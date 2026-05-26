International Sports
FIFA finalizes base camp venues for World Cup teams
Each team’s chosen Team Base Camp (TBC) Training Site will act as a “home away from home”, providing world-class facilities for players, coaches and staff
The footprint for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is expanding far beyond the 16 official host cities, with FIFA confirming the Team Base Camp Training Sites that will serve as home bases for all 48 participating nations during the tournament.
The announcement marks another major milestone ahead of the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, with teams now finalising where they will live and train throughout the group stage of the expanded tournament across Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Each team’s chosen Team Base Camp (TBC) Training Site will act as a “home away from home”, providing world-class facilities for players, coaches and staff to prepare, recover and travel from during the competition.
The selections are also expected to spread the economic and cultural impact of the tournament far beyond the match venues.
FIFA said 25 communities that are not hosting games will still welcome national teams, bringing fans, media attention and tourism to cities and towns across North America.
According to FIFA, 39 teams will base themselves in the United States, seven in Mexico and two in Canada.
Among the countries confirmed to be training in Mexico are Colombia, Iran, South Korea, Mexico, South Africa, Tunisia and Uruguay.
Canada and Panama will both be based in Canada.
“Team Base Camps are an integral part of the fabric of any FIFA World Cup,” said Heimo Schirgi, the Chief Operating Officer for FIFA World Cup 2026.
“They are where teams put down roots, train and recuperate, and experience the day-to-day rhythms of the tournament.”
He added that the expanded 48-team tournament creates an opportunity to involve more communities and fans than ever before.
The selection process began in 2024, when FIFA provided qualified and prospective teams with a list of more than 60 potential training base options across North America.
The final choices were refined after the tournament draw in December 2025, with teams considering travel logistics and the locations of their group-stage matches.
The non-host communities selected to welcome teams include Cancun, Tijuana and Pachuca in Mexico, as well as several cities across the United States including Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Portland, San Diego and Tampa.
In Canada, New Tecumseth is among the communities set to host a national team during the tournament.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and United States, and will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams.
International Sports
Lionel Messi sparks injury scare just three weeks before 2026 World Cup
The 38-year-old Argentine forward, who is expected to lead Argentina’s title defence in North America, requested to be substituted in the 73rd minute after clutching the back of his left leg.
Lionel Messi has sparked injury concerns just three weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup after appearing to suffer a leg problem during Inter Miami’s dramatic 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer on Sunday.
The 38-year-old Argentine forward, who is expected to lead Argentina’s title defence in North America, requested to be substituted in the 73rd minute after clutching the back of his left leg. He walked off the pitch unaided and was later seen heading down the tunnel in no obvious distress.
The match marked Messi’s final MLS appearance for Inter Miami before linking up with the national team ahead of the tournament, which begins on 16 June when Argentina face Algeria in their opening Group J fixture.
Despite the scare, Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos suggested the decision to withdraw the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was precautionary, pointing to the heavy pitch conditions on a rainy night in Florida.
“As far as I know, we don’t have a medical report yet, but he was fatigued,” Hoyos said after the match. “The pitch was heavy, and when in doubt, the standard approach is to avoid taking risks.”
Messi’s brief injury scare will raise nerves in Argentina’s camp, particularly given his previous Achilles inflammation ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. On that occasion, he went on to play every minute of the tournament, ultimately leading Argentina to their third world title.
This year’s tournament could mark a historic sixth World Cup appearance for Messi, with Argentina set to announce their squad later this week. Once again, attention will be firmly fixed on the veteran captain as he prepares for what could be his final appearance on football’s biggest stage.
International Sports
Debutants and returning nations ready to make history at FIFA World Cup 2026
One of the tournament’s most remarkable stories belongs to Curaçao, which will become the smallest nation ever to compete at a FIFA World Cup.
In just 18 days, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to usher in a new era of international football, with several nations preparing to make history when the tournament kicks off across the United States, Canada and Mexico next month.
For the first time, the World Cup will feature 48 teams, opening the door for emerging football nations to reach the global stage.
Among the biggest stories of the tournament are the debut appearances of Cabo Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan, all of whom have qualified for the finals for the very first time.
The expanded tournament format has created new opportunities for smaller and developing football nations, adding fresh excitement and unpredictability to football’s biggest spectacle.
One of the tournament’s most remarkable stories belongs to Curaçao, which will become the smallest nation ever to compete at a FIFA World Cup.
The Caribbean side, with a population of around 150,000, secured qualification after an impressive unbeaten campaign under experienced coach Dick Advocaat. Players such as Leandro Bacuna, Tahith Chong and Eloy Room are expected to play key roles for the newcomers.
Meanwhile, Cabo Verde completed a historic qualification run after stunning victories over Cameroon during qualifying. Led by veteran captain Ryan Mendes, the island nation has emerged as one of Africa’s most inspiring underdog stories heading into the tournament.
From Asia, both Jordan and Uzbekistan will make their World Cup debuts after impressive qualifying campaigns. Jordan’s rise has been driven by stars such as Mousa Al-Tamari and Yazan Al-Naimat, while Uzbekistan finally ended years of near-misses to secure qualification with a talented squad featuring Abdukodir Khusanov and striker Eldor Shomurodov. Former Italy World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro has also added valuable experience from the technical area.
Several other nations are returning to the World Cup after lengthy absences. Norway are back for the first time since 1998, inspired by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard. Scotland and Austria also return after missing multiple editions of the tournament.
Elsewhere, Haiti return for the first time since 1974, while Iraq are back after a 40-year absence. Türkiye will feature at the finals for the first time since their memorable third-place finish in 2002, while Democratic Republic of the Congo return to the tournament for the first time since competing as Zaire in 1974.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19 and is expected to be the biggest edition of the tournament in history, featuring a record 104 matches across 16 host cities.
International Sports
Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify for IPL playoffs after victory over Chennai Super Kings
Kishan was named Player of the Match for his match-winning innings.
Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a crucial five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in Match 63 of the IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, confirming their place in the playoffs and also sealing qualification for Gujarat Titans.
Chasing a target of 181 on a challenging Chepauk surface, SRH reached 181 for 5 with one over remaining after a composed batting performance led by Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen.
After winning the toss, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad elected to bat first in front of a packed home crowd.
CSK started aggressively through Sanju Samson, who struck 27 runs from just 13 balls before SRH captain Pat Cummins claimed the early breakthrough. Young batter Urvil Patel added quick runs with two sixes before falling for 13 off eight deliveries.
The hosts lost momentum during the middle overs as Gaikwad struggled for fluency, scoring 15 off 21 balls before becoming Cummins’ second wicket. Kartik Sharma contributed a brisk 32 off 19 balls, while Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube later rebuilt the innings with an important partnership.
Brevis scored 44 off 27 deliveries and Dube added 26, helping Chennai reach 180 for 7 in 20 overs. Cummins led the SRH bowling attack with impressive figures of 3 for 28.
In reply, Ishan Kishan anchored the chase with a superb 70 off 47 balls, striking seven fours and three sixes. Abhishek Sharma chipped in with 26 before Heinrich Klaasen turned the match decisively in Hyderabad’s favour.
Klaasen blasted 47 off only 26 balls, including six boundaries and two sixes, putting the Chennai bowlers under heavy pressure during the middle overs. Although Mukesh Choudhary and Anshul Kamboj picked up late wickets, SRH comfortably completed the chase in 19 overs.
Kishan was named Player of the Match for his match-winning innings.
Meanwhile, IPL action continues today as Lucknow Super Giants take on Rajasthan Royals in another important clash of the tournament. Lucknow will look to strengthen their playoff hopes, while Rajasthan Royals aim to finish their campaign strongly.
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
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