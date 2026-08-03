Kabul’s Omid Sabz Township declared state-owned, occupants told to seek compensation from seller

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Justice says that more than 1,500 jeribs of land known as Omid Sabz Township (Haji Nabi Township) in Kabul has been legally determined to be state-owned, and that current occupants should seek compensation from the party that sold them the land.

Barakatullah Rasouli, spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice, said the Special Court for State Land Grabbing Cases ruled that the land is officially registered and surveyed in the state’s name across five cadastral plots and has never been transferred to any individual or legal entity.

The court also ordered that the property be handed over to the Commission for the Prevention of Land Grabbing and the Restitution of Grabbed Land for implementation of the ruling.

The Ministry of Justice stressed that the commission is legally responsible for enforcing the Special Court’s rulings in cases involving state-owned land.