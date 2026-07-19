Latest News
Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry expands document attestation services to 10 districts
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has announced the expansion of document attestation services to 10 districts across the country as part of efforts to make consular services more accessible to citizens.
The new service will be available in Surobi and Qarabagh districts of Kabul, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Shindand in Herat, Kaldar in Balkh, Momand Dara in Nangarhar, Gereshk in Helmand, Imam Sahib in Kunduz, Jaghori in Ghazni, and Chamkani in Paktia.
According to a ministry statement, starting from July 23, 2026, citizens in these districts can submit their documents for attestation through Afghan Post branches to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or its provincial offices. Once the process is completed, applicants will be able to collect their attested documents from the same post offices.
Latest News
AI backs Argentina in World Cup final, but football still has final say
One of the most common scoreline forecasts is a 2-1 victory for Argentina, with Lionel Messi tipped to either score or play a decisive role in the match.
As the football world counts down to tonight’s FIFA World Cup final, artificial intelligence has weighed in with its prediction – and it’s backing Argentina to edge Spain in a closely contested showdown.
After analysing thousands of data points, including team form, player performances, goals scored, defensive records and head-to-head statistics, several AI prediction models are giving Argentina a narrow advantage over Spain.
One of the most common scoreline forecasts is a 2-1 victory for Argentina, with Lionel Messi tipped to either score or play a decisive role in the match. Some AI models have also named Messi as the likely Player of the Match, while predicting the final will be settled within 90 minutes.
Spain, however, remains far from an underdog. The European champions have impressed throughout the tournament with disciplined defending, clinical finishing and a possession-based style that has frustrated opponents.
While AI can process vast amounts of historical data in seconds, it cannot predict the emotion, drama and unpredictability that make football the world’s most popular sport.
History is filled with matches that defied statistics, from giant-killing upsets to dramatic late winners and penalty shoot-outs that left millions stunned.
Fans have been quick to debate the AI prediction on social media, with many insisting that “football isn’t played on a computer.” Others have embraced the technology, comparing their own score predictions with those generated by artificial intelligence.
Whether AI proves to be a football genius or gets it spectacularly wrong will only become clear when the final whistle blows.
One thing is certain: when Argentina and Spain step onto the pitch tonight, algorithms will take a back seat to skill, passion and whatever surprises football has in store.
So, who’s your pick? Argentina? Spain? Or will the World Cup be decided after extra time or penalties? Tonight, the beautiful game will have the final answer.
VISIT ATN AND ARIANA NEWS’ SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES TO COMMENT AND HAVE YOUR SAY ON WHO YOU THINK WILL WIN.
Don’t forget – fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television from 10pm tonight, Sunday July 19, for the preshow ahead of kickoff of tonight’s much anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
Latest News
Five bodies recovered in Nimroz after migrant vehicle becomes stranded en route to Iran
Latest News
Poppy ban helps strengthen Afghanistan’s international reputation: official
Messi faces uphill battle to reclaim Golden Boot in World Cup final
AI backs Argentina in World Cup final, but football still has final say
Five bodies recovered in Nimroz after migrant vehicle becomes stranded en route to Iran
Poppy ban helps strengthen Afghanistan’s international reputation: official
Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry expands document attestation services to 10 districts
Afghanistan eyes direct Basmati rice imports from India amid tensions with Pakistan
TAPI project sees rapid progress in Afghanistan
India offers 1,000 online scholarships for Afghan students for 2026-27 academic year
Cricket world pays tribute to Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran
Turkey spent over $120 million to prepare airport for Qatar-donated U.S. presidential aircraft
Tahawol: Discussion on latest developments between Iran and US
Saar: Concerns over rising fuel prices across Afghanistan discussed
Tawsia: Reasons behind Afghanistan’s fuel price rise discussed
Tahawol: Appointment of new UN envoy for Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s call for peaceful relations with Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
International Sports4 days ago
FIFA World Cup 2026 final to be preceded by star-studded closing ceremony
-
Business3 days ago
Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan discuss expanding regional transit cooperation
-
International Sports3 days ago
Argentina fight back to beat England and reach World Cup final
-
International Sports4 days ago
Spain outclass France to book place in FIFA World Cup final
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan, Russia and Kazakhstan sign AFN 446 million in Trade Agreements
-
Business4 days ago
Kazakhstan to import metallurgical raw materials from Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan students face uncertainty as Pakistan visa renewals remain delayed
-
Business2 days ago
Afghanistan temporarily eases fuel import standards to help curb rising prices