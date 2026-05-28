Islamic Emirate pursuing constructive regional diplomacy

The spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says Kabul is committed to maintaining balanced and constructive relations with all neighboring countries and has actively pursued this policy since returning to power.

Zabihullah Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate’s relations with most countries in the region remain positive, noting that Afghanistan currently enjoys strong ties with Uzbekistan, Iran, China and Turkmenistan.

He added that relations with Tajikistan are also relatively positive and that efforts are underway to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Speaking about Pakistan, Mujahid said relations between Kabul and Islamabad were initially positive following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, but tensions later emerged due to what he described as “Pakistan’s actions and violations.”

He stressed that the Islamic Emirate was not responsible for initiating the tensions and reiterated Kabul’s desire to maintain good relations with all neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan.

According to Mujahid, diplomatic efforts are continuing to reduce tensions and improve bilateral relations between the two sides.

Meanwhile, political analysts say that although the Islamic Emirate has yet to receive broad formal international recognition, regional cooperation with Afghanistan in trade, transit and economic sectors continues to expand steadily.

Nearly five years after the Islamic Emirate returned to power, Russia remains the only country to have officially recognized the government. Kabul, however, maintains that it has fulfilled the conditions necessary for international recognition, while the international community continues to emphasize issues related to counterterrorism and human rights.