Pakistan army chief heads to Tehran amid US-Iran mediation efforts

A British woman imprisoned in Iran has resumed a hunger strike alongside her husband as the couple continue protesting their detention and prison conditions after more than 16 months in custody.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman, a couple from East Sussex, were arrested in January 2025 while travelling through Iran during a round-the-world motorcycle trip. Iranian authorities later sentenced them to 10 years in prison on espionage charges, which they strongly deny.

According to reports, Craig Foreman began refusing food on May 9 after prison authorities at Tehran’s Evin prison cut off the couple’s access to phone calls following media interviews they gave from custody. Lindsay Foreman is believed to have joined the hunger strike on Tuesday.

Family members say the restrictions on communication with the outside world have increased psychological pressure on the couple during their detention.

The pair had previously spoken to media outlets from prison, describing harsh prison conditions and fears over their future.

In one interview, Lindsay Foreman said she had come to terms with the possibility of dying in prison amid growing regional tensions and uncertainty surrounding their case.

She also described life inside Evin prison during periods of heightened military tensions, saying inmates hid under beds as explosions were heard across Tehran.

Craig Foreman appealed directly to the British government for assistance, saying he could not understand why they had remained imprisoned for more than a year.

He also described being held in a small prison cell under difficult conditions, saying the experience had left him emotionally and physically exhausted.

The British government continues to advise against all travel to Iran, warning citizens of a significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention.

Earlier this year, the UK temporarily withdrew some diplomatic staff from Iran amid concerns over possible military escalation involving the United States and Israel.