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Tawsia: Economic opportunities for Afghanistan discussed

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Khalilzad: Pakistan and Afghanistan on tragic trajectory, urges bold policy shift

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May 15, 2026

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Following the killing of eight Pakistani security forces in an explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, said Islamabad is likely to blame Afghanistan, a move he warned could further escalate tensions and increase the risk of real conflict between the two countries.

Khalilzad said on X late Friday: “It is heart-breaking to watch old patterns that led to nothing but grief in the past, continuously replay again and again. It will not lead anywhere good. And the tragic irony is that an “alternative future” is absolutely within reach and would be so much better for both countries and all of their people: an economic partnership between Afghanistan and Pakistan that would bring prosperity to both.”

He reiterated his long-standing call for a negotiated solution, proposing a new agreement between the two countries under which neither side would allow its territory to be used by individuals or groups to threaten the other’s security, with oversight from a trusted third party.

Khalilzad urged both sides to reconsider their approach, saying Pakistan and Afghanistan are on a “tragic trajectory” and must make a bold shift.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the Pakistani soldiers killed in the attack.

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‘Journalists must be able to work without fear’: UK Envoy Lindsay

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6 hours ago

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May 15, 2026

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Richard Lindsay, the United Kingdom’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, has expressed concern over the arrest of three journalists by the Islamic Emirate, urging authorities to ensure press freedom and due process.

“Concerned by reports that 3 journalists have been detained in Afghanistan without clear charges, as well as reports of assaults and property seizures. We urge transparency, due process, and respect for rights. Journalists must be able to work without fear,” said Lindsay on X.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also voiced strong concern over the detention, calling on the Islamic Emirate to clarify the charges against the journalists and ensure accountability in the handling of the case.

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Afghanistan lose 2-0 to Tajikistan in CAFA 2026 tournament

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7 hours ago

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May 15, 2026

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Afghanistan’s national under-20 football team suffered a 2-0 defeat against Tajikistan in their third match of the 2026 CAFA U-20 Championship.

The Afghan side had also lost their previous two matches against Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the tournament.

The 2026 CAFA U-20 Championship is being hosted by Tajikistan with the participation of five teams.

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