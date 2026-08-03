Latest News
Kabul’s Omid Sabz Township declared state-owned, occupants told to seek compensation from seller
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Justice says that more than 1,500 jeribs of land known as Omid Sabz Township (Haji Nabi Township) in Kabul has been legally determined to be state-owned, and that current occupants should seek compensation from the party that sold them the land.
Barakatullah Rasouli, spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice, said the Special Court for State Land Grabbing Cases ruled that the land is officially registered and surveyed in the state’s name across five cadastral plots and has never been transferred to any individual or legal entity.
The court also ordered that the property be handed over to the Commission for the Prevention of Land Grabbing and the Restitution of Grabbed Land for implementation of the ruling.
The Ministry of Justice stressed that the commission is legally responsible for enforcing the Special Court’s rulings in cases involving state-owned land.
Latest News
Turkmenistan reviews TAPI pipeline progress at government energy meeting
TAPI’s gas supply will come from the Galkynysh field, one of the world’s largest natural gas deposits, with estimated reserves exceeding 27 trillion cubic metres.
Turkmenistan has reviewed progress on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and reaffirmed its commitment to expanding hydrocarbon production during a government meeting of the country’s oil and gas sector.
According to a statement issued by state-owned Turkmennebit on Monday, the meeting assessed the performance of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry during the first seven months of 2026. Senior officials from Turkmennebit, Turkmengaz, Turkmengeology, TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd. and other energy enterprises presented reports on ongoing projects and sector developments.
The statement said particular attention was given to construction of the Serhetabat-Herat section of the TAPI pipeline, with officials emphasizing that work is being carried out in line with international standards.
Participants also discussed priorities for the sector’s future growth, including expanding geological exploration, increasing production drilling to identify new hydrocarbon reserves, boosting oil and natural gas output, and improving the quality of extracted resources.
The 1,800-kilometre TAPI pipeline is designed to transport up to 33 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually from Turkmenistan’s Galkynysh gas field to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. The project is regarded by Ashgabat as a key route for diversifying its gas exports while strengthening regional energy cooperation and economic integration.
TAPI’s gas supply will come from the Galkynysh field, one of the world’s largest natural gas deposits, with estimated reserves exceeding 27 trillion cubic metres. In April 2026, Turkmengaz and China’s CNPC launched the fourth phase of the field’s development, a project expected to add up to 10 billion cubic metres of commercial gas production annually through new production facilities and additional wells.
The pipeline has also attracted renewed international attention. In June, the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School said TAPI is re-emerging as an important regional energy project, highlighting its potential to connect Turkmenistan’s vast gas resources with growing demand in South Asia.
Latest News
Mullah Baradar visits flood-hit Nuristan, pledges continued support for victims
A delegation of private sector representatives also accompanied Baradar during the visit and provided cash assistance to families affected by the floods.
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Monday visited the eastern province of Nuristan to express solidarity with families affected by the recent deadly floods and reaffirm the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to supporting those impacted.
According to a statement from the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, Baradar offered condolences to the families of those killed in the floods, praying for the victims to be granted paradise and wishing a swift recovery to those injured.
He said that immediately after the disaster, officials from the relevant government institutions were dispatched to the affected areas and used all available resources to carry out rescue operations and assist flood victims.
Baradar assured affected families that the Islamic Emirate would continue to provide assistance using all available means, emphasizing that government officials consider it their responsibility to respond to the needs of the people in a timely manner.
A delegation of private sector representatives also accompanied Baradar during the visit and provided cash assistance to families affected by the floods.
According to the statement, local religious scholars, tribal elders and flood-affected residents welcomed the delegation’s visit and expressed appreciation for the government’s support during a difficult time. They also shared their concerns and requests with the deputy prime minister.
Baradar pledged that the relevant authorities would take the necessary steps to address the issues raised by local residents.
The visit comes as Afghan authorities continue relief and recovery efforts in Nuristan following recent floods that caused fatalities, injuries and widespread damage to homes and infrastructure.
Latest News
KP chief minister says Islamabad has lost control of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan
Afridi alleged that Islamabad had allowed instability to worsen in both provinces, arguing that the federal government no longer exercised effective control over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has accused Pakistan’s federal government of losing effective control over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, saying the country’s security policies have failed and should be urgently reassessed.
Speaking at a public gathering, Afridi said the worsening security situation reflected the failure of Pakistan’s current security strategy. He claimed that institutions responsible for national security had become preoccupied with political matters instead of addressing growing militant threats.
“If you want to earn dollars or buy islands abroad, do not do it at the cost of my people’s lives,” Afridi said. “Our people are not an experimental ground. They are not sacrificial animals to be used whenever a new policy is tested.”
Afridi alleged that Islamabad had allowed instability to worsen in both provinces, arguing that the federal government no longer exercised effective control over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
He also criticized Pakistan’s policy on Kashmir, saying the government had long presented the region as an integral part of the country while, according to him, failing to protect its own citizens.
“The crisis in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is no longer confined to those provinces,” Afridi said. “For years we were told that Kashmir belongs to Pakistan, so where is Kashmir heading today?”
Questioning Pakistan’s reliance on military force, Afridi said more than two decades of conflict in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had shown that weapons alone could not restore peace.
“If guns could solve these problems, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would have been peaceful after 22 years,” he said. “If force had been the answer over the past 78 years, Pakistani ministers would not be speaking today about the country’s deepening crisis.”
Afridi’s comments come as militant attacks have increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in recent months, adding to concerns over Pakistan’s security situation. His remarks are also expected to intensify political tensions between the provincial administration and the federal government.
Saar: Trump’s claim over Iran talks
Kabul’s Omid Sabz Township declared state-owned, occupants told to seek compensation from seller
Turkmenistan reviews TAPI pipeline progress at government energy meeting
Mullah Baradar visits flood-hit Nuristan, pledges continued support for victims
KP chief minister says Islamabad has lost control of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan
Pakistan’s governance system has ‘collapsed’: Mohsin Naqvi
India offers 1,000 online scholarships for Afghan students for 2026-27 academic year
Cricket world pays tribute to Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran
Turkey spent over $120 million to prepare airport for Qatar-donated U.S. presidential aircraft
Thousands pay final respects as Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran buried in Kabul
Saar: Trump’s claim over Iran talks
Tahawol: US cancelling strikes on Iran
Saar: Strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad
Saar: Trade shifts from Pakistan to Central Asia and Iran discussed
Tawsia: Efforts to increase Ghori cement production discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan’s governance system has ‘collapsed’: Mohsin Naqvi
-
Sport4 days ago
Qosh Tepa crowned champions of inaugural Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League
-
Latest News3 days ago
World Bank: Afghanistan’s economic growth too weak to improve living standards
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League crowns inaugural champion in tonight’s grand final
-
Latest News2 days ago
Uzbek president calls for Central Asia-Afghanistan development space
-
World2 days ago
US to make visa bond program permanent for people from dozens of countries
-
Regional5 days ago
Seven police officers killed in fresh militant assault on Pakistan checkpoint
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan invites Iranian investors to expand economic cooperation