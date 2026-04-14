Climate Change
War driving hidden climate crisis in Middle East, think tank warns
A new report published Tuesday by the Observer Research Foundation Middle East (ORF) warns that ongoing conflict in the Middle East is accelerating environmental damage and contributing significantly to global climate change, describing the phenomenon as a “silent casualty of war.”
The analysis, authored by Houraa Daher, focuses on the environmental fallout from the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, highlighting how military operations and attacks on energy infrastructure are generating large volumes of greenhouse gas emissions while damaging ecosystems and public health.
According to the report, strikes on oil facilities and critical infrastructure have released toxic pollutants into the air, soil, and water systems, threatening food security, agricultural productivity, and access to clean water across the region.
In Iran, airstrikes on oil depots have reportedly triggered incidents of “black rain” — a hazardous mix of oil particles and precipitation — raising serious health concerns for urban populations.
The report also points to broader regional impacts, including fires in Lebanon’s forests and damage to agricultural land, as well as risks posed by strikes on nuclear and uranium sites, which could release radioactive contaminants into the environment.
A key concern is the disruption of global transport and energy routes.
The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes — has pushed crude prices above $100 per barrel and forced shipping companies to take longer routes. Combined with restricted airspace across much of the Middle East, this has increased fuel consumption, travel times, and emissions from both aviation and maritime transport.
The report notes that rerouting flights and vessels can significantly raise carbon output, while disruptions to key corridors such as the Suez Canal may increase shipping-related emissions by up to 50 percent.
While the human and economic costs of war are widely recognized, Daher argues that climate impacts often receive less attention because they unfold over longer periods. However, the cumulative effect could be severe, particularly in the Middle East, which is already warming faster than the global average and is highly vulnerable to extreme weather events such as droughts and heatwaves.
Globally, military activity is a major but underreported contributor to emissions. The report estimates that armed forces accounted for around 5.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, with total military spending rising sharply in recent years — a trend likely to further increase emissions.
Drawing on comparisons with conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine War and the war in Gaza, the report highlights the long-term environmental costs of warfare, including emissions from reconstruction, wildfires, and the destruction of infrastructure.
Looking ahead, the report warns that the environmental consequences of the current conflict will continue long after fighting subsides. Reconstruction efforts, increased reliance on fossil fuels, and environmental degradation could intensify climate pressures across the region.
However, it also suggests a potential turning point: the crisis may accelerate investment in cleaner energy alternatives as countries seek more stable and sustainable energy sources amid ongoing geopolitical instability.
Climate Change
Japan, UNOPS partner on $9.4m climate adaptation initiative in Afghanistan
Japan and the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) have signed a $9.4 million grant agreement aimed at strengthening climate adaptation and disaster preparedness in Afghanistan.
The agreement, valued at 1.474 billion Japanese yen ($9.4 million) was signed by UNOPS Afghanistan Country Director Katy Ann Webley and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Afghanistan Chief Representative Sota Tosaka.
The project will be implemented in Kabul province and focuses on improving the capacity of local communities to cope with climate-related disasters.
Using a community-led approach, the programme will support the construction of infrastructure designed to reduce the impact of floods, droughts and other climate risks, alongside training to improve emergency preparedness and response.
Over the next 24 months, UNOPS will carry out activities aimed at enhancing climate risk awareness, strengthening local resilience and protecting livelihoods vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
Climate Change
Winter storm disrupts US travel, triggers thousands of flight cancellations
The disruptions followed a chaotic Sunday, when about 11,000 flights were scrapped—the highest daily total since the COVID-19 pandemic
A powerful winter storm sweeping across the United States brought air travel to a near standstill on Monday, forcing airlines to cancel and delay thousands of flights as freezing rain and heavy snowfall battered large parts of the country.
By late afternoon, nearly 19% of scheduled flights had been canceled, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Separate data from FlightAware showed around 5,220 U.S. flights were canceled and more than 6,500 delayed by early evening.
The disruptions followed a chaotic Sunday, when about 11,000 flights were scrapped—the highest daily total since the COVID-19 pandemic, Cirium said.
The massive storm dumped up to a foot of snow from New Mexico to New England, paralyzing much of the eastern United States and contributing to at least 18 deaths. Extreme cold is expected to linger in some areas through the week.
American Airlines accounted for the largest share of disruptions on Monday, canceling nearly 1,180 flights and delaying about 1,130, followed by Republic Airways, JetBlue Airways, and Delta Air Lines.
In an advisory, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned that snow, freezing rain, and low visibility were affecting major hubs, including Boston and the New York metropolitan area. Boston Logan International Airport recorded the highest cancellation rate at 71%, according to Cirium.
American Airlines said the storm disrupted operations at five of its nine hub airports, including its largest base at Dallas–Fort Worth, where freezing temperatures and ice grounded flights.
The carrier requested FAA-approved ground stops for all its flights at Dallas–Fort Worth and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to manage gate capacity constraints.
The airline said teams were working around the clock to restore operations, as frustrated passengers flooded social media with requests for updates and assistance.
United Airlines said it had begun restoring flights, with cancellations dropping sharply from 1,019 on Sunday to 320 by Monday evening, FlightAware data showed.
The storm is on track to become the costliest severe weather event since the Los Angeles-area wildfires in early 2025, with preliminary damage and economic losses estimated between $105 billion and $115 billion, according to AccuWeather.
Airline operations remain vulnerable due to the interconnected nature of flight schedules, where cancellations can leave aircraft and crews out of position, slowing recovery efforts. Already, about 285 flights scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled, FlightAware data showed.
Climate Change
FAO warns of dry winter, low snowfall and rising food insecurity risks in Afghanistan
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has warned that Afghanistan is likely to face a drier and warmer-than-average winter, raising serious concerns about water availability, agricultural production and food security.
In its Seasonal Climate Outlook for December 2025 to February 2026, FAO said a weak La Niña pattern is driving below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures across most parts of the country. The report notes that the 2025/26 wet season has already begun drier and warmer than normal, with widespread soil moisture deficits persisting for another consecutive year
According to FAO, snow accumulation remains exceptionally low, with snow-water-equivalent levels at their lowest point in the past 25 years. This poses a critical hydrological risk, particularly for irrigated wheat-growing areas that depend on snowmelt-fed river systems. Even if precipitation improves later in winter, early deficits are unlikely to be fully offset, the report said
The outlook projects that December, January and February will all carry an elevated risk of below-normal rainfall, especially in northern, northeastern, western and central highland regions. Warmer daytime temperatures combined with cold nights are also expected to increase stress on crops, livestock and vulnerable communities
FAO warned that continued dryness could delay planting and weaken crop establishment for rain-fed winter wheat and barley, potentially reducing yields for the 2026 harvest. In irrigated areas, low snowpack threatens spring water supplies, increasing competition for water and reliance on already stressed groundwater resources.
Rangeland and pasture conditions are also expected to deteriorate, with delayed green-up likely to force herders to depend longer on stored fodder. This could lead to declining livestock health, reduced milk production and increased risk of animal losses toward late winter and early spring, the report said.
FAO and partner assessments caution that consecutive seasons of insufficient rainfall and high temperatures have already weakened agricultural systems and could leave millions of people facing acute food insecurity between late 2025 and early 2026
The UN agency emphasized the need for close monitoring of precipitation, snowpack and crop conditions, calling for timely agricultural support, improved water management and early anticipatory action to mitigate the impacts of the unfolding climate risks.
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