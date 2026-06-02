Sport
Six Afghan cricketers selected for 2026 Lanka Premier League
The Lanka Premier League has become an important platform for Afghan players since its launch in 2020, providing opportunities to compete alongside international stars and further develop their skills in high-pressure franchise cricket.
Six Afghan cricketers have secured contracts in the 2026 Lanka Premier League (LPL), underlining Afghanistan’s growing influence in the global T20 cricket landscape.
The players were selected during the league’s player draft, with several of Afghanistan’s most recognizable international stars set to feature in Sri Lanka’s premier franchise competition.
Opening batter Ibrahim Zadran has been drafted by defending champions Jaffna Kings, while mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will represent Colombo Kaps.
Kandy Royals have secured the services of explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and experienced left-arm wrist spinner Zahir Khan. Meanwhile, left-arm pace spearhead Fazalhaq Farooqi and all-rounder Gulbadin Naib will line up for Dambulla Sixers.
The 2026 Lanka Premier League, the sixth edition of the tournament, is scheduled to run from July 17 to August 8 under the administration of Sri Lanka Cricket. Five franchise teams will compete in a double round-robin format before the top sides advance to the playoff stage and final.
Afghanistan’s strong representation reflects the country’s rising stature in world cricket, particularly in the T20 format. Afghan players have become regular fixtures in major franchise leagues across the globe, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League, SA20, Caribbean Premier League and International League T20.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz remains one of Afghanistan’s most sought-after T20 batters, known for his aggressive stroke play at the top of the order, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s variations and control have made him a valuable asset in leagues around the world.
Fazalhaq Farooqi has also established himself as one of the leading left-arm fast bowlers in white-ball cricket, particularly in the powerplay and death overs.
Ibrahim Zadran, primarily known for his performances in the longer formats, has increasingly expanded his reputation in limited-overs cricket and will add stability to the Jaffna Kings batting lineup.
Veteran all-rounder Gulbadin Naib brings experience and versatility, while Zahir Khan’s wrist-spin offers another potent bowling option in Sri Lankan conditions.
The Lanka Premier League has become an important platform for Afghan players since its launch in 2020, providing opportunities to compete alongside international stars and further develop their skills in high-pressure franchise cricket.
Jaffna Kings enter the 2026 season as defending champions and one of the most successful franchises in the competition’s history. The team will be hoping that the addition of Ibrahim Zadran can help them retain their title as the tournament returns for another highly anticipated season.
Sport
Afghanistan to host India for historic T20I series in Delhi: reports
Afghanistan are expected to host India for a three-match T20 International series in Delhi in September, marking the first time the Afghan national team will host India in a bilateral international series.
According to a report by The Times of India, the matches are planned to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 16 and 19, although an official announcement has yet to be made.
Afghanistan are currently touring India for a one-off Test and three ODIs starting from June 6.
The September series is expected to be hosted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), which reportedly approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a return tour. The two boards are said to have reached an understanding regarding the series, with final arrangements still being completed.
Afghanistan have been using venues in India and the United Arab Emirates as their home grounds for international cricket over the past decade.
The Afghan team previously hosted Ireland in Greater Noida and Bangladesh in Dehradun before shifting most of its home fixtures to the UAE. A scheduled home Test against New Zealand in Greater Noida in 2024 was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of poor ground conditions.
Sport
Afghanistan edge Maldives 1-0 in four-nation tournament opener
Afghanistan’s national football team kicked off its campaign in the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament with a 1-0 victory over hosts Maldives on Monday.
The four-nation tournament, running from June 1 to June 10, features Afghanistan, Maldives, Pakistan and Bangladesh. It has been organized to celebrate the 75th anniversary of football in the Maldives and also serves as preparation for the 2026 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.
Afghanistan secured all three points in its opening match, giving the team a strong start to the competition.
The Afghan side will return to action on Thursday when it faces Bangladesh in its second match of the tournament.
Sport
Afghanistan to play in Diamond Jubilee Tournament opener against Maldives
The four-nation competition, which runs from June 1 to June 10, features Afghanistan, Maldives, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Afghanistan’s national football team will begin its campaign in the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament on Monday night with a match against hosts Maldives.
The four-nation competition, which runs from June 1 to June 10, features Afghanistan, Maldives, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The tournament has been organized to celebrate the 75th anniversary of football in the Maldives and will also serve as preparation for the 2026 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.
The Afghan squad arrived in the Maldives earlier this week and held its first training session on Sunday as preparations continued for the opening fixture.
Afghanistan will face the host nation in its first match before taking on Pakistan and Bangladesh in the remaining group-stage encounters.
All participating teams, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, have now arrived in the Maldives ahead of the tournament’s opening day.
The competition was originally expected to include Sri Lanka, but the team later withdrew and was replaced by Afghanistan. Bangladesh, which had initially considered fielding a split senior squad due to a concurrent tour of Europe, ultimately entered its Olympic team for the event.
The tournament revives a tradition of international invitational competitions hosted by the Maldives, including the Maldives Football Golden Jubilee Invitational Tournament held in 2000.
Economy Minister, NRC acting director discuss support for IDPs and returnees
Six Afghan cricketers selected for 2026 Lanka Premier League
Record 48-team FIFA World Cup final squads confirmed as tournament nears kick-off
Afghanistan to host India for historic T20I series in Delhi: reports
OCHA warns funding shortfall threatens humanitarian aid in Afghanistan
New Afghanistan-China transport corridor launched via Turkmenistan
Afghanistan signs $46 million deal to develop standard laboratory complexes
Large blast near Beit Shemesh part of pre-planned test: Israeli defense firm
Trump returns from China with stability but little progress
Afghanistan announce squad for India series
Tahawol: US and Iran trading attacks
Saar: Calls for Afghanistan-Pakistan mutual respect
Tahawol: Review of Afghanistan-Russia military agreement
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with regional countries discussed
Tahawol: US, Iran considering deal to end war
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Work on TAPI project in Afghanistan ongoing and accelerating: Mujahid
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan calls for global cooperation on climate change as country faces rising environmental risks
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan to play in Diamond Jubilee Tournament opener against Maldives
-
Latest News5 days ago
Islamic Emirate pursuing constructive regional diplomacy
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan drawn in challenging group for AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan signs $5 million deal to import medicines from Uzbekistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Defense minister: Russia military-technical cooperation deal aims to strengthen Afghanistan’s defense capabilities
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistani FM arrives in Washington to meet US Secretary of State