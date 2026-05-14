Sport
FIFA to launch global social impact campaigns at 2026 World Cup
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 11 and will bring together 48 national teams in one of the largest sporting events in history.
FIFA says the 2026 FIFA World Cup will serve not only as the world’s biggest football tournament, but also as a global platform to promote peace, education, anti-racism, and healthy lifestyles.
In a statement released one month before the tournament kickoff on June 11, FIFA announced that a series of social impact campaigns will be showcased across all 16 World Cup venues through giant stadium screens, LED boards, and digital platforms.
The campaigns will include “Football Unites the World,” “No Racism,” and “Be Active,” all aimed at encouraging unity, diversity, social inclusion, and physical activity among young people worldwide.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said football has the power to connect people across cultures and borders, adding that the organization wants to use the World Cup to promote peace, education, and respect globally.
As part of the “Unite for Peace” campaign, all 48 participating national teams and match officials will wear special sleeve patches during the group stage to highlight the importance of dialogue, tolerance, and social cohesion.
The “Unite for Education” initiative will be featured during the knockout stages of the tournament and aims to support learning opportunities worldwide through football-related educational programs.
Meanwhile, FIFA’s “No Racism” campaign will carry the message “Listen, Stand Up, Show Up,” reinforcing the organization’s zero-tolerance stance against racism in football and society.
FIFA also announced the return of its “Be Active” campaign, encouraging children and fans to engage in daily physical activity through football-themed exercises, dance workouts, and fan events during the tournament.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 11 and will bring together 48 national teams in one of the largest sporting events in history.
The opening match in the United States will see the U.S. national team face Paraguay. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature a record 104 matches across 16 host cities, beginning on June 11 in Mexico City and ending with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Football fans in Afghanistan will be able to follow all the action live on the Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament in the country. ATN will broadcast matches live on Ariana Television, providing full coverage of the world’s biggest football event for Afghan viewers.
Fans are also encouraged to stay connected with Ariana Television and Ariana News on social media for the latest updates, including match schedules, team news, and other FIFA World Cup 2026 developments as the tournament draws closer.
Sport
Japan, Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan qualify for FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026
Japan, Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan have secured qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 after strong performances at the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.
The three Asian sides join hosts Qatar as confirmed representatives from the Asian Football Confederation for the expanded 48-team tournament later this year.
Japan booked their place after defeating Qatar and then beating China 2-1 in Group B. Anthony Motosuna and Maki Kitahara scored the goals that sealed a second straight victory and guaranteed qualification.
Saudi Arabia also advanced from Group A after a 2-0 win over Thailand. Marwan Al Yami opened the scoring early before Hassan Al Okrush added a late second goal, giving the Saudis six points from two matches following their opening win against Myanmar.
Tajikistan joined them after edging Myanmar 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Asadbek Makhtumov. The victory followed Tajikistan’s opening 2-0 win over Thailand and secured their place in Qatar 2026.
More teams could qualify on Sunday as the second round of matches in Groups C and D continues, with the final group-stage fixtures set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sport
Afghan cricket delegation travels to China for technical cooperation
A delegation from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has traveled to China following an official invitation from the Chinese government, in a move aimed at strengthening sports diplomacy and expanding technical cooperation in cricket between the two countries.
The delegation includes national coach Nawroz Mangal and players Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Faisal Shinozada, and Wahidullah Zadran.
Before their departure, ACB Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan met with the delegation, reaffirming the board’s commitment to developing and globalizing Afghan cricket. He also referenced previous international engagement efforts, including a memorandum of understanding signed with the Uzbekistan Cricket Federation focused on cricket development and technical collaboration.
Naseeb Khan highlighted existing economic and industrial ties between Afghanistan and China, expressing optimism that sports cooperation—particularly in cricket—could further strengthen bilateral relations. He emphasized that knowledge-sharing, technical exchange, and joint development initiatives would support the growth of the sport in both countries.
During their visit, the Afghan delegation is expected to hold discussions on cricket development, community engagement, and the role of sport in society. The program also includes participation in workshops, attendance at a cricket match organized by Chinese cricket authorities, and visits to sports technology and innovation exhibitions.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board has increasingly pursued regional partnerships in recent years. Last year, it signed a cooperation agreement with the Uzbekistan Cricket Federation covering technical exchange, capacity building, development programs, and educational workshops aimed at expanding cricket infrastructure and expertise in the region.
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