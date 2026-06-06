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Tahawol: Impact of Middle East crisis on aid transfers to Afghanistan

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Tahawol: Discussion on fear of internal disputes in Iran

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June 4, 2026

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Tahawol: Welcoming Qatar’s cooperation with Afghanistan discussed

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June 3, 2026

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Tahawol: China’s efforts to host next round of Urumqi talks

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June 2, 2026

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