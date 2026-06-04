Sport
Afghanistan name squad for A-team tri-series in Sri Lanka
Sport
Six Afghan cricketers selected for 2026 Lanka Premier League
The Lanka Premier League has become an important platform for Afghan players since its launch in 2020, providing opportunities to compete alongside international stars and further develop their skills in high-pressure franchise cricket.
Six Afghan cricketers have secured contracts in the 2026 Lanka Premier League (LPL), underlining Afghanistan’s growing influence in the global T20 cricket landscape.
The players were selected during the league’s player draft, with several of Afghanistan’s most recognizable international stars set to feature in Sri Lanka’s premier franchise competition.
Opening batter Ibrahim Zadran has been drafted by defending champions Jaffna Kings, while mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will represent Colombo Kaps.
Kandy Royals have secured the services of explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and experienced left-arm wrist spinner Zahir Khan. Meanwhile, left-arm pace spearhead Fazalhaq Farooqi and all-rounder Gulbadin Naib will line up for Dambulla Sixers.
The 2026 Lanka Premier League, the sixth edition of the tournament, is scheduled to run from July 17 to August 8 under the administration of Sri Lanka Cricket. Five franchise teams will compete in a double round-robin format before the top sides advance to the playoff stage and final.
Afghanistan’s strong representation reflects the country’s rising stature in world cricket, particularly in the T20 format. Afghan players have become regular fixtures in major franchise leagues across the globe, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League, SA20, Caribbean Premier League and International League T20.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz remains one of Afghanistan’s most sought-after T20 batters, known for his aggressive stroke play at the top of the order, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s variations and control have made him a valuable asset in leagues around the world.
Fazalhaq Farooqi has also established himself as one of the leading left-arm fast bowlers in white-ball cricket, particularly in the powerplay and death overs.
Ibrahim Zadran, primarily known for his performances in the longer formats, has increasingly expanded his reputation in limited-overs cricket and will add stability to the Jaffna Kings batting lineup.
Veteran all-rounder Gulbadin Naib brings experience and versatility, while Zahir Khan’s wrist-spin offers another potent bowling option in Sri Lankan conditions.
The Lanka Premier League has become an important platform for Afghan players since its launch in 2020, providing opportunities to compete alongside international stars and further develop their skills in high-pressure franchise cricket.
Jaffna Kings enter the 2026 season as defending champions and one of the most successful franchises in the competition’s history. The team will be hoping that the addition of Ibrahim Zadran can help them retain their title as the tournament returns for another highly anticipated season.
Sport
Afghanistan to host India for historic T20I series in Delhi: reports
Afghanistan are expected to host India for a three-match T20 International series in Delhi in September, marking the first time the Afghan national team will host India in a bilateral international series.
According to a report by The Times of India, the matches are planned to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 16 and 19, although an official announcement has yet to be made.
Afghanistan are currently touring India for a one-off Test and three ODIs starting from June 6.
The September series is expected to be hosted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), which reportedly approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a return tour. The two boards are said to have reached an understanding regarding the series, with final arrangements still being completed.
Afghanistan have been using venues in India and the United Arab Emirates as their home grounds for international cricket over the past decade.
The Afghan team previously hosted Ireland in Greater Noida and Bangladesh in Dehradun before shifting most of its home fixtures to the UAE. A scheduled home Test against New Zealand in Greater Noida in 2024 was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of poor ground conditions.
Sport
Afghanistan edge Maldives 1-0 in four-nation tournament opener
Afghanistan’s national football team kicked off its campaign in the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament with a 1-0 victory over hosts Maldives on Monday.
The four-nation tournament, running from June 1 to June 10, features Afghanistan, Maldives, Pakistan and Bangladesh. It has been organized to celebrate the 75th anniversary of football in the Maldives and also serves as preparation for the 2026 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.
Afghanistan secured all three points in its opening match, giving the team a strong start to the competition.
The Afghan side will return to action on Thursday when it faces Bangladesh in its second match of the tournament.
Afghanistan highlights strategic connectivity role at Termez Dialogue
Afghanistan signs $20 million contract for salt mining in Herat
Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series with hamstring injury
Belarusian defense minister warns Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions could fuel extremism in CSTO states
GLP-1 drugs may have a beneficial effect across many types of cancer
New Afghanistan-China transport corridor launched via Turkmenistan
Afghanistan signs $46 million deal to develop standard laboratory complexes
Large blast near Beit Shemesh part of pre-planned test: Israeli defense firm
Trump returns from China with stability but little progress
Afghanistan announce squad for India series
Tahawol: Welcoming Qatar’s cooperation with Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Former President’s strong criticism of Pakistan’s policies discussed
Tahawol: China’s efforts to host next round of Urumqi talks
Saar: Upcoming UNSC meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Tahawol: US and Iran trading attacks
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan to play in Diamond Jubilee Tournament opener against Maldives
-
Latest News5 days ago
Defense minister: Russia military-technical cooperation deal aims to strengthen Afghanistan’s defense capabilities
-
Latest News2 days ago
Russian business official proposes visa-free travel between Russia and Afghanistan
-
International Sports3 days ago
EMF EURO 2026 heads toward decisive group-stage finale in Bratislava
-
Sport4 days ago
All eyes on Ahmedabad as RCB face Gujarat Titans in IPL Final
-
Business4 days ago
Iran’s Khorasan Razavi governor calls for greater economic cooperation with Afghanistan
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan edge Maldives 1-0 in four-nation tournament opener
-
Latest News5 days ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan after deadly truck crash