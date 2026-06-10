Sport
India’s Hardik Pandya ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series with injury
The injury is expected to keep the 32-year-old out of action for several weeks, ruling him out of the ODI series against Afghanistan, which begins on Saturday in Dharamsala.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan after sustaining a quadriceps strain.
The setback comes just after Pandya had received clearance to resume playing following a back spasm injury that sidelined him during the Indian Premier League (IPL) while representing Mumbai Indians.
According to Indian media reports, Pandya was undergoing fitness assessments at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru when he suffered the new injury. The quadriceps strain is believed to have occurred while bowling during his rehabilitation and fitness tests.
The injury is expected to keep the 32-year-old out of action for several weeks, ruling him out of the ODI series against Afghanistan, which begins on Saturday in Dharamsala.
“With three weeks for recovery, there is absolutely no chance of him playing the ODI series as his rehabilitation will not be complete,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying.
Pandya had missed several matches for Mumbai Indians during the IPL season due to his back issue before returning for the team’s final league match against Rajasthan Royals on May 24.
India and Afghanistan are scheduled to play three ODIs, with the opening match in Dharamsala followed by fixtures in Lucknow and Chennai on June 17 and June 20, respectively.
Pandya’s absence is a blow to India, with the experienced all-rounder considered a key figure in both the batting and bowling departments.
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Debutant Suthar shines as India secure Test victory over Afghanistan
Suthar’s figures were the third-best by an Indian bowler on Test debut and played a major role in helping India establish a commanding advantage.
Manav Suthar enjoyed a dream Test debut, claiming six wickets as India completed a comprehensive innings-and-300-run victory over Afghanistan on the third day of the one-off Test in New Chandigarh on Monday.
After declaring on 564 for 8, built around centuries from captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, India maintained control throughout the match, dismissing Afghanistan for 152 in their first innings before wrapping up the contest after the follow-on.
The 22-year-old Suthar was the standout performer with the ball, finishing with 6 for 33 in Afghanistan’s first innings. His spell included the key wicket of Rahmat Shah, who top-scored with a determined 60 and provided much of Afghanistan’s resistance.
Suthar’s figures were the third-best by an Indian bowler on Test debut and played a major role in helping India establish a commanding advantage.
Asked to bat again, Afghanistan showed greater intent in their second innings. Opener Sediqullah Atal led the way with 42, using positive footwork against the spinners and helping his side adopt a more attacking approach.
India’s spin attack, however, continued to ask questions. Washington Sundar was particularly effective, claiming 4 for 36 through a disciplined spell, while Kuldeep Yadav added 3 for 30 as the hosts steadily worked through the batting line-up.
Mohammed Siraj also contributed with an early breakthrough, while India’s bowlers maintained pressure despite challenging conditions in the New Chandigarh heat.
Afghanistan’s batters looked to counterattack during the final session, but wickets continued to fall as India completed victory before the close of play.
The match was notable not only for India’s dominant display but also for the emergence of Suthar, whose impressive debut performance provided one of the major talking points from the contest
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Gaikwad set to replace injured Kohli for Afghanistan ODI Series
Meanwhile, selectors are also closely monitoring the fitness of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya ahead of the Afghanistan series.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to replace Virat Kohli in India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan after the veteran batter was ruled out with a hamstring injury.
According to reports, Kohli sustained the injury during the IPL 2026 final and is expected to require around two weeks to recover.
Although he could potentially return in time for the final ODI of the series, selectors are reportedly unwilling to rush his comeback with a busy international schedule ahead, including a white-ball tour of England.
Gaikwad had initially been named in the India A squad for the upcoming tri-nation series in Sri Lanka as a replacement for the injured Riyan Parag. However, Kohli’s absence has opened the door for the Maharashtra batter to earn a promotion to the senior national side.
To fill the vacancy left by Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar has reportedly been drafted into the India A squad. Patidar is coming off an impressive IPL campaign in which he captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a second successive title while scoring more than 500 runs during the season.
Meanwhile, selectors are also closely monitoring the fitness of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya ahead of the Afghanistan series.
Both players have struggled with injuries in recent months and missed significant portions of the IPL season. While they were included in the provisional squad, their participation remains subject to clearance from fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).
Reports indicate that Pandya has already reported to the NCA and could join the squad if he passes the required assessments. Rohit, however, is yet to undergo his fitness evaluation, with a final decision on his availability expected later this week.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to confirm Kohli’s replacement and make further selection announcements when it names squads for the upcoming England tour and the Asian Games.
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Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series with hamstring injury
The uncertainty surrounding both Kohli and Rohit presents a challenge for India’s team management but also offers an opportunity for emerging players to impress.
India have been dealt a significant setback ahead of their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, with star batter Virat Kohli ruled out due to a hamstring injury sustained during the IPL 2026 final.
A source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Kohli picked up the injury while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the title decider against Gujarat Titans. Despite visible discomfort and difficulty running between the wickets, Kohli batted through the pain to help guide RCB to victory.
The ODI series is scheduled to begin on June 13 in Dharamsala, leaving India without one of their most experienced and influential batters. The hosts are also monitoring the fitness of captain Rohit Sharma, whose inclusion in the squad was reportedly subject to his recovery from an injury suffered during the IPL season.
The uncertainty surrounding both Kohli and Rohit presents a challenge for India’s team management but also offers an opportunity for emerging players to impress. With preparations already underway for the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle, the Afghanistan series could provide valuable insight into the depth and future direction of India’s batting lineup.
Selectors will be particularly interested in how the middle order performs in the absence of senior figures, with competition for places expected to intensify over the coming months.
Kohli’s injury comes on the back of a remarkable IPL campaign. The veteran batter scored 675 runs in 16 innings at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165. His season included one century and five half-centuries, with a highest score of an unbeaten 105.
He saved one of his best performances for the final in Ahmedabad, producing an unbeaten 75 from 42 deliveries as RCB chased down a target of 156.
Kohli reached his half-century in just 25 balls — the fastest IPL fifty of his career — helping secure a five-wicket victory with two overs remaining.
Kohli finished the tournament as the fourth-highest run-scorer, behind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. However, the injury suffered during the championship-winning performance has now forced him out of India’s upcoming ODI assignment against Afghanistan.
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