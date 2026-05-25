Rajasthan Royals clinch last playoff spot as Archer downs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals secured the final playoff place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a convincing 30-run victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Needing a win to stay alive, Rajasthan recovered from an early wobble to post 205, thanks largely to a brilliant late assault from Jofra Archer. RR lost three wickets in the powerplay, but Dhruv Jurel’s 38 kept the innings together before Archer smashed 32 off 15 balls, including three sixes, as Rajasthan hammered 73 runs in the final five overs.

Archer then struck twice with the new ball to remove Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir, while Nandre Burger and Brijesh Sharma reduced Mumbai to 49/4 inside the powerplay.

Suryakumar Yadav fought back with 60 off 42 balls and Will Jacks added a quick 33, but Archer returned to dismiss Hardik Pandya at a crucial stage and halt the chase. Burger later removed Suryakumar as Mumbai were restricted to 175.

The victory sent Rajasthan into the playoffs, where they will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. Archer was named Player of the Match for his decisive all-round display.

Delhi Capitals finish strongly as KKR collapse at Eden Gardens

In the second match of the day Sunday, Delhi Capitals ended their IPL campaign with a dramatic 40-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

A rapid 60 from KL Rahul helped Delhi post 203/5 after useful contributions from Axar Patel, David Miller and Ashutosh Sharma.

Kolkata looked in control of the chase at 126/3 after 13 overs, with Ajinkya Rahane leading the way. But Kuldeep Yadav sparked a stunning collapse with two wickets in successive balls against his former franchise.

Mitchell Starc and Lungi Ngidi then ripped through the lower order as KKR crashed from 126/3 to 163 all out, losing eight wickets for just 38 runs. Ngidi finished with 3/27, while Kuldeep claimed 3/29 to earn Player of the Match honours.

Delhi closed their season with three straight wins but still missed out on the playoffs, while Kolkata’s disappointing campaign ended with another collapse under pressure.