New dates announced for Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League

Organizers of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League have announced that the inaugural tournament will now be held from July 20 to July 29, 2026, in Kabul.

The competition had originally been scheduled to take place from June 1 to June 10.

Officials said the event will continue to be hosted at the AGDPES Gymnasium in Kabul, with matches expected to take place daily from 18:00 to 21:00.

Ariana Television Network (ATN), which recently secured exclusive broadcast rights for the league under a five-year agreement with the Afghanistan Wrestling Federation, will air the matches live across the country.

The inaugural season of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League is expected to feature around 350 wrestlers from across Afghanistan competing in 10 weight categories as part of 10 regional teams.

Organizers say preparations for the tournament are ongoing and that the postponement is intended to ensure better arrangements for teams, athletes and event operations ahead of the league’s launch.

The Wrestling Premier League is regarded as a major step toward creating a more structured national competition for wrestling in Afghanistan, one of the country’s most popular traditional sports.

Officials also hope the tournament will help provide greater exposure for Afghan wrestlers and contribute to the long-term development of the sport nationwide.