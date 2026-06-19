Uzbekistan, Afghanistan push to expand trade and investment cooperation

Business leaders from Uzbekistan and Afghanistan have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and investment, focusing on improved logistics, digital commerce, and closer cooperation between the private sectors of the two neighboring countries.

According to a statement issued by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, nearly 50 business representatives from both countries participated in an open dialogue aimed at addressing challenges facing entrepreneurs and identifying new opportunities for economic cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Sukhrob Abdurakhmanov, Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and Sayed Karim Hashimi, Chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).

Participants discussed key issues affecting business operations, explored ways to expand commercial partnerships, and exchanged views on measures to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Both sides stressed the importance of enhancing the effectiveness of the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan Business Council and introducing practical mechanisms to promptly resolve challenges facing private-sector companies.

A proposal was also presented to establish a trade warehouse and logistics center for Uzbek products in Afghanistan’s Naimabad region. Participants said the initiative could reduce transportation costs, shorten delivery times, and increase the volume of bilateral trade.

The discussions also highlighted the growing role of digital commerce, with both sides encouraging wider use of the Yarmarka.uzex.uz electronic trading platform to facilitate trade transactions, promote products, expand marketing opportunities, and strengthen transparent business relations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides agreed to continue working together to remove trade barriers, expand investment opportunities, and create a more favorable business environment for companies operating in both Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

The talks underscore the two countries’ continued efforts to deepen economic engagement through improved cross-border logistics, digital trade solutions, and stronger business-to-business cooperation, with the proposed logistics hub expected to play a key role in boosting regional connectivity and commercial exchange.