Sport
Afghanistan A edge India A by four runs in rain-hit Tri-Nation opener
Afghanistan A defeated India A by four runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the opening match of the Tri-Nation A Series in Sri Lanka on Thursday.
The one-day tournament, which features Afghanistan A, India A and Sri Lanka A, got underway earlier this week, with Afghanistan A making a winning start in a match ultimately decided by rain interruptions.
Chasing India A’s target, Afghanistan A were 177 for 2 in 25.5 overs when rain forced players from the field for the final time. At that stage, Afghanistan A were ahead of the DLS par score, giving them a four-run victory when officials called off the match.
The result capped a strong batting performance from Afghanistan A, who recovered from the early loss of two wickets to build a solid partnership between Bahir Shah and Imran. The pair steadily kept the chase on track, rotating the strike effectively while finding timely boundaries.
Imran brought up a well-crafted half-century during the innings, reaching the milestone with a boundary through point. Bahir Shah also reached his fifty shortly before rain halted play, sweeping Vipraj Nigam for four to complete the landmark.
The partnership accelerated as conditions improved. Imran struck a six over square leg off Arshad, while Bahir mixed conventional and reverse sweeps to keep the scoreboard moving. Afghanistan A were 177/2 and three runs ahead of the DLS par score when the weather intervened again.
Despite hopes of a resumption, persistent rain prevented any further play, handing Afghanistan A victory and valuable points in the tournament standings.
The Tri-Nation A Series continues in Sri Lanka with all three sides using the competition to provide international exposure to some of their most promising emerging players.
Named Player of the Match, Afghanistan A captain Imran credited the team’s belief and positive approach.
“It was our first match, and we played natural cricket. Believed in myself and the team for the run chase,” he said.
India A captain Tilak Varma admitted that the rain-affected conditions and DLS calculations ultimately worked against his side.
“We batted well. But unfortunately, the way DLS works… Afghanistan A batted well but at the same time we thought chasing 294 in 38 overs was going to be tough. Bowling isn’t a concern, but we’ll go back to the drawing board. Our goal is to win the next couple of games and make the final,” Tilak said.
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India’s Hardik Pandya ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series with injury
The injury is expected to keep the 32-year-old out of action for several weeks, ruling him out of the ODI series against Afghanistan, which begins on Saturday in Dharamsala.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan after sustaining a quadriceps strain.
The setback comes just after Pandya had received clearance to resume playing following a back spasm injury that sidelined him during the Indian Premier League (IPL) while representing Mumbai Indians.
According to Indian media reports, Pandya was undergoing fitness assessments at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru when he suffered the new injury. The quadriceps strain is believed to have occurred while bowling during his rehabilitation and fitness tests.
The injury is expected to keep the 32-year-old out of action for several weeks, ruling him out of the ODI series against Afghanistan, which begins on Saturday in Dharamsala.
“With three weeks for recovery, there is absolutely no chance of him playing the ODI series as his rehabilitation will not be complete,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying.
Pandya had missed several matches for Mumbai Indians during the IPL season due to his back issue before returning for the team’s final league match against Rajasthan Royals on May 24.
India and Afghanistan are scheduled to play three ODIs, with the opening match in Dharamsala followed by fixtures in Lucknow and Chennai on June 17 and June 20, respectively.
Pandya’s absence is a blow to India, with the experienced all-rounder considered a key figure in both the batting and bowling departments.
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Debutant Suthar shines as India secure Test victory over Afghanistan
Suthar’s figures were the third-best by an Indian bowler on Test debut and played a major role in helping India establish a commanding advantage.
Manav Suthar enjoyed a dream Test debut, claiming six wickets as India completed a comprehensive innings-and-300-run victory over Afghanistan on the third day of the one-off Test in New Chandigarh on Monday.
After declaring on 564 for 8, built around centuries from captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, India maintained control throughout the match, dismissing Afghanistan for 152 in their first innings before wrapping up the contest after the follow-on.
The 22-year-old Suthar was the standout performer with the ball, finishing with 6 for 33 in Afghanistan’s first innings. His spell included the key wicket of Rahmat Shah, who top-scored with a determined 60 and provided much of Afghanistan’s resistance.
Suthar’s figures were the third-best by an Indian bowler on Test debut and played a major role in helping India establish a commanding advantage.
Asked to bat again, Afghanistan showed greater intent in their second innings. Opener Sediqullah Atal led the way with 42, using positive footwork against the spinners and helping his side adopt a more attacking approach.
India’s spin attack, however, continued to ask questions. Washington Sundar was particularly effective, claiming 4 for 36 through a disciplined spell, while Kuldeep Yadav added 3 for 30 as the hosts steadily worked through the batting line-up.
Mohammed Siraj also contributed with an early breakthrough, while India’s bowlers maintained pressure despite challenging conditions in the New Chandigarh heat.
Afghanistan’s batters looked to counterattack during the final session, but wickets continued to fall as India completed victory before the close of play.
The match was notable not only for India’s dominant display but also for the emergence of Suthar, whose impressive debut performance provided one of the major talking points from the contest
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Gaikwad set to replace injured Kohli for Afghanistan ODI Series
Meanwhile, selectors are also closely monitoring the fitness of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya ahead of the Afghanistan series.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to replace Virat Kohli in India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan after the veteran batter was ruled out with a hamstring injury.
According to reports, Kohli sustained the injury during the IPL 2026 final and is expected to require around two weeks to recover.
Although he could potentially return in time for the final ODI of the series, selectors are reportedly unwilling to rush his comeback with a busy international schedule ahead, including a white-ball tour of England.
Gaikwad had initially been named in the India A squad for the upcoming tri-nation series in Sri Lanka as a replacement for the injured Riyan Parag. However, Kohli’s absence has opened the door for the Maharashtra batter to earn a promotion to the senior national side.
To fill the vacancy left by Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar has reportedly been drafted into the India A squad. Patidar is coming off an impressive IPL campaign in which he captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a second successive title while scoring more than 500 runs during the season.
Meanwhile, selectors are also closely monitoring the fitness of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya ahead of the Afghanistan series.
Both players have struggled with injuries in recent months and missed significant portions of the IPL season. While they were included in the provisional squad, their participation remains subject to clearance from fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).
Reports indicate that Pandya has already reported to the NCA and could join the squad if he passes the required assessments. Rohit, however, is yet to undergo his fitness evaluation, with a final decision on his availability expected later this week.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to confirm Kohli’s replacement and make further selection announcements when it names squads for the upcoming England tour and the Asian Games.
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