Blast at Kabul school injures at least 52

An explosion at a school in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Monday injured at least 52 people, according to sources.

The blast, caused by a hand grenade, occurred at around 4:55 p.m. at Sham-e Hedayat Private School in Mahdiya Township, located in Kabul’s 18th security district.

According to sources, the grenade was in the hands of a student when it exploded.