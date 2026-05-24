Sport
Iran shifts FIFA World Cup 2026 training base from US to Mexico
Iran are scheduled to play their Group G matches against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 in Inglewood, California, before facing Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.
Iran has officially moved its training base for the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States to Mexico after receiving approval from FIFA, according to the president of the Iran Football Federation.
Federation president Mehdi Taj announced that the national team’s base camp will now be located in Tijuana, just south of San Diego, instead of Tucson, Arizona, where the team had originally been scheduled to stay during the tournament.
The decision comes amid ongoing regional tensions in the Middle East and reported security concerns surrounding the team’s stay in the United States.
“All team base camps for countries participating in the World Cup must be approved by FIFA,” Taj said in a statement released by the federation. He added that discussions with FIFA and World Cup officials in Istanbul, along with meetings involving FIFA secretary general officials in Tehran, led to approval for the relocation.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Iran are scheduled to play their Group G matches against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 in Inglewood, California, before facing Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.
According to the federation, Tijuana’s proximity to southern California will make travel easier for the squad while also providing access to modern training facilities, gyms, private dining and other support services needed during the tournament.
The move is also expected to ease possible visa and travel complications, with Iranian officials saying the team will enter the United States through Mexico. Taj also indicated the squad could potentially use Iran Air flights for travel arrangements.
Known as Team Melli, Iran will be appearing in their fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup and seventh overall appearance, although the nation has never advanced beyond the group stage.
The issue of Iran’s participation in the tournament has drawn political attention in recent months. U.S. President Donald Trump previously made mixed comments regarding Iran’s presence at the tournament, while FIFA president Gianni Infantino has repeatedly confirmed that Iran will participate and play matches in the United States during the competition.
Sport
IPL: PBKS keep playoff hopes alive as Shreyas Iyer’s century sinks LSG
The playoff race in the TATA IPL 2026 intensified on Saturday as Punjab Kings (PBKS) kept their hopes alive with a commanding seven-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 68 at the Ekana Stadium.
Led by a sensational unbeaten century from captain Shreyas Iyer, PBKS successfully chased down a daunting 197-run target with two overs to spare, ending a painful six-match losing streak in dramatic fashion.
Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first, but LSG opener Josh Inglis came out firing, smashing 16 runs in the opening over bowled by Arshdeep Singh.
PBKS responded quickly through Azmatullah Omarzai, who dismissed Arshin Kulkarni for a first-ball duck, while Marco Jansen removed the dangerous Nicholas Pooran cheaply to leave LSG struggling at 20 for 2.
Despite the early setbacks, Josh Inglis anchored the innings superbly with a blistering 72 off 44 balls, including nine fours and two sixes. He received strong support from Ayush Badoni, who played an explosive knock of 43 from just 18 deliveries to shift the momentum back in LSG’s favour.
Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal then produced a crucial spell for Punjab, claiming 2 for 25. He removed Badoni with the help of a sharp stumping from wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh before also dismissing LSG skipper Rishabh Pant.
Late fireworks from Abdul Samad, who blasted an unbeaten 37 off 20 balls, lifted LSG to a competitive 196 for 6.
Punjab’s chase got off to the worst possible start when veteran pacer Mohammed Shami struck with the very first ball of the innings, dismissing Priyansh Arya for a golden duck. Shami struck again soon after to remove Cooper Connolly, leaving PBKS reeling at 22 for 2.
With the pressure mounting and their season hanging in the balance, Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh produced a magnificent 140-run partnership for the third wicket.
Prabhsimran attacked aggressively, hammering 69 from 39 balls with seven boundaries and two sixes, while Iyer paced the innings to perfection before launching a devastating assault on the LSG bowlers.
Even after Prabhsimran’s dismissal, Iyer continued to dominate, bringing up a stunning unbeaten 101 off just 51 deliveries at a strike rate of 198.04. His innings featured 11 fours and five sixes as PBKS cruised to 200 for 3 in exactly 18 overs.
The TATA IPL 2026 action continues today with a double-header as Mumbai Indians take on the Rajasthan Royals, while later in the day Kolkata Knight Riders face the Delhi Capitals.
Fans across Afghanistan can watch all the excitement live on Ariana Television, which is broadcasting the matches live nationwide.
Sport
Mohammadi crowned champion of 2nd season of Ariana Snooker Championship
In the under-17 division, Hasib Sultani delivered a dominant performance to defeat Sobhan Asas 4–1 and claim the youth championship title.
Afghan cueist Salih Mohammad Mohammadi claimed the title of the second season of the Ariana Snooker Championship after defeating Reza Hosaini 6–4 in a competitive senior final held on Friday in Kabul.
The final delivered an entertaining contest between two of Afghanistan’s leading snooker players, with both competitors producing tactical and technically disciplined performances across 10 frames.
Mohammadi maintained control during key moments of the match, compiling several impressive breaks and demonstrating consistent shot-making to secure the championship trophy.
Hosaini mounted a strong challenge throughout the encounter, winning four frames and keeping the contest alive until the closing stages, but Mohammadi’s composure under pressure ultimately proved decisive.
In the under-17 division, rising talent Hasib Sultani defeated Sobhan Asas 4–1 to win the youth championship title.
Sultani impressed spectators with his calm approach, accurate potting, and tactical awareness, underlining his status as one of Afghanistan’s emerging snooker prospects.
The second season of the Ariana Snooker Championship began on May 11 and featured 32 players from across Afghanistan who qualified through preliminary competitions held in several provinces. The tournament was played in the increasingly popular six-red snooker format, with group-stage and knockout matches contested over best-of-seven frames.
Snooker has continued to gain popularity in Afghanistan in recent years, particularly among younger players, with national tournaments attracting growing audiences and wider television coverage. Organizers say the competition is intended to help develop local talent and create more opportunities for Afghan players to compete at a higher level.
Under an agreement with Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), four more seasons of the championship are scheduled to be broadcast live and exclusively nationwide, reflecting increasing investment in domestic sporting competitions.
The inaugural edition of the tournament, held in 2025, was won by Naveed Nadery after a dramatic 7–6 victory over Raees Khan Hotak in the final.
ATN has expanded its coverage of national sports in recent years, broadcasting a range of domestic and international events as part of broader efforts to support the growth of sports across Afghanistan.
Sport
Chennai Super Kings eliminated as Gujarat Titans register record IPL victory
The emphatic victory lifted Gujarat to second place in the standings, while Chennai’s defeat officially ended their playoff hopes.
Gujarat Titans stormed into the Indian Premier League playoffs with a commanding 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Thursday, handing the five-time champions their exit from the tournament.
Powered by explosive batting and disciplined bowling, Gujarat posted 229 for four before bowling Chennai out for 140 in just 14 overs — sealing the franchise’s biggest victory margin in IPL history.
Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan gave Gujarat a flying start with a 125-run opening partnership. Gill smashed 64 off 37 balls, while Sai continued his superb form with a brilliant 84 from 53 deliveries.
After Gill’s dismissal, Jos Buttler launched a late assault, hammering an unbeaten 57 off 27 balls to lift Gujarat to a daunting total.
Chennai’s chase collapsed early after fast bowler Mohammed Siraj tore through the top order. Siraj dismissed Sanju Samson for a first-ball duck before removing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Urvil Patel in a devastating opening spell.
South African pacer Kagiso Rabada also impressed with three wickets, while Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan claimed 3-18 to wrap up the innings.
Shivam Dube offered the lone fightback for Chennai with a rapid 47 off 17 balls, but the visitors never recovered from their disastrous start.
The emphatic victory lifted Gujarat to second place in the standings, while Chennai’s defeat officially ended their playoff hopes.
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