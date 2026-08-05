First Afghanistan-Ireland ODI abandoned without a ball bowled

An Afghan man accused of murdering a Scottish charity worker and hiding her body in a suitcase has appeared before a court in Athens.

The body of Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38, from Edinburgh, was discovered by a homeless man inside an abandoned building in the Kypseli district of the Greek capital on July 18.

The suspect, widely identified by Greek media as Sharif Ahmadzai, 26, an Afghan boxer, appeared before the court on Wednesday under heavy police escort. Greek authorities have not officially confirmed his identity.

The hearing was held behind closed doors, during which the suspect was assigned a court-appointed lawyer. He is expected to return to court on Thursday for a further hearing.

According to Greek police, the suspect was initially arrested on illegal weapons possession charges before prosecutors filed additional charges of murder and theft. Investigators allege he stole more than €10,000 from Ross’s bank accounts using her bank cards after her death.

Police said the suspect has admitted moving Ross’s body but denies killing her.

Investigators identified the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage recorded near the abandoned building where the suitcase containing Ross’s body was found.

Authorities also allege that after Ross’s death, the suspect used her mobile phone to send messages to her friends and family before switching it off.

Greek media reports further claim he later purchased another phone and sent messages to Ross’s friends in Athens, including his wife, while posing as an unnamed jihadist who falsely claimed responsibility for the killing because of Ross’s religion.

According to local reports, the suspect’s wife became suspicious after discovering he had not returned home and later tracked his phone to the apartment where Ross had been staying before her disappearance.

The investigation into the killing is continuing.