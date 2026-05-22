Chennai Super Kings eliminated as Gujarat Titans register record IPL victory

Gujarat Titans stormed into the Indian Premier League playoffs with a commanding 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Thursday, handing the five-time champions their exit from the tournament.

Powered by explosive batting and disciplined bowling, Gujarat posted 229 for four before bowling Chennai out for 140 in just 14 overs — sealing the franchise’s biggest victory margin in IPL history.

Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan gave Gujarat a flying start with a 125-run opening partnership. Gill smashed 64 off 37 balls, while Sai continued his superb form with a brilliant 84 from 53 deliveries.

After Gill’s dismissal, Jos Buttler launched a late assault, hammering an unbeaten 57 off 27 balls to lift Gujarat to a daunting total.

Chennai’s chase collapsed early after fast bowler Mohammed Siraj tore through the top order. Siraj dismissed Sanju Samson for a first-ball duck before removing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Urvil Patel in a devastating opening spell.

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada also impressed with three wickets, while Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan claimed 3-18 to wrap up the innings.

Shivam Dube offered the lone fightback for Chennai with a rapid 47 off 17 balls, but the visitors never recovered from their disastrous start.

The emphatic victory lifted Gujarat to second place in the standings, while Chennai’s defeat officially ended their playoff hopes.