE
Two European diplomats said that, during the meeting, Zelenskiy showed Trump images of the aftermath of a Russian strike on Monday on Kyiv’s Pechersk Lavra monastery.
Trump expressed disapproval of the strike, one of the European diplomats said, while the other said that it had been “psychologically” a good move by Zelenskiy to show the images.
European diplomats said the tone of the meeting had been constructive.
But two of the diplomats said Trump had been noncommittal on imposing further U.S. sanctions on Moscow, as European leaders want.
Trump told reporters Washington was now in a position to let Russian oil waivers lapse after an interim accord to end the Iran war soothed markets, but he did not address the question of broader punitive measures.
European leaders have wanted to convince Trump that previous U.S. positions on the possible terms of a deal were overly favourable towards Moscow, particularly now that Ukraine’s drone incursions into Russia have improved its fortunes.
“The tide is turning for Ukraine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X. “Russia’s fatigue is openly showing. That’s the time to double down on our support.”
A French diplomat said G7 leaders committed to providing Kyiv with more air defence capabilities — a key priority for Zelenskiy as he grapples with increased civilian strikes from Russia.
G7 TO EXAMINE HORMUZ SHIPPING PROBLEM
European leaders were also set to warn Trump that an interim deal with Iran risks entrenching Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. President Emmanuel Macron said the aim was to guarantee a “solid, serious agreement that is finalised”.
Tuesday’s working lunch focused on the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran largely closed at the end of February. Leaders also sought to identify alternative routes to bypass the waterway, which Trump said would be “completely open” on Friday.
The interim deal should open a 60-day window for complex technical negotiations that would include the fate of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium and the lifting of international sanctions.
However, European allies fear an inexperienced U.S. negotiating team may fail to secure a robust nuclear agreement or address Iran’s ballistic missile programme in the next phase, potentially creating a prolonged standoff.
Trump said the deal stated “loud and clear” that Iran would not develop a nuclear weapon – something Iran has long denied seeking to do.
World
US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes in flames in California, killing all 8 crew aboard
A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed on takeoff on Monday at Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California’s Mojave Desert, bursting into flames and killing all eight crew members aboard, Air Force officials said.
The eight-engine, jet-powered aircraft, built to carry a wide array of nuclear and conventional bombs, was on a routine test mission when it crashed on the runway at Edwards just after leaving the ground, Air Force Colonel James Hayes said at a press conference hours later, Reuters reported.
A towering pall of black smoke billowing from the crash site was visible for miles immediately after the accident.
He said the “mixed crew” aboard the aircraft consisted of government civilians, government contractors and uniformed military personnel. Aerospace giant Boeing, which designed and built the plane, said two of its employees were among the dead.
The flight was intended to support a radar modernization program, Hayes told reporters. The cause of the crash was unknown and under investigation, he added.
Air Force officials did not name the victims, saying they were still in the process of notifying their next of kin.
Aerial video footage of the crash scene, about 100 miles (161 km) north of Los Angeles, showed a charred, smoldering patch of the desert floor larger than a football field as an emergency vehicle was seen driving along the site’s perimeter. From a distance, there were no large pieces of debris readily visible in the footage.
Hayes said the crash was quickly “deemed to be unsurvivable.”
Because of damage to the runway, he said, “we’re grounding all operations at Edwards Air Force Base” through at least Tuesday, adding that no operations beyond the base would be suspended.
Edwards, a sprawling test flight facility established in the 1930s around a dry lake bed, occupies about 481 square miles (1,245 square km) of the Mojave desert, making it the Air Force’s largest airfield.
Its experimental aviation legacy includes the flight by Chuck Yeager in the Bell X-1 aircraft that broke the sound barrier in 1947, test flights of the X-15 aircraft and the first landings of NASA’s space shuttles.
BACKBONE OF BOMBER FORCE
The B-52 Stratofortress, a long-range, subsonic aircraft built to carry up to 70,000 pounds (31,750 kg) of weapons and supplies, has long served as the backbone of the U.S. crewed strategic bomber force, according to the military.
The swept-wing aircraft is capable of unleashing the widest range of weapons in the U.S. inventory, from cluster bombs and gravity bombs to precision-guided missiles and nuclear warheads, at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet (15,166 m), according to an Air Force fact sheet. Its combat range extends more than 8,000 miles without refueling.
Monday’s incident marked the first crash of a B-52 Stratofortress since the same type of bomber crashed on the island of Guam in May 2016, according to the Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives, a Geneva-based organization that collects global aviation accident data. All seven crew members aboard that aircraft survived.
Only H models of the B-52 remain in the Air Force inventory.
The aircraft involved in Monday’s crash was assigned to the 412th Test Wing, which is based at Edwards. Most B-52s are stationed in North Dakota and Louisiana.
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