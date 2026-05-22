Health
India sends vaccine aid to Afghanistan
Health
Afghanistan launches second nationwide polio vaccination campaign of 2026
Officials urged parents to ensure that all children under five years old receive the vaccine during the campaign period.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health has launched the second polio vaccination campaign of 2026 in cooperation with international partner organizations.
According to the ministry, more than 8.3 million children under the age of five are expected to receive polio vaccines during the campaign, which will be implemented in 194 districts across 20 provinces.
The campaign is being carried out from May 18 to May 21 in provinces across the central, southern, eastern, western, southeastern, northern and northeastern regions of the country.
In Kandahar, Helmand, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces, the campaign will take placce from May 19 to May 22.
Public Health Minister Noor Jalal Jalali said the ministry remains committed to stopping the spread of wild poliovirus in Afghanistan and will continue vaccination drives and supplementary health services until the disease is fully eradicated.
He also called on religious scholars, tribal elders, parents and influential community figures to support vaccinators and participate in efforts to protect children from polio.
The ministry emphasized that polio is a viral disease with no cure and can only be prevented through vaccination. Children infected with the virus may suffer permanent paralysis or death.
Officials urged parents to ensure that all children under five years old receive the vaccine during the campaign period.
The Ministry of Public Health added that vaccination teams will be present at designated locations across communities throughout the campaign.
Health
Jalal Jalali discusses health cooperation with head of CDE in Kabul
Noor Jalal Jalali, Minister of Public Health, met Thursday with Anthony Dutemple, Director General of the Chain of Hope (CDE), to discuss numerous issues around health.
Jalali discussed the organization’s strategy, maternal and child health activities, support for emergency obstetric and gynecological services, provision of training programs aimed at enhancing the capacity of healthcare workers, equipping the cardiac treatment department of Indira Gandhi Hospital, and expanding coordination and cooperation in the health sector.
The Ministry of Public Health stated that Jalali described the cooperation of partner institutions and organizations as important for strengthening the health sector and called for further collaboration in expanding adult cardiac treatment services at Ibn Sina Chest Hospital, equipping and standardizing the cardiac treatment department at Indira Gandhi Hospital, and improving the capacity of healthcare workers.
During the meeting, representatives of the Chain of Hope emphasized their continued support for Afghanistan’s health sector and pledged the necessary cooperation in the aforementioned areas.
Health
Midwives Day: UN urges greater investment to protect mothers and newborns in Afghanistan
UNFPA added that improving access to skilled midwives is key to ensuring safer pregnancies and addressing persistent gaps in healthcare services for women and children.
Marking the International Day of the Midwife, the United Nations Population Fund in Afghanistan has called for urgent investment in midwifery services to help reduce maternal and newborn deaths across the country.
In a message shared on X, UNFPA said expanding the global midwifery workforce — including the addition of up to one million midwives — would be one of the most effective ways to save lives by improving access to antenatal care, safe deliveries, and postnatal support.
The agency stressed that midwives are central to strengthening healthcare systems and preventing avoidable deaths, particularly in Afghanistan where maternal and child health indicators remain among the most challenging.
UNFPA added that improving access to skilled midwives is key to ensuring safer pregnancies and addressing persistent gaps in healthcare services for women and children.
The organization reaffirmed its commitment to maternal and newborn health programmes and called on international partners to sustain support for strengthening Afghanistan’s healthcare workforce.
Mohammadi crowned champion of 2nd season of Ariana Snooker Championship
Pakistan army chief heads to Tehran amid US-Iran mediation efforts
Azerbaijan sees strong prospects for cooperation with Afghanistan
India sends vaccine aid to Afghanistan
Qatari ambassador pledges support for restoring Afghanistan’s historical archives
New Afghanistan-China transport corridor launched via Turkmenistan
Afghanistan signs $46 million deal to develop standard laboratory complexes
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan
Afghanistan launches first 5G trial in Kabul to boost telecom services
Tahawol: Push for agreement between Iran and US discussed
Saar: Afghanistan in China-Russia’s limelight discussed
Tahawol: Call for handing over Afghanistan’s UN seat to IEA discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s emphasis on peaceful ties with Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Reason for postponing US attack on Iran reviewed
Trending
-
Regional3 days ago
Revised Iranian proposal to end war shared with US, Pakistani source says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan, China discuss Wakhan Corridor cooperation and future infrastructure projects
-
Sport4 days ago
Canada aim for historic first World Cup win on home soil in 2026
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan deploys jet squadron, thousands of troops to Saudi Arabia during Iran war
-
Health4 days ago
Afghanistan launches second nationwide polio vaccination campaign of 2026
-
Sport3 days ago
Mexico City Stadium to host opening match of FIFA World Cup 2026
-
World4 days ago
China to buy at least $17 billion in US agricultural products annually, White House says
-
Business4 days ago
$2 million rice processing factory project launched in Baghlan province