Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand delivered one of the standout performances of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Sunday, producing a series of remarkable saves to help his side secure a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Belgium in Los Angeles.

Facing a star-studded Belgian attack led by Kevin De Bruyne and Leandro Trossard, Beiranvand stood firm throughout the match, making seven crucial saves to frustrate one of the tournament favorites. His commanding display ensured Iran claimed a valuable point and produced one of the biggest surprises of the World Cup so far.

The result echoed another shock outcome earlier in the tournament, when Cabo Verde held Spain to a goalless draw. In both matches, goalkeepers emerged as the heroes, with Beiranvand joining Cabo Verde’s Vozinha among the competition’s standout performers.

Born in Khorramabad in Iran’s Lorestan Province, Beiranvand’s journey to the world stage is a remarkable one. Raised in a Kurdish Lak nomadic family, he spent part of his childhood as a shepherd in the Zagros Mountains before pursuing a professional football career.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper is also a Guinness World Record holder. He owns the record for the longest throw in football, having launched the ball more than 61 meters during a match against South Korea in 2016. He also holds the record for the longest drop kick, highlighting the extraordinary power and accuracy that have become trademarks of his game.

Against Belgium, Beiranvand showcased the qualities that have made him one of Asia’s most respected goalkeepers. In addition to his seven saves, he completed 20 passes and successfully found teammates with 11 long balls, helping Iran maintain composure under pressure.

His club career has been equally impressive. Beiranvand earned recognition as the Persian Gulf Pro League’s best goalkeeper for four consecutive seasons and was named Iranian Footballer of the Year in 2019. He also became the first Iranian player to receive a nomination for The Best FIFA Football Awards.

Football fans around the world may also remember Beiranvand for one of the most memorable moments of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, when he saved a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo during Iran’s group-stage clash against Portugal. The save helped Iran earn a 1-1 draw and cemented his reputation as a goalkeeper capable of delivering on the biggest stage.

With his latest heroics against Belgium, Beiranvand has once again demonstrated why he remains one of Iran’s most influential players. As the World Cup progresses, his experience and shot-stopping ability could prove vital to Iran’s hopes of advancing beyond the group stage.