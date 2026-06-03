Afghanistan’s trade with Central Asia records sharp growth

Trade between Afghanistan and Central Asian countries has increased significantly, with imports rising by 43 percent and exports by 77 percent in 2025, according to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

The ministry said imports from Central Asian countries increased from $1.679 billion in 2024 to $2.399 billion in 2025. Exports also rose from $122 million to $216 million during the same period.

Abdul Salam Jawad, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said the figures reflect a substantial expansion in Afghanistan’s trade ties with the region.

Traders say transportation services at Hairatan Port have been operating 24 hours a day following disruptions and a decline in trade through Pakistan.

Asadullah Asadi, head of the secretariat of the Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Investment, attributed the growth in trade to Afghanistan’s increasing role as a regional transit hub.

Uzbekistan remains Afghanistan’s largest trading partner in Central Asia, with economic cooperation between the two countries continuing to expand.

Over the past two months, Afghanistan’s private sector and Uzbekistan’s Republic of Karakalpakstan signed agreements worth more than $210 million in various sectors.

Despite the growth in trade, Afghan traders say challenges related to visa issuance and cross-border money transfers remain unresolved.

Economic analysts say the ports of Hairatan, Aqina, and Torghundi play a crucial role in Afghanistan’s trade network, adding that further investment in infrastructure could strengthen the country’s position in regional commerce.

Afghanistan mainly imports flour, wheat, vegetable oil, petroleum products, electricity, and chemical fertilizers from Central Asian countries, while exporting dried fruits, cotton, non-alcoholic beverages, and mineral products.