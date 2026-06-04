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Afghanistan name squad for A-team tri-series in Sri Lanka

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The Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced the Afghanistan A (AfghanAbdalyan) squad for the upcoming Tri-Nation One-Day Series featuring Sri Lanka A and India A in Sri Lanka.

The tournament will be held from June 9 to June 21 in Dambulla, providing Afghanistan’s emerging players with an important opportunity to gain international experience against strong opposition.

Led by captain Imran Mir, the 15-member AfghanAbdalyan squad includes wicketkeepers Noor Rahman and Mohammad Ishaq, alongside promising talents such as Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Farmanullah Safi, and Faridoon Dawoodzai.

The series will begin on June 9 with Sri Lanka A facing India A. Afghanistan A will open their campaign on June 11 against India A before taking on Sri Lanka A on June 13.

The 50-over competition will be played in a round-robin format, with each team meeting twice during the group stage. The top two teams will advance to the final, scheduled for June 21 at the same venue.

Afghanistan A Squad: Imran Mir (captain), Noor Rahman (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Ishaq (wicketkeeper), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Farmanullah Safi, Shams Ur Rahman, Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Ibrahim and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Afghanistan A Fixtures:

  • June 11: India A vs Afghanistan A
  • June 13: Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A
  • June 17: India A vs Afghanistan A
  • June 19: Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A

The final will be played on June 21 in Dambulla.

 
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Six Afghan cricketers selected for 2026 Lanka Premier League

The Lanka Premier League has become an important platform for Afghan players since its launch in 2020, providing opportunities to compete alongside international stars and further develop their skills in high-pressure franchise cricket.

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2 days ago

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June 2, 2026

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Six Afghan cricketers have secured contracts in the 2026 Lanka Premier League (LPL), underlining Afghanistan’s growing influence in the global T20 cricket landscape.

The players were selected during the league’s player draft, with several of Afghanistan’s most recognizable international stars set to feature in Sri Lanka’s premier franchise competition.

Opening batter Ibrahim Zadran has been drafted by defending champions Jaffna Kings, while mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will represent Colombo Kaps.

Kandy Royals have secured the services of explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and experienced left-arm wrist spinner Zahir Khan. Meanwhile, left-arm pace spearhead Fazalhaq Farooqi and all-rounder Gulbadin Naib will line up for Dambulla Sixers.

The 2026 Lanka Premier League, the sixth edition of the tournament, is scheduled to run from July 17 to August 8 under the administration of Sri Lanka Cricket. Five franchise teams will compete in a double round-robin format before the top sides advance to the playoff stage and final.

Afghanistan’s strong representation reflects the country’s rising stature in world cricket, particularly in the T20 format. Afghan players have become regular fixtures in major franchise leagues across the globe, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League, SA20, Caribbean Premier League and International League T20.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz remains one of Afghanistan’s most sought-after T20 batters, known for his aggressive stroke play at the top of the order, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s variations and control have made him a valuable asset in leagues around the world.

Fazalhaq Farooqi has also established himself as one of the leading left-arm fast bowlers in white-ball cricket, particularly in the powerplay and death overs.

Ibrahim Zadran, primarily known for his performances in the longer formats, has increasingly expanded his reputation in limited-overs cricket and will add stability to the Jaffna Kings batting lineup.

Veteran all-rounder Gulbadin Naib brings experience and versatility, while Zahir Khan’s wrist-spin offers another potent bowling option in Sri Lankan conditions.

The Lanka Premier League has become an important platform for Afghan players since its launch in 2020, providing opportunities to compete alongside international stars and further develop their skills in high-pressure franchise cricket.

Jaffna Kings enter the 2026 season as defending champions and one of the most successful franchises in the competition’s history. The team will be hoping that the addition of Ibrahim Zadran can help them retain their title as the tournament returns for another highly anticipated season.

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Afghanistan to host India for historic T20I series in Delhi: reports

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2 days ago

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June 2, 2026

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Afghanistan are expected to host India for a three-match T20 International series in Delhi in September, marking the first time the Afghan national team will host India in a bilateral international series.

According to a report by The Times of India, the matches are planned to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 16 and 19, although an official announcement has yet to be made.

Afghanistan are currently touring India for a one-off Test and three ODIs starting from June 6.

The September series is expected to be hosted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), which reportedly approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a return tour. The two boards are said to have reached an understanding regarding the series, with final arrangements still being completed.

Afghanistan have been using venues in India and the United Arab Emirates as their home grounds for international cricket over the past decade.

The Afghan team previously hosted Ireland in Greater Noida and Bangladesh in Dehradun before shifting most of its home fixtures to the UAE. A scheduled home Test against New Zealand in Greater Noida in 2024 was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of poor ground conditions.

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Afghanistan edge Maldives 1-0 in four-nation tournament opener

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3 days ago

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June 1, 2026

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Afghanistan’s national football team kicked off its campaign in the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament with a 1-0 victory over hosts Maldives on Monday.

The four-nation tournament, running from June 1 to June 10, features Afghanistan, Maldives, Pakistan and Bangladesh. It has been organized to celebrate the 75th anniversary of football in the Maldives and also serves as preparation for the 2026 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.

Afghanistan secured all three points in its opening match, giving the team a strong start to the competition.

The Afghan side will return to action on Thursday when it faces Bangladesh in its second match of the tournament.

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