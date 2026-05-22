Afghan hajj minister arrives in Saudi Arabia to oversee services for pilgrims

Noor Mohammad Saqib, Afghanistan’s Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs, has traveled to Saudi Arabia to directly supervise the affairs of Afghan pilgrims and lead this year’s hajj operations after the successful arrival of all 30,000 Afghan pilgrims in the kingdom.

According to the ministry, the visit is aimed at strengthening coordination, improving the management of hajj affairs, and closely monitoring the services being provided to Afghan pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage season.

During his trip, the minister is expected to inspect accommodation facilities, transportation arrangements, food distribution, healthcare services, and religious guidance programs for Afghan pilgrims in Makkah, Medina, and other holy sites. He will also evaluate measures taken to ensure the smooth and organized transfer of pilgrims to the sacred rituals areas.

The ministry said Saqib will hold meetings with officials of various hajj committees and provide recommendations aimed at improving organization, coordination, and the effective delivery of services to pilgrims.

As part of his visit, the minister is also scheduled to attend official conferences and meetings organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to meet representatives from Islamic countries, hajj authorities, and contracting companies to discuss ways to further improve hajj services, expand facilities for pilgrims, and strengthen joint cooperation.

The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs stated that members of the Afghan hajj mission, alongside hundreds of employees from contracted service companies, are actively working in committees responsible for transportation, food services, religious rituals, missing persons, and other operational matters.

The ministry added that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure Afghan pilgrims can perform their hajj rituals in a safe, organized, and peaceful environment.