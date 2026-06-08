IEA calls for greater engagement with Afghanistan ahead of UN Security Council meeting

The Islamic Emirate has urged the United Nations Security Council to place political and economic engagement with Afghanistan at the forefront of discussions during its quarterly meeting on the country, scheduled for Monday.

Officials from the Islamic Emirate said Afghanistan’s current authorities should be invited to participate in future Security Council meetings on the country, arguing that direct representation would provide a more accurate reflection of conditions on the ground and ensure that the views of the Afghan government are heard.

The Security Council session is expected to review political, security, economic and humanitarian developments in Afghanistan over the past three months.

Council members are also set to discuss the future of international engagement with the country and the role of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

The meeting comes as the Security Council prepares to decide on the future of UNAMA’s mandate, which is due to expire in less than eight days. Members are expected to consider an extension of the mission’s mandate.

Islamic Emirate officials have previously expressed concerns about some UNAMA reports, saying they place too much emphasis on issues they consider secondary while not sufficiently reflecting developments and realities within Afghanistan.

UNAMA remains the United Nations’ main mission in Afghanistan, overseeing humanitarian coordination, monitoring human rights issues and supporting engagement between Afghanistan and the international community.

Analysts say the Security Council’s deliberations could offer insight into the international community’s evolving approach to Afghanistan and help shape UNAMA’s role in the months ahead.