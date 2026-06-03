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Saar: Former President’s strong criticism of Pakistan’s policies discussed

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Saar: Upcoming UNSC meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed

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June 2, 2026

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Saar: Calls for Afghanistan-Pakistan mutual respect

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June 1, 2026

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Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with regional countries discussed

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May 31, 2026

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