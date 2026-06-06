International Sports
From AI to Robot Dogs: What’s new at FIFA World Cup 2026
FIFA has also upgraded its semi-automated offside system to speed up decision-making.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will not only be the largest tournament in football history, featuring 48 teams across the United States, Canada and Mexico, but also one of the most technologically advanced.
From smart match balls and artificial intelligence to robot security dogs and enhanced offside detection, FIFA is introducing a range of innovations designed to improve decision-making, security and the overall fan experience.
Smart Match Balls
The official World Cup match ball, Trionda, is equipped with a sensor chip that tracks its movement in real time. The technology collects data 500 times per second, providing officials with precise information about the ball’s position and movement.
FIFA says the system will support video assistant referees (VAR), particularly in offside situations and other key match decisions.
AI-Powered Player Tracking
Artificial intelligence will play a major role throughout the tournament. Players will be digitally scanned to create detailed 3D avatars that can help officials track movements more accurately during matches.
The technology is expected to improve semi-automated offside decisions while also allowing broadcasters to present offside reviews in a more realistic and engaging format for fans.
Referee Body Cameras
For the first time at a World Cup, referees will wear body cameras throughout all 104 matches. The footage will provide viewers with a unique pitch-level perspective, offering insights into the speed and intensity of the game from an official’s viewpoint.
Robot Dogs for Security
In Mexico, one of the tournament’s host nations, robotic “dog” units will be deployed as part of security operations around selected venues.
The four-legged robots are equipped with cameras and can enter potentially dangerous areas, transmitting live video to security personnel before officers move in. Officials say the technology is intended to improve safety and reduce risks for law enforcement personnel.
Enhanced Offside Technology
FIFA has also upgraded its semi-automated offside system to speed up decision-making.
The new technology will send real-time audio alerts directly to match officials when clear offside situations are detected, helping reduce delays and unnecessary passages of play.
FIFA hopes the system will improve accuracy while minimizing frustration for players and fans.
Mandatory Hydration Breaks
Player welfare is also receiving increased attention. Every World Cup match will include a three-minute hydration break in each half, regardless of weather conditions or stadium location.
Tournament organizers say the measure is designed to help players maintain peak performance during what is expected to be a demanding 39-day competition.
As football’s biggest event embraces new technology, World Cup 2026 promises to deliver a blend of tradition and innovation unlike any previous edition of the tournament.
International Sports
Iran World Cup players granted visas to enter the US, says White House official
It is the first World Cup, since its inception in 1930, in which a host nation is set to receive a country it is at war with.
Iran’s World Cup soccer players have been granted visas to enter the United States, a White House official told Reuters on Friday, just 10 days before their first match in Los Angeles amid a conflict between the two countries, Reuters reported.
Iran’s ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, said late on Thursday the squad had still not received their U.S. visas but these were granted overnight, the White House official said.
A spokesman for Iran’s World Cup federation could not immediately be reached for comment.
The U.S. had not yet issued visas to some members of the Iran team’s technical and administrative staff, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Friday.
“Visas for some members of the national team’s technical and executive staff have not yet been issued, and the U.S. embassy has so far refused to issue them,” it said, without citing a source.
The Iran war has turned the World Cup – the biggest global sporting event – into a geopolitical contest, with both sides appearing to use the tournament for political posturing.
It is the first World Cup, since its inception in 1930, in which a host nation is set to receive a country it is at war with.
Tehran negotiated a last-minute move of the team’s base from Arizona to Tijuana in Mexico due to the visa issues and a growing feeling in Iran that the squad’s presence in the United States should be kept to a minimum.
They are scheduled to land in Tijuana early on Sunday, read the report.
Iran are due to play their first Group G match on June 15 against New Zealand in Los Angeles, where they will also face Belgium before taking on Egypt in Seattle.
The U.S. had never formally said it did not want the Iran team to stay on its territory, ambassador Pasandideh said.
However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on Tuesday that the U.S. would not allow Iran to include in its World Cup delegation individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, a powerful branch of the Iranian armed forces.
Mehdi Taj, president of Iran’s soccer federation, was denied entry for the tournament draw in Washington in December. He is a former commander in the Revolutionary Guards.
Iran’s desire to compete in the World Cup underscored its efforts to reach a resolution in the war with Washington, Pasandideh said.
“Iran’s participation in the World Cup — even on the soil of what is seen as its enemy — shows that Iran seeks peace,” Pasandideh said, speaking through a Spanish interpreter at the Iranian embassy in Mexico City.
Progress in peace talks between Iran and the U.S. has been slow, with both sides seemingly inching toward an interim agreement even as they continue to carry out military strikes.
International Sports
Eight Goalkeepers Set to Shine at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
With attacking stars expected to dominate the spotlight, these goalkeepers may ultimately prove just as influential in determining who lifts football’s most coveted trophy in 2026.
While strikers often dominate the headlines, goalkeepers have a habit of defining World Cups. A crucial save, a penalty shootout heroics, or a commanding performance under pressure can be the difference between triumph and heartbreak on football’s biggest stage.
As the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off across the United States, Canada and Mexico, several elite shot-stoppers are expected to play pivotal roles in their nations’ campaigns. Here are eight goalkeepers who could leave a lasting mark on the tournament.
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)
Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper returns as one of the game’s most proven big-match performers. The Golden Glove winner from Qatar 2022 has built a reputation for thriving under pressure, particularly in penalty shootouts. As Argentina aim to defend their title, Martínez will once again be a key figure between the posts.
Alisson Becker (Brazil)
Widely regarded as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, Alisson brings experience, composure and consistency to a talented Brazilian side. His shot-stopping ability and calm presence could prove vital as Brazil chase a record-extending sixth World Cup crown.
Yassine Bounou (Morocco)
Known simply as Bono, the Moroccan goalkeeper was instrumental in his country’s historic run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals. Renowned for his composure and penalty-saving ability, he remains one of Africa’s most dependable performers on the international stage.
Mike Maignan (France)
France’s transition from Hugo Lloris to Mike Maignan has been seamless. Comfortable with the ball at his feet and capable of producing spectacular saves, the AC Milan goalkeeper has established himself as one of the leaders of a French squad once again targeting World Cup glory.
Diogo Costa (Portugal)
Portugal’s number one enters the tournament as one of Europe’s most highly rated goalkeepers. Athletic, confident in possession and known for his penalty-saving instincts, Costa could be a decisive figure as Portugal seek their first World Cup title.
Ronwen Williams (South Africa)
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams carries the hopes of South African fans into the tournament. The Mamelodi Sundowns star enhanced his reputation with a series of outstanding performances at the Africa Cup of Nations and is widely regarded as one of Africa’s leading goalkeepers. If South Africa are to make a deep run, Williams is likely to play a central role.
Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico)
A World Cup veteran and fan favourite, Ochoa has produced some of the tournament’s most memorable goalkeeping displays over the years. With Mexico co-hosting the competition, the experienced shot-stopper will be eager to add another chapter to his World Cup legacy.
Gregor Kobel (Switzerland)
Often overlooked alongside some of Europe’s bigger names, Kobel has quietly become one of the continent’s most reliable goalkeepers. Strong in one-on-one situations and commanding in his penalty area, he could be the foundation of another resilient Swiss campaign.
With attacking stars expected to dominate the spotlight, these goalkeepers may ultimately prove just as influential in determining who lifts football’s most coveted trophy in 2026.
International Sports
Giants, veterans and record breakers: The numbers behind the FIFA World Cup Squads
A total of 22 former World Cup winners will compete at the 2026 tournament.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the biggest tournament in football history, and the numbers behind the 48 participating teams are just as remarkable as the stars who will take to the field.
From football icons chasing history to teenage prodigies living out their dreams, the tournament promises a fascinating mix of youth, experience and record-breaking achievements.
Ronaldo Still Defying Time at 41
Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo continues to rewrite football’s history books.
At 41 years and 126 days old when the tournament begins, Ronaldo is the fourth-oldest player ever selected for a FIFA World Cup squad. Should he take the field in North America, he will become only the fourth-oldest player to appear in a World Cup match, joining an exclusive club led by Cameroon’s Roger Milla, Colombia’s Faryd Mondragon and Egypt’s Essam El Hadary.
Not far behind Ronaldo are several other football veterans still performing at the highest level, including Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, Croatia maestro Luka Modric, Bosnia and Herzegovina striker Edin Dzeko and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer – all aged 40.
Messi, Ronaldo and Ochoa Set for Historic Sixth World Cup
When Argentina captain Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Guillermo Ochoa walk onto the pitch this summer, they will make history by becoming the first players ever selected for six FIFA World Cups.
The trio move beyond legends such as Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthäus, Gianluigi Buffon, Rafael Márquez and Andrés Guardado, who all appeared in five editions of football’s biggest tournament.
Messi and Ronaldo could also become the first players ever to feature in matches across six World Cups.
Meet the Teenager Taking Mexico by Storm
While Ronaldo was already a global star before some players were born, Mexico’s Gilberto Mora is preparing for his first World Cup at just 17 years old.
The talented midfielder is the youngest player at the tournament and could become the youngest Concacaf player ever to appear in a World Cup match if he features for Mexico.
Remarkably, teammate Guillermo Ochoa played at his first World Cup before Mora was born.
Mora heads a new generation of emerging stars, with Czech midfielder Hugo Sochurek, Germany’s Lennart Karl, Senegal forward Ibrahim Mbaye and Egypt striker Hamza Abdelkarim all still teenagers.
Manchester City Win the World Cup Before It Starts
The English Premier League remains football’s biggest exporter of talent, with an astonishing 200 players at the tournament representing clubs based in England.
At club level, no team is better represented than Manchester City, which has 19 players spread across multiple national teams.
The English champions are followed by Bayern Munich with 18 players, while Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain each contribute 16 players.
Messi Leads the Goal Kings
Among the players heading to North America, no one has scored more World Cup goals than Lionel Messi, who has found the net 13 times on football’s biggest stage.
Close behind is Kylian Mbappé with 12 goals, while Harry Kane, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo each have eight.
All are still chasing the all-time World Cup scoring record of 16 goals set by Miroslav Klose.
The Giant and the Pocket Rocket
Size matters in football—but not always in the way fans might think.
Austria goalkeeper Florian Wiegele stands at a towering 2.05 metres, making him the tallest player ever selected for a FIFA World Cup squad.
At the other end of the scale is Panama playmaker César Yanis, who measures just 1.60 metres and is the shortest player at the tournament.
The largest height gap between two likely opponents could come in Group L, where Panama face England. If Yanis lines up against England defender Dan Burn, who stands 2.01 metres tall, the pair would be separated by an astonishing 41 centimetres – one of the most dramatic height contrasts ever seen on a World Cup pitch.
A Truly Global Tournament
While some nations rely heavily on domestic leagues, others draw their talent entirely from abroad.
Qatar and Saudi Arabia lead the way with 25 home-based players each, showing the strength of their domestic competitions.
Meanwhile, Cabo Verde, DR Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Curaçao, Senegal and Uruguay arrive at the World Cup without a single player currently playing club football in their home country.
World Champions Return
A total of 22 former World Cup winners will compete at the 2026 tournament.
Germany’s Manuel Neuer returns as the sole remaining member of his country’s 2014 title-winning squad, while France bring back stars including Kylian Mbappé, N’Golo Kanté, Ousmane Dembélé and Lucas Hernandez from their 2018 triumph.
Defending champions Argentina boast an impressive 17 survivors from their victorious 2022 campaign, including Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez, Enzo Fernández, Emiliano Martínez and Lautaro Martínez.
As the countdown to kick-off continues, the numbers tell a story all of their own: six-time World Cup legends, teenage prodigies, towering giants, goal-scoring icons and more than 1,000 players all chasing the same dream – lifting football’s most coveted trophy.
Saar: Calls to strengthen economic and trade cooperation discussed
Afghan ambassador in Moscow, Russian deputy PM discuss economic ties
Canada convenes UN Afghanistan meeting amid ongoing humanitarian crisis
Uzbekistan advances feasibility study for Trans-Afghan Railway Project
From AI to Robot Dogs: What’s new at FIFA World Cup 2026
New Afghanistan-China transport corridor launched via Turkmenistan
Afghanistan signs $46 million deal to develop standard laboratory complexes
Large blast near Beit Shemesh part of pre-planned test: Israeli defense firm
Trump returns from China with stability but little progress
Afghanistan announce squad for India series
Saar: Calls to strengthen economic and trade cooperation discussed
Tawsia: Signing of $20 million Herat salt mining deal discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on fear of internal disputes in Iran
Tahawol: Welcoming Qatar’s cooperation with Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Former President’s strong criticism of Pakistan’s policies discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russian business official proposes visa-free travel between Russia and Afghanistan
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan’s trade with Central Asia records sharp growth
-
Sport1 day ago
Gaikwad set to replace injured Kohli for Afghanistan ODI Series
-
Latest News4 days ago
China and Pakistan’s special envoys for Afghanistan discuss Urumqi Process
-
Sport4 days ago
Six Afghan cricketers selected for 2026 Lanka Premier League
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan edge Maldives 1-0 in four-nation tournament opener
-
Latest News3 days ago
Three Afghans among four farmworkers burned alive in Italy; two Pakistanis arrested
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia-Afghanistan military deal focuses on repair of Soviet-made equipment, Kabulov says