More than 220 riders launch Hellas Rally Raid 2026 in Greece

The 16th edition of the Hellas Rally Raid 2026 got underway on Monday in the coastal town of Pefki on the Greek island of Evia, launching a week of intense rally raid competition featuring more than 220 riders from over 27 countries.

The opening stage challenged competitors with a demanding 100-kilometre route that tested navigation precision, endurance and river-crossing skills across varied terrain from the very first kilometres of the race.

Defending champion Jacopo Cerutti of Aprilia Racing claimed victory in Stage 1 after delivering a strong performance marked by accurate navigation and controlled speed throughout the course.

Thomas Marini finished second overall, while French rider Julien Jagu secured third place to complete the podium.

Greek riders Kimon Karampelas and Ioannis Sevastopoulos rounded out the top five, underlining the emergence of new local talent in the rally raid scene.

In the SSV category, the pairing of Galgani and Meffre posted the fastest time of the day with a consistent performance, finishing ahead of Lacam and Delfino in second place. Herbain and Durame completed the podium in third, just four minutes behind the leaders, setting up a competitive battle for the remaining stages.

Following the conclusion of Stage 1, riders gathered in the central square of the Municipality of Istiea for the official opening ceremony, where teams and competitors presented themselves ahead of six more days of racing across Greece’s rugged landscapes.

Organisers said the coming stages are expected to bring even greater technical and endurance challenges as the rally progresses through Evia.