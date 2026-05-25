IPL 2026 Playoffs Confirmed: RCB, GT, SRH and RR reach top four

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished top of the standings as the four-team playoff line-up for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) was confirmed at the end of the league stage on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals secured the four playoff spots after a dramatic finish to the group phase.

RCB became the first team to book their place in the playoffs after defeating Punjab Kings on May 17. They ended the league stage on 18 points from 14 matches, edging Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad to top spot on superior net run rate.

The final playoff berth went to Rajasthan Royals, who sealed qualification with a commanding win over Mumbai Indians on the last day of the league phase. The victory took RR to 16 points and eliminated both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders from contention.

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad also finished on 18 points, but were separated from RCB by net run rate. GT secured second place with a net run rate of 0.695, while SRH ended third with 0.524.

The playoff schedule will see RCB face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, with the winner advancing directly to the IPL final. Sunrisers Hyderabad will meet Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, where the losing side will be knocked out. The loser of Qualifier 1 will then play the winner of the Eliminator, Wednesday’s match, in Qualifier 2 for the remaining spot in the final.

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings were among the teams to miss out after a disappointing campaign, while Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants were the first sides eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the month.

Delhi Capitals also failed to advance despite finishing with 14 points, while Punjab Kings narrowly missed out after ending fifth on 15 points.

Final IPL 2026 standings:

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 18 points

2. Gujarat Titans – 18 points

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad – 18 points

4. Rajasthan Royals – 16 points

5. Punjab Kings – 15 points

6. Delhi Capitals – 14 points

7. Kolkata Knight Riders – 13 points

8. Chennai Super Kings – 12 points

9. Mumbai Indians – 8 points

10. Lucknow Super Giants – 8 points

The 2026 season continues a recent trend in which 16 points proved enough to secure a playoff berth, as has been the case in several IPL seasons since the tournament expanded to a 70-match league format in 2022.

Both high-stakes knockout matches will be broadcast live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana TV, giving fans access to all the action as the race for the title intensifies.