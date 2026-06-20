High-level Kazakh delegation arrives in Kabul as Afghanistan, Kazakhstan eye $3 billion trade target

A high-level delegation from Kazakhstan, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, arrived in Kabul on Thursday night for talks aimed at expanding political, economic and trade cooperation between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.

The visit is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations, increasing trade, promoting investment opportunities and enhancing regional economic connectivity.

Welcoming the delegation, Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, said the visit reflects the growing partnership between Kabul and Astana and could play a significant role in deepening cooperation across multiple sectors.

According to Azizi, members of the Kazakh delegation are scheduled to meet with senior officials of the Islamic Emirate to discuss a broad range of political, economic and commercial issues. He described the visit as an opportunity to open a new chapter in bilateral relations.

“The presence of this high-level delegation demonstrates the commitment of both countries to expanding cooperation and strengthening long-term economic and political ties,” Azizi said.

Trade volume targeted to reach $3 billion

Azizi noted that annual trade between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan currently stands at nearly $600 million, but both governments are working toward increasing bilateral trade to $3 billion in the coming years.

He said Kazakhstan is currently one of Afghanistan’s major suppliers of wheat, flour and processed agricultural products, while Afghanistan has the potential to significantly expand exports of fresh and dried fruits to the Kazakh market.

According to the minister, Kazakhstan could become one of the most important alternative export destinations for Afghan traders as economic relations continue to develop.

Investment and business opportunities

The Kazakh delegation will also participate in a joint exhibition of Afghan and Kazakh products in Kabul, designed to showcase the production capabilities of both countries, strengthen commercial partnerships and create new opportunities for joint investment.

Azizi emphasized that Afghanistan has created favorable conditions for foreign investment and invited Kazakh businesses to invest in sectors including agriculture, industry, transport, transit and logistics.

He said the Afghan government is prepared to provide the necessary facilities and full support for foreign investors seeking opportunities in the country.

Experts see broader regional significance

Economic experts believe the visit extends beyond trade and investment, carrying important political and regional implications.

They say closer cooperation between Kabul and Astana could strengthen regional connectivity by expanding trade corridors, improving transit and transportation links, boosting agricultural exports and encouraging broader economic integration across Central and South Asia.

The visit comes as Afghanistan and Kazakhstan have steadily expanded cooperation in recent months in areas including trade, transit, cargo transportation, agricultural exports and regional economic initiatives.

Officials from both countries have repeatedly emphasized the importance of increasing bilateral trade, promoting joint investment projects and strengthening economic cooperation. Observers believe the current visit by the senior Kazakh delegation could mark another significant step toward achieving those objectives and advancing the two countries’ shared goal of expanding bilateral trade to $3 billion.