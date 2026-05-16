Latest News
U.S. reups $6 million reward for information on American missing in Afghanistan since 2014
The United States has renewed two rewards totaling $6 million for information leading to the whereabouts or safe return of American freelance writer Paul Edwin Overby Jr., who disappeared in Afghanistan 12 years ago.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Overby vanished in May 2014 while conducting research for a book in Afghanistan’s Khost province. Before disappearing, he had reportedly said he might cross into Pakistan.
“For over a decade, FBI agents and analysts have worked tirelessly to find Paul and bring him home,” said Darren Cox, assistant director in charge at the FBI. “We will continue to coordinate with partner agencies and pursue all credible leads until we can provide Paul’s family with the answers they’ve waited 12 years to hear.”
In May 2018, the FBI Washington Field Office announced a reward of up to $1 million for information that leads to Overby’s location, recovery, and return. The U.S. State Department’s Rewards for Justice program is also offering a reward of up to $5 million.
Latest News
Russia asked to send medical teachers to Afghanistan: Overchuk
Afghanistan has asked Russia to send medical teachers to help train Afghan students, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum, Overchuk said Afghan officials expressed strong interest in Russian medical education during recent talks between the two sides, TASS news agency reported.
“In addition, there is a very strong interest in Russian medicine. They have also asked us to send teachers to teach medicine to Afghan students,” Overchuk told reporters, adding that discussions over the past two years have covered a wide range of topics.
According to him, the talks also focused on fuel exports, agriculture, investment cooperation, and trade expansion between the two countries.
Overchuk said Russia sees significant potential for growth in bilateral trade with Afghanistan. He noted that trade volumes between the two sides have risen sharply in recent months.
“Today, we have established diplomatic relations with Afghanistan. Regular contacts are maintained, including between interested agencies,” he said.
The Russian deputy prime minister stated that bilateral trade currently stands at around $326 million according to Russian figures, while Afghan estimates place it closer to $500 million. He added that trade during the first two months of this year increased 2.6 times compared to the same period last year.
Overchuk also said Afghan officials are interested in importing Russian automobiles and agricultural products.
“Afghans remember very well the products the Soviet Union once supplied, including Soviet cars and trucks,” he said. “They say it would be great if Russia could once again establish such supplies to their country.”
The 17th International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum” is being held from May 12 to 17 in Kazan, Russia.
Meanwhile, Nuruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, has said that Afghanistan is exploring the possibility of sending migrant workers to Russia and sees Moscow’s interest in this matter.
“Various agencies are working on issues related to migrant workers,” he noted. “There is a shared interest, both on the part of Russia and on the part of Afghanistan, in achieving tangible results.”
According to the minister, “the only obstacle that exists is language issues.” “Nevertheless, we are making efforts to overcome this obstacle. A joint commission is working on this issue to find a common solution and achieve results,” Azizi added.
Latest News
Pakistan delegation to Afghanistan delayed amid Middle East tensions: Afridi
Latest News
Khalilzad: Pakistan and Afghanistan on tragic trajectory, urges bold policy shift
Following the killing of eight Pakistani security forces in an explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, said Islamabad is likely to blame Afghanistan, a move he warned could further escalate tensions and increase the risk of real conflict between the two countries.
Khalilzad said on X late Friday: “It is heart-breaking to watch old patterns that led to nothing but grief in the past, continuously replay again and again. It will not lead anywhere good. And the tragic irony is that an “alternative future” is absolutely within reach and would be so much better for both countries and all of their people: an economic partnership between Afghanistan and Pakistan that would bring prosperity to both.”
He reiterated his long-standing call for a negotiated solution, proposing a new agreement between the two countries under which neither side would allow its territory to be used by individuals or groups to threaten the other’s security, with oversight from a trusted third party.
Khalilzad urged both sides to reconsider their approach, saying Pakistan and Afghanistan are on a “tragic trajectory” and must make a bold shift.
He also expressed condolences to the families of the Pakistani soldiers killed in the attack.
Trump says ISIS second-in-command Abu-Bilal al-Minuki killed by US and Nigerian forces
U.S. reups $6 million reward for information on American missing in Afghanistan since 2014
Russia asked to send medical teachers to Afghanistan: Overchuk
Pakistan delegation to Afghanistan delayed amid Middle East tensions: Afridi
IPL: Chennai Super Kings drop to sixth place after defeat against Lucknow Super Giants
New Afghanistan-China transport corridor launched via Turkmenistan
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan
Afghanistan moves toward self-sufficiency in car battery production
Airspace transit fees generate revenue for Afghanistan as flight routes shift
Tawsia: Economic opportunities for Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Problems of Afghan refugees in Iran discussed
Tahawol: Donald Trump’s trip to China discussed
Saar: Hopes for easing tensions between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Tahawol: China’s optimism on Kabul–Islamabad talks discussed
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan signs $46 million deal to develop standard laboratory complexes
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran allegedly relocates aircraft to Pakistan and Afghanistan amid US strike fears: CBS Reports
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan seeks closer trade cooperation with Uzbekistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN warns hunger crisis in Afghanistan deepening, women and children most affected
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA reports hundreds of civilian casualties in Pakistan-linked violence across Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan powerlifting team wins six medals at World Cup series in Belarus
-
Regional4 days ago
UNICEF reports 70 children killed in West Bank and East Jerusalem since 2025
-
World4 days ago
Americans don’t think Trump has explained Iran war goals, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows