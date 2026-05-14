FIFA to launch global social impact campaigns at 2026 World Cup

FIFA says the 2026 FIFA World Cup will serve not only as the world’s biggest football tournament, but also as a global platform to promote peace, education, anti-racism, and healthy lifestyles.

In a statement released one month before the tournament kickoff on June 11, FIFA announced that a series of social impact campaigns will be showcased across all 16 World Cup venues through giant stadium screens, LED boards, and digital platforms.

The campaigns will include “Football Unites the World,” “No Racism,” and “Be Active,” all aimed at encouraging unity, diversity, social inclusion, and physical activity among young people worldwide.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said football has the power to connect people across cultures and borders, adding that the organization wants to use the World Cup to promote peace, education, and respect globally.

As part of the “Unite for Peace” campaign, all 48 participating national teams and match officials will wear special sleeve patches during the group stage to highlight the importance of dialogue, tolerance, and social cohesion.

The “Unite for Education” initiative will be featured during the knockout stages of the tournament and aims to support learning opportunities worldwide through football-related educational programs.

Meanwhile, FIFA’s “No Racism” campaign will carry the message “Listen, Stand Up, Show Up,” reinforcing the organization’s zero-tolerance stance against racism in football and society.

FIFA also announced the return of its “Be Active” campaign, encouraging children and fans to engage in daily physical activity through football-themed exercises, dance workouts, and fan events during the tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 11 and will bring together 48 national teams in one of the largest sporting events in history.

The opening match in the United States will see the U.S. national team face Paraguay. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature a record 104 matches across 16 host cities, beginning on June 11 in Mexico City and ending with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Football fans in Afghanistan will be able to follow all the action live on the Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament in the country. ATN will broadcast matches live on Ariana Television, providing full coverage of the world’s biggest football event for Afghan viewers.

Fans are also encouraged to stay connected with Ariana Television and Ariana News on social media for the latest updates, including match schedules, team news, and other FIFA World Cup 2026 developments as the tournament draws closer.