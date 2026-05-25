Sport
Rajasthan Royals clinch last playoff spot as Archer downs Mumbai Indians
The victory sent Rajasthan into the playoffs, where they will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. Archer was named Player of the Match for his decisive all-round display.
Rajasthan Royals secured the final playoff place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a convincing 30-run victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Needing a win to stay alive, Rajasthan recovered from an early wobble to post 205, thanks largely to a brilliant late assault from Jofra Archer. RR lost three wickets in the powerplay, but Dhruv Jurel’s 38 kept the innings together before Archer smashed 32 off 15 balls, including three sixes, as Rajasthan hammered 73 runs in the final five overs.
Archer then struck twice with the new ball to remove Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir, while Nandre Burger and Brijesh Sharma reduced Mumbai to 49/4 inside the powerplay.
Suryakumar Yadav fought back with 60 off 42 balls and Will Jacks added a quick 33, but Archer returned to dismiss Hardik Pandya at a crucial stage and halt the chase. Burger later removed Suryakumar as Mumbai were restricted to 175.
The victory sent Rajasthan into the playoffs, where they will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. Archer was named Player of the Match for his decisive all-round display.
Delhi Capitals finish strongly as KKR collapse at Eden Gardens
In the second match of the day Sunday, Delhi Capitals ended their IPL campaign with a dramatic 40-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
A rapid 60 from KL Rahul helped Delhi post 203/5 after useful contributions from Axar Patel, David Miller and Ashutosh Sharma.
Kolkata looked in control of the chase at 126/3 after 13 overs, with Ajinkya Rahane leading the way. But Kuldeep Yadav sparked a stunning collapse with two wickets in successive balls against his former franchise.
Mitchell Starc and Lungi Ngidi then ripped through the lower order as KKR crashed from 126/3 to 163 all out, losing eight wickets for just 38 runs. Ngidi finished with 3/27, while Kuldeep claimed 3/29 to earn Player of the Match honours.
Delhi closed their season with three straight wins but still missed out on the playoffs, while Kolkata’s disappointing campaign ended with another collapse under pressure.
Sport
Iran shifts FIFA World Cup 2026 training base from US to Mexico
Iran are scheduled to play their Group G matches against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 in Inglewood, California, before facing Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.
Iran has officially moved its training base for the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States to Mexico after receiving approval from FIFA, according to the president of the Iran Football Federation.
Federation president Mehdi Taj announced that the national team’s base camp will now be located in Tijuana, just south of San Diego, instead of Tucson, Arizona, where the team had originally been scheduled to stay during the tournament.
The decision comes amid ongoing regional tensions in the Middle East and reported security concerns surrounding the team’s stay in the United States.
“All team base camps for countries participating in the World Cup must be approved by FIFA,” Taj said in a statement released by the federation. He added that discussions with FIFA and World Cup officials in Istanbul, along with meetings involving FIFA secretary general officials in Tehran, led to approval for the relocation.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Iran are scheduled to play their Group G matches against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 in Inglewood, California, before facing Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.
According to the federation, Tijuana’s proximity to southern California will make travel easier for the squad while also providing access to modern training facilities, gyms, private dining and other support services needed during the tournament.
The move is also expected to ease possible visa and travel complications, with Iranian officials saying the team will enter the United States through Mexico. Taj also indicated the squad could potentially use Iran Air flights for travel arrangements.
Known as Team Melli, Iran will be appearing in their fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup and seventh overall appearance, although the nation has never advanced beyond the group stage.
The issue of Iran’s participation in the tournament has drawn political attention in recent months. U.S. President Donald Trump previously made mixed comments regarding Iran’s presence at the tournament, while FIFA president Gianni Infantino has repeatedly confirmed that Iran will participate and play matches in the United States during the competition.
Sport
IPL: PBKS keep playoff hopes alive as Shreyas Iyer’s century sinks LSG
The playoff race in the TATA IPL 2026 intensified on Saturday as Punjab Kings (PBKS) kept their hopes alive with a commanding seven-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 68 at the Ekana Stadium.
Led by a sensational unbeaten century from captain Shreyas Iyer, PBKS successfully chased down a daunting 197-run target with two overs to spare, ending a painful six-match losing streak in dramatic fashion.
Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first, but LSG opener Josh Inglis came out firing, smashing 16 runs in the opening over bowled by Arshdeep Singh.
PBKS responded quickly through Azmatullah Omarzai, who dismissed Arshin Kulkarni for a first-ball duck, while Marco Jansen removed the dangerous Nicholas Pooran cheaply to leave LSG struggling at 20 for 2.
Despite the early setbacks, Josh Inglis anchored the innings superbly with a blistering 72 off 44 balls, including nine fours and two sixes. He received strong support from Ayush Badoni, who played an explosive knock of 43 from just 18 deliveries to shift the momentum back in LSG’s favour.
Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal then produced a crucial spell for Punjab, claiming 2 for 25. He removed Badoni with the help of a sharp stumping from wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh before also dismissing LSG skipper Rishabh Pant.
Late fireworks from Abdul Samad, who blasted an unbeaten 37 off 20 balls, lifted LSG to a competitive 196 for 6.
Punjab’s chase got off to the worst possible start when veteran pacer Mohammed Shami struck with the very first ball of the innings, dismissing Priyansh Arya for a golden duck. Shami struck again soon after to remove Cooper Connolly, leaving PBKS reeling at 22 for 2.
With the pressure mounting and their season hanging in the balance, Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh produced a magnificent 140-run partnership for the third wicket.
Prabhsimran attacked aggressively, hammering 69 from 39 balls with seven boundaries and two sixes, while Iyer paced the innings to perfection before launching a devastating assault on the LSG bowlers.
Even after Prabhsimran’s dismissal, Iyer continued to dominate, bringing up a stunning unbeaten 101 off just 51 deliveries at a strike rate of 198.04. His innings featured 11 fours and five sixes as PBKS cruised to 200 for 3 in exactly 18 overs.
The TATA IPL 2026 action continues today with a double-header as Mumbai Indians take on the Rajasthan Royals, while later in the day Kolkata Knight Riders face the Delhi Capitals.
Fans across Afghanistan can watch all the excitement live on Ariana Television, which is broadcasting the matches live nationwide.
Sport
Mohammadi crowned champion of 2nd season of Ariana Snooker Championship
In the under-17 division, Hasib Sultani delivered a dominant performance to defeat Sobhan Asas 4–1 and claim the youth championship title.
Afghan cueist Salih Mohammad Mohammadi claimed the title of the second season of the Ariana Snooker Championship after defeating Reza Hosaini 6–4 in a competitive senior final held on Friday in Kabul.
The final delivered an entertaining contest between two of Afghanistan’s leading snooker players, with both competitors producing tactical and technically disciplined performances across 10 frames.
Mohammadi maintained control during key moments of the match, compiling several impressive breaks and demonstrating consistent shot-making to secure the championship trophy.
Hosaini mounted a strong challenge throughout the encounter, winning four frames and keeping the contest alive until the closing stages, but Mohammadi’s composure under pressure ultimately proved decisive.
In the under-17 division, rising talent Hasib Sultani defeated Sobhan Asas 4–1 to win the youth championship title.
Sultani impressed spectators with his calm approach, accurate potting, and tactical awareness, underlining his status as one of Afghanistan’s emerging snooker prospects.
The second season of the Ariana Snooker Championship began on May 11 and featured 32 players from across Afghanistan who qualified through preliminary competitions held in several provinces. The tournament was played in the increasingly popular six-red snooker format, with group-stage and knockout matches contested over best-of-seven frames.
Snooker has continued to gain popularity in Afghanistan in recent years, particularly among younger players, with national tournaments attracting growing audiences and wider television coverage. Organizers say the competition is intended to help develop local talent and create more opportunities for Afghan players to compete at a higher level.
Under an agreement with Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), four more seasons of the championship are scheduled to be broadcast live and exclusively nationwide, reflecting increasing investment in domestic sporting competitions.
The inaugural edition of the tournament, held in 2025, was won by Naveed Nadery after a dramatic 7–6 victory over Raees Khan Hotak in the final.
ATN has expanded its coverage of national sports in recent years, broadcasting a range of domestic and international events as part of broader efforts to support the growth of sports across Afghanistan.
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