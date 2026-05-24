Iran shifts FIFA World Cup 2026 training base from US to Mexico

Iran has officially moved its training base for the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States to Mexico after receiving approval from FIFA, according to the president of the Iran Football Federation.

Federation president Mehdi Taj announced that the national team’s base camp will now be located in Tijuana, just south of San Diego, instead of Tucson, Arizona, where the team had originally been scheduled to stay during the tournament.

The decision comes amid ongoing regional tensions in the Middle East and reported security concerns surrounding the team’s stay in the United States.

“All team base camps for countries participating in the World Cup must be approved by FIFA,” Taj said in a statement released by the federation. He added that discussions with FIFA and World Cup officials in Istanbul, along with meetings involving FIFA secretary general officials in Tehran, led to approval for the relocation.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Iran are scheduled to play their Group G matches against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 in Inglewood, California, before facing Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.

According to the federation, Tijuana’s proximity to southern California will make travel easier for the squad while also providing access to modern training facilities, gyms, private dining and other support services needed during the tournament.

The move is also expected to ease possible visa and travel complications, with Iranian officials saying the team will enter the United States through Mexico. Taj also indicated the squad could potentially use Iran Air flights for travel arrangements.

Known as Team Melli, Iran will be appearing in their fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup and seventh overall appearance, although the nation has never advanced beyond the group stage.

The issue of Iran’s participation in the tournament has drawn political attention in recent months. U.S. President Donald Trump previously made mixed comments regarding Iran’s presence at the tournament, while FIFA president Gianni Infantino has repeatedly confirmed that Iran will participate and play matches in the United States during the competition.