Tawsia: Economic opportunities for Afghanistan discussed
Latest News
Khalilzad: Pakistan and Afghanistan on tragic trajectory, urges bold policy shift
Following the killing of eight Pakistani security forces in an explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, said Islamabad is likely to blame Afghanistan, a move he warned could further escalate tensions and increase the risk of real conflict between the two countries.
Khalilzad said on X late Friday: “It is heart-breaking to watch old patterns that led to nothing but grief in the past, continuously replay again and again. It will not lead anywhere good. And the tragic irony is that an “alternative future” is absolutely within reach and would be so much better for both countries and all of their people: an economic partnership between Afghanistan and Pakistan that would bring prosperity to both.”
He reiterated his long-standing call for a negotiated solution, proposing a new agreement between the two countries under which neither side would allow its territory to be used by individuals or groups to threaten the other’s security, with oversight from a trusted third party.
Khalilzad urged both sides to reconsider their approach, saying Pakistan and Afghanistan are on a “tragic trajectory” and must make a bold shift.
He also expressed condolences to the families of the Pakistani soldiers killed in the attack.
Latest News
‘Journalists must be able to work without fear’: UK Envoy Lindsay
Richard Lindsay, the United Kingdom’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, has expressed concern over the arrest of three journalists by the Islamic Emirate, urging authorities to ensure press freedom and due process.
“Concerned by reports that 3 journalists have been detained in Afghanistan without clear charges, as well as reports of assaults and property seizures. We urge transparency, due process, and respect for rights. Journalists must be able to work without fear,” said Lindsay on X.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also voiced strong concern over the detention, calling on the Islamic Emirate to clarify the charges against the journalists and ensure accountability in the handling of the case.
Sport
Afghanistan lose 2-0 to Tajikistan in CAFA 2026 tournament
Afghanistan’s national under-20 football team suffered a 2-0 defeat against Tajikistan in their third match of the 2026 CAFA U-20 Championship.
The Afghan side had also lost their previous two matches against Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the tournament.
The 2026 CAFA U-20 Championship is being hosted by Tajikistan with the participation of five teams.
Tawsia: Economic opportunities for Afghanistan discussed
Khalilzad: Pakistan and Afghanistan on tragic trajectory, urges bold policy shift
‘Journalists must be able to work without fear’: UK Envoy Lindsay
Afghanistan lose 2-0 to Tajikistan in CAFA 2026 tournament
Iran has ‘no trust’ in US, will negotiate only if it is serious, Araqchi says
New Afghanistan-China transport corridor launched via Turkmenistan
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Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan
Afghanistan moves toward self-sufficiency in car battery production
Airspace transit fees generate revenue for Afghanistan as flight routes shift
Tawsia: Economic opportunities for Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Problems of Afghan refugees in Iran discussed
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Saar: Hopes for easing tensions between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
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