Afghanistan calls for global cooperation on climate change as country faces rising environmental risks

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is urging international organizations to cooperate with Afghanistan in addressing climate change without political considerations, as the country continues to face increasing environmental challenges.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said the government has developed broad and practical plans aimed at reducing the impacts of climate change, particularly floods and droughts, which have repeatedly affected large parts of the country.

Afghanistan is among the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations, facing severe droughts, sudden floods, glacier melt, and shifting rainfall patterns that are increasingly disrupting livelihoods and agriculture.

Experts say the country’s heavy dependence on agriculture—combined with weak infrastructure, widespread poverty, and decades of conflict—has significantly increased its vulnerability to climate-related disasters.

According to analysts, climate change in Afghanistan is already contributing to population displacement, rising food insecurity, and a deepening humanitarian crisis. They emphasize the need to integrate climate resilience into national development planning, including agriculture, water management, energy, and urban development sectors.

Other specialists argue that preventive measures must be implemented before disasters such as droughts, floods, and extreme heat events occur, in order to reduce both human and financial losses linked to emergency response and recovery.

Officials also note that the impacts of climate change are felt nationwide, but regions such as the north, northwest, west, southwest, and central highlands are particularly at risk.

The Islamic Emirate maintains that stronger international engagement is essential to help Afghanistan build resilience against climate-related challenges and protect vulnerable communities across the country.