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Afghanistan drawn in challenging group for AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers
The Afghanistan U-20 national football team has been drawn alongside Jordan, Tajikistan and hosts Bahrain in Group D of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup China 2027 qualifiers.
The official draw was held Thursday at AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with qualification matches scheduled to take place from August 25 to September 6, 2026 in a centralized league format hosted by Bahrain.
Afghanistan faces a difficult path to qualification, with Jordan and Tajikistan both regarded as strong competitors in Asian youth football, while Bahrain will enjoy home advantage during the tournament.
The qualifiers are part of a newly restructured AFC youth competition system approved earlier this year. Under the new format, 32 teams in the Qualification Phase have been divided into eight groups of four teams each.
Group winners, along with the seven best second-placed teams, will advance to the AFC U-20 Asian Cup China 2027 finals.
The AFC said the revised format is aimed at creating more competitive and meaningful matches while giving teams the opportunity to face opponents of similar technical standards.
Under the new system, the bottom team in each qualification group will be relegated to the Development Phase for the following edition of the competition.
For Afghanistan, the tournament represents an important opportunity to continue developing young football talent and gain valuable international experience against some of the region’s stronger youth sides.
Football remains one of Afghanistan’s most popular sports, and youth national teams have increasingly participated in regional and continental competitions despite ongoing challenges facing the country’s sporting sector.
The AFC U-20 Asian Cup China 2027 finals are scheduled to be held from March 24 to April 10, 2027.
Draw Result
Qualification Phase
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Group A: Korea Republic, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Philippines, Lebanon
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Group B: Uzbekistan (H), Syria, India, Bangladesh
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Group C: Iran, Vietnam (H), DPR Korea, Palestine
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Group D: Jordan, Tajikistan, Bahrain (H), Afghanistan
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Group E: Saudi Arabia, Qatar (H), Oman, Hong Kong, China
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Group F: Iraq, Thailand (H), UAE, Turkmenistan
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Group G: Japan, Yemen, Cambodia (H), Kuwait
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Group H: Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Laos (H)
Group winners and seven best second-placed teams advance to Finals.
The bottom team of each group relegated to the Development Phase of next edition.
Development Phase
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Group I: Mongolia (H), Guam, Nepal, Northern Mariana Islands
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Group J: Chinese Taipei, Singapore, Bhutan (H), Macau
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Group K: Myanmar (H), Maldives, Brunei Darussalam, Sri Lanka
Group winners and second-placed teams promoted to the Qualification Phase of next edition.
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Afghanistan signs $5 million deal to import medicines from Uzbekistan
A delegation from Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical sector has signed a $5 million agreement with five major Uzbek pharmaceutical companies to import medicines from Uzbekistan, officials said.
The 35-member delegation from Balkh province signed the agreements during a visit to Tashkent aimed at expanding pharmaceutical trade between the two countries.
Officials at the Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Investment said the deal could help meet up to 25 percent of Afghanistan’s medicine demand through imports from Uzbekistan.
Mohammad Sadiq Mohammadi, head of the pharmaceutical union in Balkh, said contracts worth nearly $5 million had been finalized with Uzbek companies for the supply of medicines to Afghanistan.
The Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Investment also described Uzbek medicines as affordable for Afghan traders and said the agreements could help address a significant portion of the country’s pharmaceutical needs.
Economic analysts said medicines produced in Uzbekistan are considered high-quality and reasonably priced, while also emphasizing the importance of strengthening domestic pharmaceutical production in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan continues to rely heavily on imported medicines, and reduced trade with Pakistan has increased the country’s dependence on pharmaceutical imports from alternative markets.
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Work on TAPI project in Afghanistan ongoing and accelerating: Mujahid
Officials of the Islamic Emirate say that despite recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, regional economic projects have not been negatively affected and implementation efforts continue as planned.
The spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that work on all major projects linking Central and South Asia is continuing in an organized manner. He stressed that IEA remains committed to implementing and completing regional economic development projects.
According to Mujahid, although recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have somewhat affected political and economic relations between the two countries, projects such as TAPI, TAP, CASA-1000, and the Trans-Afghan railway project are still progressing and could play an important role in the region’s economic development.
“The TAPI project is under implementation inside Afghanistan, the work is progressing normally and has even accelerated. The TAP project and some other projects are in the survey phase, their assessments have been completed, and there are no obstacles facing them. We are trying to ensure that major projects move forward normally,” Mujahid said.
Members of the private sector also stated that the implementation and coordination of major regional projects in Afghanistan are progressing well. They called on other partner countries involved in the projects to increase cooperation in order to speed up implementation and create greater economic momentum in the region.
Zabihullah Nazari, a member of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, said accelerating major regional economic projects could help build trust among neighboring and regional countries while also creating tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs.
Economic analysts say the Islamic Emirate has so far fulfilled its role in advancing these regional projects in line with international principles, which could help attract global investment to the region. However, they added that some partner countries, due to what they described as incorrect policies, continue to create obstacles and delays in the implementation process.
According to the analysts, if all partners in projects such as TAPI, TAP, CASA-1000, and the Trans-Afghan project begin implementation sincerely and practically, it could pave the way for major economic initiatives and positive economic movement across the region, including Afghanistan.
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IEA defense minister visits Afghan Embassy building in Moscow
Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, the Defense Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, visited the Afghan Embassy building and its administrative sections in Moscow during his official trip to Russia and held a meeting with the embassy’s diplomats and staff.
The Afghan Embassy in Russia said that during the visit, Mr. Mujahid appreciated the efforts, organized coordination, good representation of the Islamic Emirate in Russia, and the timely preparedness of the embassy officials. He also emphasized the provision of standard, effective, and timely consular and administrative services for Afghans.
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