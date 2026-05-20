India announce squads for Afghanistan Test and ODI series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India’s Test and ODI squads for the upcoming series against Afghanistan, with Shubman Gill set to captain both sides.

The series, scheduled for June, includes a one-off Test match and a three-match ODI series and is being viewed as an important step in India’s preparations for a busy international calendar.

Selectors largely retained a familiar core of experienced players while also rewarding several younger talents following strong performances in IPL 2026.

The squad announcement came amid discussions surrounding workload management for key players, including fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, as well as the leadership role of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

According to reports, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and BCCI officials also considered the importance of the Afghanistan series in shaping India’s plans for the ongoing World Test Championship cycle and the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Despite the one-off Test not carrying World Test Championship points, India named a strong batting lineup as the team management looks to build momentum ahead of a demanding Test season later this year, including overseas tours and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain key figures in India’s ODI setup as selectors gradually shape the squad for the next World Cup cycle.

India’s Test squad for the Afghanistan series includes Shubman Gill as captain, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj among those selected.

The ODI squad also features Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan.

The one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan will be played from June 6 to 10 at the MYS International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

The ODI series will begin on June 14 in Dharamsala, followed by matches in Lucknow on June 17 and Chennai on June 20.