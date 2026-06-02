Six Afghan cricketers selected for 2026 Lanka Premier League

Six Afghan cricketers have secured contracts in the 2026 Lanka Premier League (LPL), underlining Afghanistan’s growing influence in the global T20 cricket landscape.

The players were selected during the league’s player draft, with several of Afghanistan’s most recognizable international stars set to feature in Sri Lanka’s premier franchise competition.

Opening batter Ibrahim Zadran has been drafted by defending champions Jaffna Kings, while mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will represent Colombo Kaps.

Kandy Royals have secured the services of explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and experienced left-arm wrist spinner Zahir Khan. Meanwhile, left-arm pace spearhead Fazalhaq Farooqi and all-rounder Gulbadin Naib will line up for Dambulla Sixers.

The 2026 Lanka Premier League, the sixth edition of the tournament, is scheduled to run from July 17 to August 8 under the administration of Sri Lanka Cricket. Five franchise teams will compete in a double round-robin format before the top sides advance to the playoff stage and final.

Afghanistan’s strong representation reflects the country’s rising stature in world cricket, particularly in the T20 format. Afghan players have become regular fixtures in major franchise leagues across the globe, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League, SA20, Caribbean Premier League and International League T20.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz remains one of Afghanistan’s most sought-after T20 batters, known for his aggressive stroke play at the top of the order, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s variations and control have made him a valuable asset in leagues around the world.

Fazalhaq Farooqi has also established himself as one of the leading left-arm fast bowlers in white-ball cricket, particularly in the powerplay and death overs.

Ibrahim Zadran, primarily known for his performances in the longer formats, has increasingly expanded his reputation in limited-overs cricket and will add stability to the Jaffna Kings batting lineup.

Veteran all-rounder Gulbadin Naib brings experience and versatility, while Zahir Khan’s wrist-spin offers another potent bowling option in Sri Lankan conditions.

The Lanka Premier League has become an important platform for Afghan players since its launch in 2020, providing opportunities to compete alongside international stars and further develop their skills in high-pressure franchise cricket.

Jaffna Kings enter the 2026 season as defending champions and one of the most successful franchises in the competition’s history. The team will be hoping that the addition of Ibrahim Zadran can help them retain their title as the tournament returns for another highly anticipated season.