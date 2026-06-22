International Sports
Iran goalkeeper shines in heroic draw against Belgium at FIFA World Cup 2026
Against Belgium, Beiranvand showcased the qualities that have made him one of Asia’s most respected goalkeepers.
Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand delivered one of the standout performances of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Sunday, producing a series of remarkable saves to help his side secure a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Belgium in Los Angeles.
Facing a star-studded Belgian attack led by Kevin De Bruyne and Leandro Trossard, Beiranvand stood firm throughout the match, making seven crucial saves to frustrate one of the tournament favorites. His commanding display ensured Iran claimed a valuable point and produced one of the biggest surprises of the World Cup so far.
The result echoed another shock outcome earlier in the tournament, when Cabo Verde held Spain to a goalless draw. In both matches, goalkeepers emerged as the heroes, with Beiranvand joining Cabo Verde’s Vozinha among the competition’s standout performers.
Born in Khorramabad in Iran’s Lorestan Province, Beiranvand’s journey to the world stage is a remarkable one. Raised in a Kurdish Lak nomadic family, he spent part of his childhood as a shepherd in the Zagros Mountains before pursuing a professional football career.
The 33-year-old goalkeeper is also a Guinness World Record holder. He owns the record for the longest throw in football, having launched the ball more than 61 meters during a match against South Korea in 2016. He also holds the record for the longest drop kick, highlighting the extraordinary power and accuracy that have become trademarks of his game.
Against Belgium, Beiranvand showcased the qualities that have made him one of Asia’s most respected goalkeepers. In addition to his seven saves, he completed 20 passes and successfully found teammates with 11 long balls, helping Iran maintain composure under pressure.
His club career has been equally impressive. Beiranvand earned recognition as the Persian Gulf Pro League’s best goalkeeper for four consecutive seasons and was named Iranian Footballer of the Year in 2019. He also became the first Iranian player to receive a nomination for The Best FIFA Football Awards.
Football fans around the world may also remember Beiranvand for one of the most memorable moments of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, when he saved a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo during Iran’s group-stage clash against Portugal. The save helped Iran earn a 1-1 draw and cemented his reputation as a goalkeeper capable of delivering on the biggest stage.
With his latest heroics against Belgium, Beiranvand has once again demonstrated why he remains one of Iran’s most influential players. As the World Cup progresses, his experience and shot-stopping ability could prove vital to Iran’s hopes of advancing beyond the group stage.
International Sports
Messi, David, and Undav lead thrilling 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race
The Golden Boot race remains wide open with several group-stage matches still to be played. Pre-tournament favourites Mbappé, Kane and Messi entered the competition among the bookmakers’ leading contenders, while Haaland and Vinícius Júnior were also widely tipped to challenge for the award.
The battle for the Golden Boot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is beginning to take shape, with Canada’s Jonathan David, Germany’s Deniz Undav and Argentina captain Lionel Messi emerging as the early frontrunners in the race to finish as the tournament’s leading goalscorer.
After the opening round of group-stage matches, all three players sit atop the scoring charts with three goals each. Messi’s hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Algeria underlined the veteran forward’s enduring quality, while David has been instrumental in Canada’s impressive attacking displays. Germany striker Undav has also made a strong start, helping his side maintain its position among the tournament favourites.
A large chasing pack remains within striking distance. Fifteen players have already scored twice, including France star Kylian Mbappé, England captain Harry Kane, Norway’s Erling Haaland, Brazil duo Vinícius Júnior and Matheus Cunha, Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal, and Netherlands attackers Cody Gakpo and Brian Brobbey.
Japan’s Ayase Ueda and Daichi Kamada, Morocco’s Ismael Saibari, Switzerland’s Johan Manzambi, New Zealand winger Elijah Just and Germany’s Kai Havertz have also made their mark with two goals each as the tournament’s attacking talent continues to shine.
The Golden Boot race remains wide open with several group-stage matches still to be played. Pre-tournament favourites Mbappé, Kane and Messi entered the competition among the bookmakers’ leading contenders, while Haaland and Vinícius Júnior were also widely tipped to challenge for the award.
The competition’s history suggests that a strong group stage can be decisive. France’s Mbappé claimed the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup with eight goals, while Kane won the award in Russia in 2018 with six. Colombia’s James Rodríguez topped the charts with six goals in 2014, while Germany’s Thomas Müller and Miroslav Klose won the award in 2010 and 2006 respectively.
Among the surprise names on this year’s scoresheet are Cape Verde’s Hélio Varela and Kevin Pina, South Africa midfielder Teboho Mokoena, Jordan’s Ali Olwan and Ghana’s Caleb Yirenkyi, highlighting the global nature of a tournament that has already produced goals from every corner of the football world.
With the knockout rounds still weeks away and several star forwards yet to hit top form, the race for the Golden Boot promises to be one of the defining storylines of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For now, David, Undav and Messi lead the way, but with so much football still to be played, the contest remains anyone’s to win.
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International Sports
FIFA Fan Festival tops 2 million visitors so far during World Cup 2026
Fan Festival venues have become major gathering points for supporters eager to watch matches on giant screens while enjoying live entertainment, cultural activities and local cuisine.
The FIFA Fan Festival has welcomed more than two million visitors across North America during the opening phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026, underlining the tournament’s growing popularity and festive atmosphere beyond the stadiums.
According to FIFA, the milestone was reached after the first 24 matches of the competition, with 1,992,302 visitors recorded across the 13 Host Cities before crowds pushed attendance beyond the two-million mark on Thursday.
Fan Festival venues have become major gathering points for supporters eager to watch matches on giant screens while enjoying live entertainment, cultural activities and local cuisine.
Mexico’s host cities have attracted the largest crowds so far. Mexico City’s iconic Zócalo has welcomed more than 527,000 visitors, while Monterrey and Guadalajara have drawn approximately 245,000 and 218,000 fans respectively. Venues across Canada and the United States have also reported strong attendance, with many operating at full capacity throughout the tournament’s opening week.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised the success of the initiative, describing the FIFA Fan Festival as a key part of the tournament experience. He said the goal was to create spaces where local residents and visiting supporters could come together to celebrate football, enjoy entertainment and experience the culture of the host nations.
The tournament’s opening days saw large crowds gather across North America. Thousands of fans packed Mexico City’s Zócalo on the opening day to watch co-host Mexico begin its World Cup campaign with a victory, while similar scenes unfolded in Monterrey and Guadalajara.
The excitement followed special Countdown Concert events held in Mexico City, Los Angeles and Toronto, featuring performances by artists including Bryan Adams, The Beaches, Nora Fatehi, Vegedream, AHI and Wyclef Jean.
As Canada and the United States opened their World Cup campaigns with positive results, Fan Festival venues across both countries quickly filled to capacity.
Since then, host cities including Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, Philadelphia and Vancouver have staged packed events featuring music, cultural showcases and football celebrations.
High-profile performances from artists such as Luis Fonsi, Pitbull, Jessie Reyez and Summer Walker have helped attract large audiences, while FIFA has announced an extensive programme of entertainment for the remainder of the tournament.
Upcoming performances are expected from Ludacris, Killer Mike, CeeLo Green, Davido, Mötley Crüe, The All-American Rejects, Flo Rida, Ashanti, Ja Rule and The Chainsmokers.
With the FIFA World Cup 2026 set to continue until 19 July, organisers expect millions more supporters to visit the FIFA Fan Festival venues, making them a central part of the tournament’s celebration across Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for updated schedules, highlights and other match action.
International Sports
David Hat-Trick Powers Canada to Historic 6-0 World Cup Victory Over Qatar
David added his second just before halftime, bundling home from close range after Abunada had saved Larin’s header, leaving Qatar with a mountain to climb.
Jonathan David bagged a hat-trick as Canada secured their first ever World Cup finals victory and boosted their chances of reaching the knockout stages with a 6-0 thrashing of hapless nine-man Qatar on Thursday.
The co-hosts’ joy at the resounding victory was tempered by a serious injury suffered by midfielder Ismael Kone, but they moved top of Group B with four points after two matches, while Qatar are bottom with one.
Canada next host second-placed Switzerland, who also have four points, in Vancouver on Wednesday.
Roared on by a vocal red-and-white crowd, Canada came out all guns blazing. Cyle Larin repaid coach Jesse Marsch’s faith in the 16th minute, reacting quickest after goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada saved David’s effort to give the hosts the lead.
Larin, who scored off the bench in Canada’s 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, had been handed a start alongside David, the country’s all-time leading goalscorer.
Canada doubled their advantage 13 minutes later, David meeting a cross with a powerful volley and the match swung completely in Canada’s favour when Qatar were reduced to 10 men.
A penalty was initially awarded for El Amin’s foul on Tajon Buchanan, but a VAR review ruled the offence occurred outside the area. The decision was downgraded to a free kick, but Homam Ahmed’s yellow card was upgraded to a red.
David added his second just before halftime, bundling home from close range after Abunada had saved Larin’s header, leaving Qatar with a mountain to climb.
Kone sustained his injury following a tackle by Assim Madibo and was carried off on a stretcher, but the 24-year-old was later seen sitting up and waving to the crowd, his left leg in a large inflatable protective boot.
Tempers and emotions spilled over following the incident and Madibo was shown a red card to reduce Qatar to nine men.
Substitute Nathan Saliba, who replaced Kone, added the fourth by whipping in a free kick before running to the sideline and holding up Kone’s shirt in tribute to him.
Things went from bad to worse for Qatar as midfielder Mohammad Mannai turned the ball into his own net before David completed his hat-trick in stoppage time to compound a miserable night for the visitors.
There was plenty of bite to the contest, and Marsch turned that intensity into celebration at full-time, facing the stands and pumping his fists in front of a partisan crowd in a country better known for its ice hockey passion. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was also in attendance to support his team.
“We wanted to play the kind of football that would electrify the crowd. We wanted to showcase the kind of talent, the mentality that we have,” Marsch said.
“There is going to be 40 million Canadians that claim they were in the stadium today. But these 55,000 were lucky.
“Ismael will be fine. We will get him good doctors — we’ll get him back. Obviously, our heart is with him, but that kid has got a big future and he’s a big part of everything we do,” Marsch said of Kone.
Qatar next face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Seattle, with coach Julen Lopetegui insisting his side will regroup.
“We have two red cards, so those players are out for the next match,” Lopetegui said. “There is a big difference between the teams, and the next match will be more difficult. But we are not here because someone gave us a place. We are here because we earned it, and we will play and fight until the end.”
Fans in Afghanistan can tune in daily to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) to watch these thrilling matches live.
For detailed match schedules, fans can follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media platforms for the latest updates.
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