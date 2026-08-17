Connect with us

Latest News

Blast at Kabul school injures at least 52

Published

1 hour ago

on

An explosion at a school in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Monday injured at least 52 people, according to sources.

The blast, caused by a hand grenade, occurred at around 4:55 p.m. at Sham-e Hedayat Private School in Mahdiya Township, located in Kabul’s 18th security district.

According to sources, the grenade was in the hands of a student when it exploded.

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Juma Khan Fateh surrenders to IEA forces in Badakhshan

According to the sources, Fateh’s remaining associates are expected to be disarmed, while IEA forces are set to establish full control over the area.

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 17, 2026

By

Juma Khan Fateh and his forces have surrendered to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Nusay district of Badakhshan province following several days of pressure and encirclement, security sources told Ariana News.

Sources said increasing pressure on Fateh’s group left them with no option but to surrender. Fateh and his fighters reportedly laid down their weapons at positions held by IEA forces in Nusay.

Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, the IEA’s Army Chief of Staff, had travelled to Nusay to oversee the situation and the operation against Fateh’s group.

According to the sources, Fateh’s remaining associates are expected to be disarmed, while IEA forces are set to establish full control over the area.

The reported surrender marks the latest development in the security situation in Nusay, although further details about the terms of the surrender and the number of fighters involved were not immediately available.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Afghanistan Supreme Court says rights of almost 119,000 women addressed over five years

The courts also handled 8,904 cases related to women’s maintenance and other associated rights, according to Hamza.

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 17, 2026

By

Afghanistan’s Supreme Court says the country’s courts have addressed the legal and Sharia-based rights of 118,869 women over the past five years.

Mansoor Ahmad Hamza, deputy spokesman for the Supreme Court, said the cases covered a range of issues, including inheritance, property, maintenance, documentation and other legal matters.

Hamza said courts handled 12,976 cases involving women’s inheritance and property rights during the five-year period. Another 9,021 inheritance-related cases were registered for information gathering and review.

He added that 18,750 cases involving the registration, verification and certification of women’s property and related documents were addressed, while 22,703 cases concerned the processing of inheritance and property documents.

The courts also handled 8,904 cases related to women’s maintenance and other associated rights, according to Hamza.

He said inheritance, property, dowry, maintenance and other rights granted to women under Islamic Sharia are recognized as established rights, and that courts are required to examine such cases carefully and impartially in accordance with Sharia and applicable laws.

Hamza added that judicial proceedings involving women’s rights will continue, with the aim of ensuring that eligible individuals receive their legal and religious rights and preventing those rights from being denied or lost.

Continue Reading

Latest News

China’s special envoy for Afghanistan visits Türkiye, Pakistan and Afghanistan

According to China’s Foreign Ministry, Yue held consultations in Türkiye with Cihad Erginay, Director General for South Asia at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, discussing issues of mutual interest.

Published

12 hours ago

on

August 17, 2026

By

China’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs Yue Xiaoyong visited Türkiye, Pakistan and Afghanistan from July 30 to August 8, 2026, as Beijing continues diplomatic engagement on regional issues.

According to China’s Foreign Ministry, Yue held consultations in Türkiye with Cihad Erginay, Director General for South Asia at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, discussing issues of mutual interest.

During his visits to Pakistan and Afghanistan, Yue also held talks with officials from both countries on ways to improve and develop relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

China did not provide further details about the discussions.

The visit comes as relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan remain strained by ongoing security and political tensions, with both sides facing challenges in their bilateral ties.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2026 Ariana News. All rights reserved!