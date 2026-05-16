U.S. reups $6 million reward for information on American missing in Afghanistan since 2014

Afghanistan has asked Russia to send medical teachers to help train Afghan students, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum, Overchuk said Afghan officials expressed strong interest in Russian medical education during recent talks between the two sides, TASS news agency reported.

“In addition, there is a very strong interest in Russian medicine. They have also asked us to send teachers to teach medicine to Afghan students,” Overchuk told reporters, adding that discussions over the past two years have covered a wide range of topics.

According to him, the talks also focused on fuel exports, agriculture, investment cooperation, and trade expansion between the two countries.

Overchuk said Russia sees significant potential for growth in bilateral trade with Afghanistan. He noted that trade volumes between the two sides have risen sharply in recent months.

“Today, we have established diplomatic relations with Afghanistan. Regular contacts are maintained, including between interested agencies,” he said.

The Russian deputy prime minister stated that bilateral trade currently stands at around $326 million according to Russian figures, while Afghan estimates place it closer to $500 million. He added that trade during the first two months of this year increased 2.6 times compared to the same period last year.

Overchuk also said Afghan officials are interested in importing Russian automobiles and agricultural products.

“Afghans remember very well the products the Soviet Union once supplied, including Soviet cars and trucks,” he said. “They say it would be great if Russia could once again establish such supplies to their country.”

The 17th International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum” is being held from May 12 to 17 in Kazan, Russia.

Meanwhile, Nuruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, has said that Afghanistan is exploring the possibility of sending migrant workers to Russia and sees Moscow’s interest in this matter.

“Various agencies are working on issues related to migrant workers,” he noted. “There is a shared interest, both on the part of Russia and on the part of Afghanistan, in achieving tangible results.”

According to the minister, “the only obstacle that exists is language issues.” “Nevertheless, we are making efforts to overcome this obstacle. A joint commission is working on this issue to find a common solution and achieve results,” Azizi added.