Hegseth says review of Afghanistan withdrawal nearing completion

U.S. War Secretary Pete Hegseth says a comprehensive review of the American military withdrawal from Afghanistan is nearing completion and is expected to be released later this summer.

Speaking to reporters, Hegseth described the review as a “thorough” examination of what happened during the 2021 withdrawal, which ended the United States’ 20-year military presence in Afghanistan.

He said all major components of the review have now been completed, including interviews and the assessment of classified materials. Preliminary findings are already available, and the final report is being prepared for release after further verification.

According to Hegseth, the process has been treated with seriousness from the outset, emphasizing the importance of ensuring accuracy and accountability. He added that the review is not a question of whether it will be released, but when.

The upcoming report is expected to provide a detailed account of decision-making, operational challenges, and events surrounding the withdrawal, which has remained a subject of political debate in Washington since its execution.