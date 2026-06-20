Sport
India clinch ODI series against Afghanistan
The India national cricket team defeated Afghanistan in the third and final One Day International (ODI), sealing the series with a 9-wicket victory and lifting the series trophy.
Afghanistan won the toss in the final match and opted to bat first.
Batting first, Afghanistan were bowled out for 218 in 44.2 overs, setting India a target of 219 runs.
Hashmatullah Shahidi played a superb innings, scoring 102 runs off 131 deliveries, anchoring the Afghan batting effort.
In reply, India made light work of the chase, reaching 219 for the loss of just one wicket in 28.4 overs, completing a dominant run chase.
India had already taken an unassailable lead in the series by winning the first ODI by 7 wickets and the second by 170 runs, before sealing a comprehensive 3–0 series sweep in the final match.
Sport
2nd ODI: India crush Afghanistan by 170 runs to seal series lead
The Indian national cricket team registered a dominant 170-run victory over Afghanistan in the second One Day International, delivering a commanding all-round performance.
Batting first, India piled up 402 all out in 49.5 overs, setting a daunting 403-run target for Afghanistan.
In reply, Afghanistan were never able to settle into the chase and were eventually bowled out for 232 in 44.3 overs, falling well short of the required total.
India’s innings was powered by a sensational top-order display. Shubman Gill led the charge with a brilliant 154 off 110 balls, striking 22 fours and 2 sixes, while Ishan Kishan lit up the innings with a rapid 125 off 79 deliveries, smashing 14 fours and 7 sixes. The duo laid the foundation for a massive total.
Afghanistan’s bowling effort saw some resistance from Rashid Khan, who picked up 3 wickets, but lacked support from the other end.
Set under pressure from the outset, Afghanistan’s batting lineup failed to build partnerships and was unable to sustain the required run rate against disciplined Indian bowling.
The match was played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, where India’s dominant performance secured a comfortable win and momentum in the series.
Afghanistan had also lost the opening ODI by 7 wickets, giving India a strong 2–0 position in the series.
Sport
Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 set for August kickoff
Season 5 featured 10 clubs from around the country and attracted strong interest from supporters, aided by ATN’s extensive live coverage.
The sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League (ACL) has been officially confirmed, with the country’s premier domestic football competition scheduled to begin on August 19 in Kabul.
Organizers have announced that the first half of the tournament will run from August 19 to September 17, while the second half will be played from October 10 to November 9. The venue for the second phase has not yet been finalized and will be announced at a later date.
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) will once again broadcast all matches live, and exclusively, across Afghanistan, ensuring football fans nationwide can follow every moment of the competition.
The Afghanistan Champions League has become the country’s flagship domestic football tournament, bringing together leading clubs from across the provinces and providing a platform for emerging talent to compete at the highest national level.
The upcoming season follows a successful fifth edition of the league, which concluded in December 2025 with Abu Muslim Farah crowned champions for a second consecutive year. The Farah-based club completed a perfect campaign, winning all nine of their matches to secure the title and reinforce their status as one of Afghanistan’s strongest football teams.
Season 5 featured 10 clubs from around the country and attracted strong interest from supporters, aided by ATN’s extensive live coverage. The broadcasts allowed fans from all provinces to follow the action and helped further raise the profile of domestic football.
ATN secured exclusive rights in 2025 to produce and broadcast the fifth, sixth and seventh seasons of the Afghanistan Champions League under an agreement with the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF). The network has since played a key role in expanding access to Afghan football through nationwide television, radio and digital coverage.
The Afghanistan Champions League is regarded as one of the country’s most prestigious sporting competitions and plays an important role in developing local talent, promoting regional rivalries and strengthening the growth of football across Afghanistan.
Further details, including participating teams, fixtures and the venue for the second half of the season, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Football fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for news, updates and schedules in the lead up to the event.
Sport
India beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets despite Gurbaz century in ODI opener
India national cricket team secured a seven-wicket victory over the Afghanistan national cricket team in the opening match of the ODI series played on Saturday in Dharamsala.
After winning the toss, India national cricket team opted to bowl first in the rain-affected contest, which was revised from 50 overs to 25 overs.
Batting first, Afghanistan posted 194 runs in 24.5 overs and set a 195-run target for India.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the standout performer for Afghanistan, producing a stunning knock of 102 runs off just 51 balls, smashing 8 fours and 8 sixes, but his effort was not enough to prevent India from taking the win in the series opener.
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