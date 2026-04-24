Climate Change
Uzbek president emphasizes Afghanistan’s role in regional water cooperation
At a regional water summit in Astana on Wednesday, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of involving Afghanistan in broader regional cooperation on water, climate, and environmental issues.
He underlined that Afghanistan’s participation is essential for effective management of shared water resources in Central Asia, particularly in the Aral Sea basin, where upstream and downstream countries are closely interconnected.
The Uzbek president also called for increased international support for environmental protection and land reclamation projects inside Afghanistan.
He further stressed that long-term stability in the region will depend on the development of a legal framework governing water allocation that clearly defines the rights and obligations of all countries in the basin.
Uzbekistan’s authorities have expressed concern over the construction of the Qosh Tepa canal in Afghanistan, saying it could “radically change the water regime and balance” in Central Asia.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), however, has said that Uzbekistan will not be harmed by the canal.
Climate Change
Webinar series highlights growing climate pressures on livelihoods in Afghanistan
Afghanistan is widely regarded as one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, with limited capacity to manage its effects.
A recent webinar series hosted by the United Nations Assistance Mission (UNAMA) in Afghanistan has underscored the escalating impact of climate change on humanitarian needs and livelihoods across Afghanistan.
Held in partnership with Samuel Hall, the six-part series in late 2025 brought together Afghan experts, humanitarian workers, UN agencies, NGOs and local stakeholders to examine the country’s mounting environmental challenges and explore potential responses.
Afghanistan is widely regarded as one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, with limited capacity to manage its effects. Participants warned that communities are already facing severe consequences, including rising displacement, worsening food insecurity and increasing pressure on natural resources.
The discussions highlighted that nearly 70 percent of the population depends on climate-sensitive agriculture, leaving livelihoods exposed to shifting weather patterns. A changing water cycle has intensified water scarcity nationwide, while urban centres such as Kabul are grappling with declining groundwater levels.
At the same time, increasingly erratic seasonal flooding continues to damage homes, infrastructure and farmland, compounding humanitarian needs.
Speakers also pointed to the growing link between climate change and displacement, noting that environmental shocks are driving both internal migration and cross-border movements as livelihoods come under strain.
Across the six sessions, participants explored a range of themes, including water management, climate finance, the role of women and youth, and the intersection of climate change with peace and security.
The series aimed to amplify Afghan perspectives and maintain focus on the country’s climate challenges, particularly as Afghanistan remains largely absent from global climate forums.
Organisers said the discussions highlighted both the scale of the crisis and the depth of local expertise available to respond, while calling for sustained, coordinated and evidence-based action.
Summary notes and recordings from the sessions have been released to inform policymakers, donors and practitioners, outlining key recommendations and areas requiring further investment and collaboration.
Climate Change
War driving hidden climate crisis in Middle East, think tank warns
A new report published Tuesday by the Observer Research Foundation Middle East (ORF) warns that ongoing conflict in the Middle East is accelerating environmental damage and contributing significantly to global climate change, describing the phenomenon as a “silent casualty of war.”
The analysis, authored by Houraa Daher, focuses on the environmental fallout from the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, highlighting how military operations and attacks on energy infrastructure are generating large volumes of greenhouse gas emissions while damaging ecosystems and public health.
According to the report, strikes on oil facilities and critical infrastructure have released toxic pollutants into the air, soil, and water systems, threatening food security, agricultural productivity, and access to clean water across the region.
In Iran, airstrikes on oil depots have reportedly triggered incidents of “black rain” — a hazardous mix of oil particles and precipitation — raising serious health concerns for urban populations.
The report also points to broader regional impacts, including fires in Lebanon’s forests and damage to agricultural land, as well as risks posed by strikes on nuclear and uranium sites, which could release radioactive contaminants into the environment.
A key concern is the disruption of global transport and energy routes.
The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes — has pushed crude prices above $100 per barrel and forced shipping companies to take longer routes. Combined with restricted airspace across much of the Middle East, this has increased fuel consumption, travel times, and emissions from both aviation and maritime transport.
The report notes that rerouting flights and vessels can significantly raise carbon output, while disruptions to key corridors such as the Suez Canal may increase shipping-related emissions by up to 50 percent.
While the human and economic costs of war are widely recognized, Daher argues that climate impacts often receive less attention because they unfold over longer periods. However, the cumulative effect could be severe, particularly in the Middle East, which is already warming faster than the global average and is highly vulnerable to extreme weather events such as droughts and heatwaves.
Globally, military activity is a major but underreported contributor to emissions. The report estimates that armed forces accounted for around 5.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, with total military spending rising sharply in recent years — a trend likely to further increase emissions.
Drawing on comparisons with conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine War and the war in Gaza, the report highlights the long-term environmental costs of warfare, including emissions from reconstruction, wildfires, and the destruction of infrastructure.
Looking ahead, the report warns that the environmental consequences of the current conflict will continue long after fighting subsides. Reconstruction efforts, increased reliance on fossil fuels, and environmental degradation could intensify climate pressures across the region.
However, it also suggests a potential turning point: the crisis may accelerate investment in cleaner energy alternatives as countries seek more stable and sustainable energy sources amid ongoing geopolitical instability.
Climate Change
Japan, UNOPS partner on $9.4m climate adaptation initiative in Afghanistan
Japan and the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) have signed a $9.4 million grant agreement aimed at strengthening climate adaptation and disaster preparedness in Afghanistan.
The agreement, valued at 1.474 billion Japanese yen ($9.4 million) was signed by UNOPS Afghanistan Country Director Katy Ann Webley and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Afghanistan Chief Representative Sota Tosaka.
The project will be implemented in Kabul province and focuses on improving the capacity of local communities to cope with climate-related disasters.
Using a community-led approach, the programme will support the construction of infrastructure designed to reduce the impact of floods, droughts and other climate risks, alongside training to improve emergency preparedness and response.
Over the next 24 months, UNOPS will carry out activities aimed at enhancing climate risk awareness, strengthening local resilience and protecting livelihoods vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
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